With the recent opening of Starbucks in San Luis, Arizona, city officials hope that the coffee franchise will attract even more investors to the city.
However, investors seem to have already taken note of the border city. The Starbucks is the first of four new businesses that are opening in the northern part of San Luis. A Clean Freak car wash and a branch of AEA Federal Credit Union will also open in the coming months.
Jenny Torres, economic development manager, pointed out that the opening of Starbucks could convince even more firms to come to the city.
“We are hoping that it will be well received, that it has good sales, because other businesses will look at how they are doing, and it is a good sign that the population has disposable income for spending,” Torres explained.
The new Starbucks cafe is located at 1598 N. Main St., in the shopping complex that houses the Walmart store. There, Torres pointed out, Carl’s Jr. and Denny’s restaurants have seen good sales, but Starbucks will help strengthen even more the viability of San Luis to investors.
Torres explained that Clean Freak planned to open in late August as well, but the opening was postponed to mid-September after some equipment did not arrive on time.
Regarding AEA bank, Torres said that construction began recently, about a month later than planned, and it’s expected to open before the end of the year.
The fourth business will be a Burger King fast food restaurant, which has also postponed construction but is expected to start in the last quarter of the year.
Torres noted that factors such as the pandemic, the perception of insecurity in Mexico and border crossing lines have encouraged residents to stay and spend more in town, benefiting local businesses.
“People are spending more locally. This will help us a lot because those are the numbers that investors take into account the most. They want to see how many local people could shop in their businesses,” she said.
“Even with the numbers of people crossing from Mexico, they are more interested in the number of local customers they could have, because they know they live here permanently.”
Consequently, the city is preparing a campaign to promote and reinforce local spending, with funds from the Small Business Development Center.
Torres said that Starbucks is one of the businesses that residents requested for San Luis, while second on their wishlist is a restaurant from the Panda Express chain. City officials are already in talks with the company, hoping to lure it to the city
“We were well advanced in the talks with them, but there were changes at the corporate level, and that made us start again,” she said, adding that Panda Express has confirmed its willingness to continue talks, which city officials hope to restart in September.
Torres added that the efforts of her office to attract businesses are not limited to the Walmart complex on the north side of the city. The city is also highlighting vacant sites in other areas, including those on the first block of Main Street and Plaza Riedel on West Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
“When we talk to visitors, they ask us about restaurants that have Mexican food, that are not taquerias or fast food, and we see that we need that. On Main Street, there are several stores that we think would be ideal for that, and we are promoting that, as we are doing with the spaces available in Plaza Riedel and other locations. We are offering businesses ready-to-go retail options to come to San Luis,” Torres said.
In addition, the economic development manager noted that the city is also in talks with the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain to reopen a restaurant here, and officials are trying to attract fuel stations for cargo trucks, ideally in the east part of the city where industrial parks and the San Luis II Commercial Port of Entry are located.