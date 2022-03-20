BBB: Tips for women entrepreneurs to start a business

Female entrepreneurs need the right tools to help them become successful in their business journey, and according to SCORE, there are a few top tips to get started on the right foot.
In honor of Women’s History Month, and the women currently making history, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest shares the following five tips for success:
• Remember it takes time, so be tenacious. It can often be difficult to break into particular industries, so tenacity is a must. Try again when faced with a “no” and come back to the drawing board as many times as needed.
• Connect with other female entrepreneurs. Women networking groups can provide game-changing advice and relationships to help scale businesses. Check out BBB’s Women’s Entrepreneur Summit on March 24 to learn from powerful female leaders including keynote speaker Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint Inc. Tickets are available at events.bbbcommunity.org. There is no cost to attend the event.
• Have confidence in yourself and your business ideas. Let your confidence and talent burst through. You’re almost there if you believe you can do it.
• Be the face of your company and build a strong team. A strong personal brand can increase the visibility of a small business and highlight a thoughtful, strategic and trustworthy leader. Then, the delegation of tasks to the right team members will help reach goals.
• Get access to capital. Create a strong business plan and look to alternative funding options when traditional capital isn’t within reach. BBB offers a free online incubator to create a business plan and zero interest business loans.
