BBB Tip: Helping older adults avoid fraud

Many older victims of fraud don’t ask for help until it is too late. Help your friends, family, clients or patients avoid fraud by knowing the signs of current or impending fraud.

 GETTY IMAGES

Like many of us, older adults are often targeted by con artists. Many victims don’t ask for help until it is too late.

Help your friends, family, clients or patients avoid fraud by knowing the signs of current or impending fraud.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you