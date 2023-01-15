The economy will not grow unless every sector of the community participates. That was the message shared at the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. Annual Investor Luncheon held Wednesday.
“The message of today is we really do have to change how we have done things in the past. That’s no longer working,” Julie Engel, president and CEO, told the Yuma Sun. “Equity has to be one of the top priorities for all of our decisions going forward and collaboration, and no more silos.”
The goal of the event was to update the community on the Build Back Better Challenge. Yuma County joined Tucson in a regional application for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge and to create the Southern Arizona Coalition for Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SACCAR). The purpose of the coalition is to drive sustainable agriculture, preserve water resources and develop clean energy.
The event’s overarching theme was a need to bridge the gaps that prevent economic growth in Yuma County.
“There’s too many barriers to those that are kept out of the economy, and that number continues to grow, which is not sustainable,” Engel said.
Some of those kept out of the local economy include members of the BIPOC community: black, indigenous and people of color.
“We have to engage them back into the economy, and the only way we’re going to be able to do that is by implementing these things that were presented today,” Engel said. “By talking about engaging them, making sure they’re at the table when decisions are being made, making sure they understand what’s available, what is out there for them.”
One of the speakers, Tanya Hodges, outreach coordinator for the University of Arizona Yuma, shared the story of a student who hid going to college because their parents wanted them to work after high school. The student hid the college textbooks in the car.
“That is very real, and that’s what has to change. Just because it’s always been done this way, doesn’t mean that’s how we should do it going forward. Otherwise, we will always have this huge gap. And that was a word that was used by every single speaker today. There are gaps, and we have to fill those gaps, we have to bridge. That’s the key takeaway, bridging those gaps.”
The other speakers included Danny Knee, executive director of the Community Investment Corporation; Brian Ellerman, founding executive director of Arizona FORGE; and Chris Mazzarella, project manager of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge and SACCAR, which works on sustainable agriculture, clean energy and water resource management to help build a more resilient economy by leveraging the skills of a diverse group of southern Arizona stakeholders.
The Community Investment Corporation now has a presence in Yuma County. “Diversity and equity are at the heart of everything they do. And the good news is when we formed this consortium, Danny committed to having a presence in Yuma and creating the same opportunities in Yuma that exist in Tucson,” Engel said.
FORGE is finding opportunities and resources to grow entrepreneurship. “You can kind of hear a theme here. Entrepreneurs are very important to what our future looks like,” Engel said.
Ellerman is active in the startup community, founding several companies and serving on the board of Desert Angels, a nonprofit that seeks investment opportunities.
“As part of this important consortium, Southern Arizona is now one voice. We are very grateful that he has a presence in Yuma now. He has two employees here,” Engel noted.
“Unbeknownst to all of you, you are a member of SACCAR, and SACCAR is going to be very important going forward,” she added.
Hodges develops and implements science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) outreach programs designed to recruit students into STEM careers and initiated the Yuma/Imperial “Growing Our Own” initiative aimed at developing local talent workforce to have the skills and knowledge in STEM areas the regional workforce requires and future economic development demands.
Her research focuses on first-generation Hispanic college STEM students overcoming their perceived barriers leading to bachelor’s degree completion.
Mazzarella noted the need for the entire desert Southwest to work together to participate and work together to thrive and flourish.
“No one entity, no one institution, no one city, county, regional, federal is going to be able to take on the issues that we’re facing. So you need a diversity of tools that come together that represent different skills, different perspectives, different communities, to be able to address this,” he said.
“We need that diversity. Diversity can’t just be larger institutions really deciding what’s important in our communities and what we need to do moving forward, but we need community representation.”
A successful ecosystem includes education, infrastructure, capital, regional impact, tech transfer and entrepreneurship. At the heart of that is equity, he said.
“Bringing people to the table that haven’t been at the table before,” Mazzarella noted. “A lot of communities like Yuma and coalitions like these don’t get represented a lot because a lot of our non-urban centers get tokenized and that has happened with a lot of groups as well.”
He noted that a diverse coalition will secure more funding opportunities. “There’s a lot of money coming down from the federal government that can help us continue to do our work to address these issues,” Mazzarella explained. “We can draw on each other’s perspectives and strengths and a lot of those grant opportunities so the government might be excited about it.”
FORGE, which stands for Finding Opportunities and Resources to Grow Entrepreneurs, combines startup acceleration alongside experiential student and community education.
“So it’s not just, Hey, can you go get some money? But it’s actually, how do we open the doors to possibilities? That’s finding opportunities to grow entrepreneurs,” Ellerman said.
Often, he noted, when students are asked if they are entrepreneurs, very few raise their hands. But once he asks how many have a side hustle, many more raise their hands.
“Why do you not think you’re an entrepreneur when you’re literally doing business on the side?”
However, Ellerman added, it’s about developing the entrepreneurial mindset, which includes critical thinking and problem solving.
The organization also promotes mentoring and resident opportunities and getting ahold of capital. “They can do everything else, they probably have paying customers and they figured out what that market is, but they just can’t can’t get in the door of those investors who can help them scale the business,” Ellerman said.
This is the goal of the Community Investment Corporation, a nonprofit that seeks to “enhance access to the economy for community members who have historically been shut out or left behind by our financial systems.”
Knee noted that access to debt and investment capital favors those who already have wealth, which further exacerbates the racial and ethnic business ownership gap. He pointed out that 85% of entrepreneurs start their business with savings, including tapping the equity of assets such as a home, or funding from friends or family.
White families’ wealth is 10 times that of black families and eight times that of Hispanc families, he said, adding that 37% of the U.S. population identifies as BIPOC yet only 17% of businesses are BIPOC-owned.
BIPOC entrepreneurs are roughly two times as likely to be denied credit as white entrepreneurs and on average BIPOC entrepreneurs receive interest rates 22% higher than white entrepreneurs.
Nationally, white entrepreneurs attract 17 times more equity capital than black and Hispanic entrepreneurs combined.
CIC was formed to address this gap to capital access. “What we did is we decided to change the decision makers,” Knee said. “We do what I call bank lite lending. And so bank lite lending is, we take all the same financial analysis that a bank does and we just lower the thresholds.”
CIC offers “Pay it back to pay it forward” microloans of $500 to $10,000 with zero interest and no fees. No collateral required.
Storytelling is at the center of the application and approval process. While basic business information, demographics and declarations will be included, business owners’ personal and professional stories will be what the BIPOC committee will use to make funding decisions.
In studying the gaps and addressing barriers, Hodges saw a need to create an educated workforce that is also willing to take risks.
“STEAM (which is STEM but with the arts) is what drives us, whether it’s the hospital, whether it’s the military bases, whether it’s the agriculture, now all new industrial businesses that are also being attracted here to be in this town,” Hodges said.
“But what we noticed is it’s not about the degrees … It’s how students see themselves and if we can affect change with how students are seeing themselves, and the degrees and all of the educational programs we bring are not going to matter,” she said.
She reiterated that it takes working together. “It is now all of us not working in silos.”
However, on one side, industry says there’s not enough workers coming up the pipeline. Students say they want to enter this or that industry but they don’t know how or what it looks like.
“Students have never had the opportunity to even see what kind of work an industrial engineer or business analyst or somebody working in the banking and financial institute (does). So it really is all of us, breaking out of our silos and working together to support this initiative,” Hodges said.
That initiative is ISEEME: Improving Self-efficacy through Educational-enrichment-activities Experiential-learning and Mentorship to Empower future leaders in STEM careers.
“Yuma has gaps. We need to work together. We need to do these things,” she added.
For more information, call GYEDC at 928-782-7774.