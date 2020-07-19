Even in the middle of a pandemic, commerce in the 4FrontED binational megaregion has not stopped. Although tourism has been greatly impacted, commercial activity has even increased, especially at the San Luis Ports of Entry, according to Nazzer O. Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED.
Mendez led a webinar on Wednesday that focused on the binational megaregion that includes Yuma County.
Restricting travel across the border has severely limited tourism in the region since the area traditionally enjoys visitors who routinely cross to visit family, shop and eat at restaurants on both sides of the border.
However, Mendez stressed that the megaregion still offers plenty of economic opportunities. 4FrontED promotes the megaregion that stretches from Wellton to Mexicali as a single economic region to attract industry. It brings together communities from northwestern Sonora, southwestern Arizona, northeastern Baja California and southeastern California.
The name 4FrontED is a nod to the convergence of four states of Arizona, Sonora, California and Baja California. “Front” stands for “frontera,” or border, and “ED” is for economic development. The idea is that the communities in this region are better off working together, than as individual municipalities.
The organization includes Yuma, Somerton, Wellton, San Luis, Ariz., San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, Yuma County, Arizona Department of Transportation, and the Cocopah Indian Tribe.
The region has a 1.65 million population and a $4.2 trillion economy and 53 consumers. Mendez noted that the population is comparable to the metropolitan areas of Phoenix, San Antonio, Texas, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The economy is bigger than that of California’s $2.9 trillion and Mexico’s $1.3 trillion and comparable to the countries of Germany, Italy, France and England.
He highlighted some of the factors that make the megaregion a standout, including Yuma’s rights to Colorado River water, clear skies 95% of the time, which makes renewable energy possible, plenty of educational opportunities and dynamic border communities.
“We could complain about the weather, but it allows for agriculture and a longer season” as well as an ample supply of solar energy, Mendez said.
Agriculture remains top in Yuma County, the “lettuce capital,” but governments and the Yuma Proving Ground and Marines Corps Air Station military installations are also strong contenders with 7,200 employees. In the winter season, winter visitors contribute to the economy, as well as medical tourism, where visitors cross the border for medical services.
The strongest industries in Imperial County are agricultural and energy production, including solar, wind and geothermal. Logistics is also a major industry due to the transportation of agricultural produce and products assembled in Mexico.
San Luis Rio Colorado has 192,739 residents, the Colorado River and agriculture. It also has a vibrant manufacturing industry focused on aerospace, medical, textiles, software, food supplies and others. The city draws medical tourists and is known for its gastronomy as well as its access to the California Gulf and Biosphere Reserve.
Mexicali has 1.1 million people, agriculture and is the only state capital of the megaregion. Its top industries include aerospace, medical, electronics, automotive, logistics, food and others. It’s also known for its medical tourism, commerce and agriculture.
One of the advantages of the megaregion is the infrastructure in place, such as five ports of entry, major airports, railroads, freeways and seaports.
Although limited now, tourism is expected to continue to be a major industry. In 2019, Arizona reported 45.5 million tourists who spent $24.4 billion and resulted in 192,300 jobs. In Yuma County, specifically, tourists spent $598 million and created 6,210 jobs.
California had 288 million national and international tourists who spent $146.4 billion and resulted in 1.2 million jobs. In Imperial County, tourists spent $1 billion in 2018.
Educational opportunities remain strong in the megaregion due to strong alliances and student exchanges between institutions in both nations.
Even in the COVID-19 era, 4FrontED will continue to promote the local region as well as the megaregion, Mendez said. The priority is the wellbeing of residents, which he noted calls for adapting to a virtual way of doing things.
The organization is helping to spread needed information to businesses via the Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal and continues to form partnerships.
“We have to be informed to avoid setbacks,” Mendez said, adding that 4FrontED promotes investment in the region, but it will only succeed if everyone works together and sees the value of the megaregion.
He closed with a quote from Charles Darwin: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change.”
To reach Mendez, email to nmendez@4fronted.org. For more information, go to https://www.4fronted.org.