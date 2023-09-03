BBB Tip: What to know about buying tickets from an online reseller

Looking for a last-minute deal on sports tickets? Need a ticket to a sold-out concert?
There are many reasons why fans buy festivals, concerts, sports, and other event tickets from online resellers, such as StubHub, Vivid Seats (a BBB Accredited Business), or SeatGeek.
Sometimes, ticket resellers will even have tickets before the official sale date due to season ticket holders, band fan club members, and the like, who often get tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
Be very wary, however, as “speculative ticketing” is becoming more common when events are in high demand. This is a practice of attempting to sell tickets that resellers do not possess yet – and may never have to offer – in advance of an event’s on-sale date. Some fraudulent resellers may even provide phony ticket codes for legitimate ticketing websites.
Unfortunately, it’s easy to fall for fake ticket scams or overpay, so it pays to do your homework. Keep these tips in mind when buying from ticket resellers:
• Look for ticket resellers that protect buyers. Ticket resellers should have a consumer protection policy and/or be registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Most major ticket resellers will typically provide a full refund if the ticket is forged. It’s a service covered by charging a commission on the sale.
• Buying from a reseller selling primary tickets adds a layer of protection. For example, Live Nation or TicketMaster will invalidate the original ticket and create a new barcode for you. This ensures you are the only one in possession of the resale ticket.
• Review the policies before making a purchase. You should only buy tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the transaction terms and how you will be refunded if the tickets are fake. Also, if the tickets are unavailable immediately, the reseller should disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pickup.
• Buy tickets with a credit card. Using a credit card helps protect you if the tickets are not as promised. Watch out for resellers who ask for unusual payment methods, such as sending gift cards or wiring money. This is a red flag.
Here are tips for getting the best deal on resold tickets:
• Compare prices. Like with many other purchases, it pays to shop around for tickets. Compare major resellers and look for the best deal. This list of online ticket resellers from Consumer Affairs is a good place to start. Check the business’s profile on BBB.org to ensure they are reputable.
• Account for extra fees. Don’t let hidden fees foil your comparison shopping. Ensure you include fees in your calculations by navigating to the checkout page. Some resellers don’t disclose their fees until you are almost ready to pay.
• It (probably) pays to wait. Buying tickets within a week of the event, rather than securing a ticket more than a month in advance, will likely get you a lower price. However, this tactic could backfire if the event proves popular enough.
Read more about online purchase scams on BBB.org to protect yourself from fake online products and sellers.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.