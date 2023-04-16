BBB Tip: Give yourself a spring digital makeover

The National Cyber Security Alliance and the Better Business Bureau remind everyone that when clearing out the physical clutter, there’s probably a bunch of digital data clutter that lives on your electronic devices.

 GETTY IMAGES

The weather is warming in some parts of the country, inspiring people to clean up or clear the clutter. The one area many overlook isn’t the corner of a room or a forgotten closet; it’s the digital device you’re reading this article. We use our phones to shop, scroll through social media, bank and work.

