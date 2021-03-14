BBB warns of pop-up wedding planner scam

Countless brides and grooms have changed their wedding plans throughout the pandemic. Many have turned to securing their nuptials with nontraditional services that are convenient and less expensive. Unfortunately, scammers have found a way to take advantage of this sacred event.
Consumers have fallen victim to a pop-up wedding planner, as reported to Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest Scam Tracker. They allege that the company advertises to plan the entire wedding and conveniently drops everything at a chosen destination. Fees are requested upfront but after initial communication, the company becomes unresponsive. As swiftly as the so-called service arrived, it vanishes, leaving disappointed brides and grooms short on cash and stranded on their wedding day.
While legitimate companies with this model exist, it’s important to research and choose a trustworthy business. Always read the fine print and contracts before signing, request a receipt and understand the company’s policies. Ask for references of previous clients for feedback to ensure a company has an honest track record.
BBB advises consumers to research companies before doing business on bbb.org.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest.