With the recent opening of Starbucks in San Luis, Arizona, city officials hope that the coffee franchise will attract even more investors to the city.

However, investors seem to have already taken note of the border city. The Starbucks is the first of four new businesses that are opening in the northern part of San Luis. A Clean Freak car wash and a branch of AEA Federal Credit Union will also open in the coming months.

