BBB Tip: How to find a good travel agent

Consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. With the convenience of the internet, sometimes it’s difficult to find a trustworthy third-party travel service. Sometimes well-recognized names are spoofed, or scammers trick users into thinking they’re dealing with the hotel or airline directly.
Recognizing a good travel agent:
– Takes the time to learn your travel needs, preferences, tastes, budget, and personal limitations such as medical conditions or phobias.
– Does comparison shopping to find the transportation, accommodations, attractions, and services that will give you the greatest satisfaction at the best price.
– Keeps abreast of new developments in the travel industry that could benefit you, such as price cuts and special deals on airfares and hotels.
– Is highly knowledgeable about attractions and local customs at popular destinations and can provide tips that will help you choose among options and keep your trip running smoothly.
– Will be able to stay up to date on any travel restrictions or alerts that may arise and impact your travel.
How to find a good travel agent:
– When possible, deal with a local travel agent. Take advice from friends and business associates who use an agent they trust and always check business profiles on BBB.org.
– Visit or call several agencies to find the one that best suits your needs.
– Consider everything from the appearance of the office to the agent’s willingness to listen and answer questions.
– Ask about a specific agent’s professional background. For example, what kind of training or education they have had.
– Contact the American Society of Travel Agents to check if a travel agent you are considering using belongs to this organization.
Find a travel agent near you: https://www.bbb.org/near-me/travel-agency.
Go to BBB.org/travel to see more tips.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.