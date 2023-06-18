BBB Tip: How to choose a party rental company

If you’re hosting a party for an anniversary, baby shower, corporate event or wedding, you’ll need a lot of things to make your guests comfortable.
Buying items like bouncy houses, tables, linens, tents and dance floors outright isn’t usually the most practical option. This is why most consumers turn to party rental vendors.
How can you choose a vendor that will make sure your event goes off without a hitch? BBB recommends the following tips:
• Think about what you’ll need with your event in mind. Are you planning a kids’ party with bouncy houses and obstacle courses? Or are you hosting an intimate wedding reception and envisioning fancy flatware and a statement bar? A good first step is to consider the look and feel you want at your party, who your guests are, and how many will be attending. From there, you may find a rental vendor specializing in your kind of event.
• Consider buying select items. In some cases, it may be worthwhile to buy some items. For example, do you host a large Christmas party at your home each year? It might be worth investing in that holiday-themed dinnerware you’ve had your eye on if you have the space to store it. Brides.com says the bottom line is if you will use items multiple times, pass them down, and have somewhere to keep them, consider buying instead of renting.
• If you’ve rented a venue, find out what they offer. Sometimes rented party venues include common rental items like tables, chairs, and decorations in the venue’s price. Or they may offer rental items as a separate service. If the venue has offerings that will work for your party, consider taking advantage. Having rentals handled by the venue can reduce time spent planning logistics and be a real-time (and stress) saver.
• Research local party rental vendors. If you’re outsourcing your rental items, research before contacting a company. Ensure they have a professional website, working contact information, and a good online reputation. You can look up reviews and business ratings on third-party websites, such as BBB.org. You can also look up companies at RentalHQ.com, a website run by the American Rental Association.
• Speak to event planners. Event planners are usually familiar with rental vendors in your local area, so it may be worthwhile to reach out to one to see who they recommend.
• Ask plenty of questions. Every rental company is different, so BridalGuide.com recommends asking plenty of questions about how the business works. Are they licensed and insured? Can you contact someone if you need assistance the day of the event? Are there extra fees for delivery, setup, or broken items? How are the items delivered and picked up? When will items be delivered, and how should items be prepared for pickup? What is the company’s policy for cancellations and refunds? When will you need to make a deposit and the final payment? The answers to these questions can help you make a good decision on who to hire.
• Look for quality rentals. Not all rentals were created equal. Ensure you can view a company’s rental items before agreeing to pay for them. Quality can vary greatly from one business to the next.
• Understand your responsibilities. Will you need to wash dinnerware before returning it? Should you fold the chairs before they’re picked up? Find out your responsibilities when renting from a company – especially if you are hoping for a hands-off experience.
• Stick to your budget. According to BridalMusings.com, most rental companies have worked with various budgets. Don’t be afraid to ask them for budget-friendly options. They will likely have plenty of tips to help you get the most bang for your buck.
• Watch out for scams. Party rental scams are common, so stay alert to potential cons. Be wary of people who contact you out of the blue or make you rent offers that sound too good to be true. And never entrust your money or personal information to a company that doesn’t have a reputation for being trustworthy.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.