BBB: Tips for delivering customer service when supplies are short

With higher prices and longer delivery times, the current supply chain disruption is impacting everything and is inconvenient for everyone. During the holidays, it’s costly.
For small business owners, it’s chaos. While there are multiple contributing factors, a huge part of the problem is the shift from services to goods during the pandemic.
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest offers a few ideas businesses can try to get through this shortage:
- Offer more services. Whether it’s offering new classes or subscription service, adding new services to your offerings could help curb the demand for goods, giving the supply chain time to catch up.
- Give customers guidance in advance. Help your customers ensure they’re placing orders early enough and set realistic expectations by offering deadlines or schedules to help guide their purchases.
- Communicate. Be forthright with customers throughout their buying journey, even after they have already bought something. Making support channels readily available and easy to find will help customers reach you directly.
- Offer alternatives. As much as possible, have substitutions readily available. Steer customers towards products and brands they hadn’t considered to meet their needs.
- Offer discounts and exclusives. Sometimes, the best way to make it up to someone is with a discount. If something else simply will not do for a customer, offer them a shot at getting it the next time it’s available with an exclusive buying opportunity or discount.
- Have a plan to allocate. Have a plan to prioritize getting goods to the people who need it the most in case of emergencies.
- Be transparent. As always, honesty is the best policy. It’s better to be honest about the situation than make a promise you can’t keep.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.