BBB Tip: Want a pool? Choose wisely and don't be left high and dry

Home improvements have surged over the last year, and according to a story by National Public Radio, the categories ramping up the most are those outside – primarily in the backyard.
If you’ve decided to invest in a swimming pool, be sure to do your research before selecting a contractor. Make sure you’re not left high and dry with these hiring tips from Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest:
• Talk to friends and family: Talk to anyone you know who has recently had a pool installed, serviced or worked with a pool company for refinishing.
• Search BBB for pool contractors: BBB Accredited Businesses have been in business for at least six months, show sound business practices and meet high standards for advertising, customer service, privacy protection and more.
• Check years in business: Choose a pool contractor that has been in business for at least a few years, with a solid reputation and a list of local references.
• Compare costs: Talk to at least three different pool contractors to get a good feel for what’s available.
• Check organizational memberships, Certifications and Licensing: Licensing requirements for pool contractors vary, so check with local and state ordinances.
• Verify Insurance: A reputable pool company has personal and property damage liability insurance.
• Understand your payment schedule: Most pool companies ask you to pay for your pool in payment installments.
• Check background and criminal history: Find out how the contractor you’re considering checks out the people they use. They should have a system for criminal history and background checks.
• Call references: If you started with the BBB website, you may have already had the chance to read reviews from verified customers. It’s also a good idea to ask the pool contractor for a list of recent references.
• Ask for all details in writing: Once you choose a pool contractor, ask them to include everything you’ve agreed upon into your contract.
• Watch out for scams: Beware of prices that seem too good to be true, confirm the company’s physical address and pay with a credit card or another secure payment method.
Visit our website at https://www.bbb.org/article/tips/20256-bbb-tip-hiring-a-pool-contractor.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. He can be contacted at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.