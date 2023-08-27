BBB Tip: Protect yourself from ‘storm chasers’

Better Business Bureau warns homeowners to beware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors soliciting business.

 GETTY IMAGES

Natural disasters like storms and flooding, tend to bring out contractors who like to take advantage. Better Business Bureau warns homeowners to beware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors soliciting business.

Although not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes or make big promises they can’t deliver.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you