BBB Tip: Ways to celebrate small businesses

Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is celebrating small businesses that keep our economy running and contribute to BBB’s mission of trust in the marketplace. Along with the Small Business Administration, in September we celebrate the perseverance, strength and optimism of small businesses.
Follow these seven tips to support small businesses and the trust they bring to their local community:
- Showcasing Local Pride: BBB educates small businesses and the communities they support. Small businesses are the lifeblood of a thriving local economy and create unique communities of business people supporting one another.
- Celebrate. Safely: BBB encourages everyone to visit a favorite small business, virtually or in-person, practicing social distancing and good hygiene. The more you’re able to buy locally, the more you boost the local economy.
- Be Open to New Ideas: Many small business owners have transitioned to online sales and found other ways to adapt and be flexible. BBB has tips to help you handle the new normal. Go to
- .
- Entrepreneurs: Resources and access to capital are available to explore a business concept, an online business or even a partnership somewhere in your own community. Go to
and
- .
- Employers, Praise Your Team: Hardworking employees are ambassadors for a business. They are the ones telling your company’s story. Make sure they know and understand they’re appreciated. Without employees, your business wouldn’t thrive and each has a special contribution to the success of your small business.
- Spread the Word on Social Media: Using hashtags, help direct customers to your brand’s website or social media accounts and invite your customers to visit your business.
- Customer Appreciation: Thank the community that helped your small business. Invite new customers that may be looking for something new. A genuine “thank you” promotion helps increase customer loyalty and invites clients to partner in your success. Authenticity and transparency are what your customers desire.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.