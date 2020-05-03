Certain guiding principles are leading the way Arizona reopens its economy, according to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Those guiding principles include mitigating the risk of resurgence, protecting the vulnerable populations, and allowing economic activity to continue and grow safely.
Officials from the Arizona Chamber were the guest speakers during the latest segment of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Virtual Lunch & Learn series held on Wednesday. Glenn Hamer, president and CEO; Garrick Taylor, executive vice president; and Laura Ciscomani, director of development, spoke about the “State of Business in Arizona and Post COVID-19 Panorama.”
A few opportunities are available for economic relief for those businesses that have been affected by this epidemic. “These are lifelines for businesses that have been harmed,” Taylor said.
These “lifelines” include increased funding to the Paycheck Protection Program, which Taylor explained is more like a grant to be used to maintain the payroll, ensuring that when a business is ready to bounce back, it can do so with a workforce already in place.
Ciscomani outlined another resource available to small businesses. The Arizona Chamber joined forces with Arizona Small Businesses Association to launch the CARES Act Readiness Program for Small Business. The program is available in both Spanish and English.
The program offers individualized support as a business owner goes through “the bumps in the road” during the application process, for both novice and experienced borrowers. The program can also assist those which have already submitted an application but still have questions or would like to access additional resources.
SAFELY RETURNING TO WORK
The Arizona Chamber encourages business innovation and flexibility to safely bring employees back to work. The organization believes that businesses should be allowed to develop and implement appropriate policies for their industry.
Taylor noted that both small and large businesses can help policymakers and public health officials design plans and protocols that will help reopen the Arizona economy safely. “We want to make sure we’re doing all we can to protect the safety of employees and customers. We want to do the best, though, to avoid inflexible mandates where one-size-fits-all approach. What might work for one business or worksite might not work for another,” he said.
“So the more we can work in a collaborative fashion between public and government officials and business owners, the more successful we’re going to be,” he added.
MANAGING LIABILITY
The state chamber sees a need for liability protection for businesses. There is some hesitancy from the business community as the economy reopens. Business owners want to do all they can to keep their workplaces and employees safe.
“We just want to be sure there is some liability relief” so a business doesn’t become a target for “dubious” lawsuits, Taylor said. “We’re not advocating for a free pass. We want to make sure that anybody that is doing their best to not be completely irresponsible doesn’t get hit with legal action.”
Hamer noted that the Arizona chamber is advocating for liability protection on the federal and state levels. “Businesses all across the board know there is going to be increased risk, no matter what. There’s no way to get around this,” Hamer said. “We have a pandemic, and we have no great treatments and there’s no vaccine. So what we need to do is make sure that as long as businesses are going by the best available practices, they’re not going to be sued out of existence.”
This effort will take “all hands on deck,” he added. “Sometimes it gets very bitter when you start talking about liability protection, but from our vantage point, if these protections are directed at the COVID-19 situation, we should on the state and federal level be able to get a bipartisan coalition to enact them.”
REOPENING AND RECOVERY
As Arizona’s economy recovers, there will be a need for continual evaluation, requiring both federal and state partnerships and programs, and growth in manufacturing to ensure local supply chains.
“We agree with Gov. Ducey that we can recover stronger. It’s going to require constant and continual evaluation. It’s going to take partnerships at both the state and federal level,” he said. “We’re going to have to re-energize and reevaluate our workforce needs. There are certain areas of our workforce where there are real needs that perhaps didn’t exist several weeks ago. And we’re also going to look at the role that manufacturing will play, to develop PPE (personal protection equipment) and reorient their factory floors to respond to this crisis.”
Hamer pointed out that the governor’s order allowed many businesses to continue to operate, as long as they followed Centers for Disease Prevention and Protection and state health protocols, including the agriculture, mining, manufacturing and construction industries.
“We need to eat, and we love the vegetables and all the great stuff that comes from Yuma. I believe it’s about a $5 billion industry,” Hamer noted. “We’ve kept more of the economy open than most other states, and we’ve done so safely. The issue is, how can we safely bring more oxygen into the economy?”
Hamer is confident that the governor will come up with a good plan for the safe reopening of the economy. “We have a business person as governor,” he noted.
However, Hamer added, “what the government does is one part of the equation, what consumers do is another part. Consumers have to feel comfortable and safe. Employees have to feel comfortable and safe.”
RETURN OF THE WORKFORCE
In a study of Yuma County businesses, the No. 1 concern was the return and retraining of the workforce. John Courtis, executive director of the Yuma County chamber, noted that nothing in the unemployment policies he’s read indicate that employees must go back to work.
Hamer explained that if an employer using the PPP program that has a job for an employee, as long as there are no safety issues or the business is closed, then that worker is connected to the employer. However, he acknowledged that with a $600 federal bonus on top of the state unemployment benefits, some workers might not want to return to work. But once those benefits run out in July, “the lure to have a job will be a strong one,” Hamer said, noting that “most humans want to work.”
LOOKING INTO THE FUTURE
Courtis asked the speakers to look into their crystal balls and see what the future holds. Hamer said he expects to continue to see parts of the economy that are not open to be reopened in a safe way.
Further into the future, Hamer believes the situation will continue to get better across the board. He expects that infections will keep going down and schools will open by Labor Day with safety protocols in place, such as people wearing masks.
The “gamechanger,” according to Hamer, is the blitz testing coming in the next several weeks in the state, which will give a clearer picture of who’s had the virus, who has it now, who needs to be quarantined and who’s been in contact with infected individuals.
Ciscomani is hoping to see rounds 3 and 4 of the PPP program replenished. She noted that it will take more rounds to fill the need.
Courtis asked about the possibility of adding a clause or provision for businesses with less than 50 workers so these aren’t “left behind.”
“We would be game for that,” Hamer said. “It’s worth very serious consideration. We don’t love the first-come first-serve. It made it more difficult for smaller companies that don’t have the deeper relationships with the banks.”
Ciscomani noted that the target demographic for the CARES Act Readiness Program is the business with 50 or less employees. “A lot of them have not applied,” she noted, adding that she agreed that the first-come first-serve approach does not help the true small businesses and nonprofits that are really struggling.
“What we’re telling small businesses is to not lose hope. We are here for you and we are fighting for additional waves of funding,” Ciscomani said.
For more information, go to www.CaresActAZ.com or www.CaresActAZ.com/espanol.