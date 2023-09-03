BBB Tip: What to know about buying tickets from an online reseller

Be very wary as “speculative ticketing” is becoming more common when events are in high demand.

 GETTY IMAGES

Looking for a last-minute deal on sports tickets? Need a ticket to a sold-out concert?

There are many reasons why fans buy festivals, concerts, sports, and other event tickets from online resellers, such as StubHub, Vivid Seats (a BBB Accredited Business), or SeatGeek.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you