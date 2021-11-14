BBB Tip: Shop early to stay ahead of supply chain issues this holiday season

It’s always a good idea to get your holiday shopping done early, but this year it’s more important than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused microchip shortages and supply chain issues. This means electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply.
Backed-up supply chains and inflation has resulted in fewer holiday bargains and higher-than-normal prices. This means that sticking to your budget and scoring all the gifts on your list will be harder than usual. The gift you’ve had your eye on might even be gone or not available for Black Friday sales.
To make your experience successful this year, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest recommends the following tips for your 2021 holiday shopping:
KNOW WHAT PRODUCTS STORES MIGHT RUN OUT OF
- : Millions of everyday products use microchips to function. Computers, gaming systems, smart appliances, cameras and toys that feature light, sound, motion or any kind of tech all use microchips, meaning many manufacturers are already struggling to keep up with the demand for their products.
START SHOPPING EARLIER THAN USUAL
- : Don’t wait until Black Friday to start holiday shopping this year. Certain products may already be sold out by then, according to some retailers.
WHEN YOU FIND A GOOD DEAL, DON’T WAIT TO BUY
- : Good deals will be harder to find this year, so if you find a product in stock at a good price, take advantage right away.
BUDGET YOUR HOLIDAY SHOPPING WITHOUT EXPECTING SALES
- : Supply chain problems mean many retailers have had to pay more than usual for inventory and can’t offer the same bargain prices they did last year. In fact, many products that use microchips have already gone up in price, so plan your budget accordingly.
HAVE A BACKUP PLAN
- : Try to stay flexible this year. If you absolutely can’t get a gift you had in mind, you may need a Plan B.
WATCH OUT FOR SCAMS
- : Whenever a product is in high demand, like the hottest toy of the holiday season, scammers try to take advantage of consumers. Remember, deals that sound too good to be true probably are. In addition, keep an eye out for sketchy sellers that may be selling counterfeit products.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.