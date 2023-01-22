Broadband and spaceport development were two big projects in 2022 for the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. The organization put a lot of effort into moving forward these two projects.
Thanks in large part to the Broadband Action Committee, which includes GYEDC, ALLO Communications has begun construction of the broadband backbone infrastructure for Yuma County. The county committed $20 million from its pandemic relief allocation towards construction of a middle-mile fiber network and selected ALLO Communications to design and construct the 140-mile network.
The Arizona Commerce Authority awarded $10 million to the county for its broadband project. In addition, ALLO received $9.75 million to connect fiber from the county’s middle-mile network to homes and businesses in San Luis.
Due to the efforts of committee members Jonathan Lines, Mark Smith, Paul Brierley and Ian McGaughey, the county received another $6 million from the state for construction of wireless broadband towers to support the agricultural industry and rural broadband access.
“A tremendous amount of work has been taking place for years to get the region to where we are today,” said Julie Engel, president and CEO, in the Greater Yuma EDC Annual Report 2021-2022. “Technology advancements require access to broadband, and our remote areas are where a great deal of research and development will take place by the agriculture industry.”
In addition, Engel pointed out, this technology will also greatly benefit the new spaceport industry. “Broadband is one of their most important infrastructure requirements due to the sophistication of rocket launches,” she said. “Remote command centers are used by the companies who will be launching from Yuma County, and they will need strong broadband in order to perform.”
GYEDC and the City of Yuma have begun the Federal Aviation Administration licensing process for the spaceport launch facility. Arctos/Launch on Demand is helping to navigate the lengthy application procedure.
“A great deal of work was completed when we contracted with Arctos to conduct the feasibility analysis in 2020. Covid did slow us down but we are moving forward,” Engel said.
Also on the positive side, Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma continue to lead the nation in security and defense, the report noted. Spearheaded by the Yuma 50 and with the help of Sen. Mark Kelly, $53 million was budgeted in the National Defense Authorization Act for military construction projects including several critical infrastructure projects for both Yuma installations.
While Yuma County is trending positively in the recovery of jobs lost due to COVID-19, it continues to lag in a full recovery from the jobs lost since the recession. Yuma is at 108% jobs recovered post-pandemic.
While jobs have recovered, Yuma continues to struggle with industry wide staffing, especially for third shifts. GYEDC has discovered that one of the biggest barriers for employees is access to affordable and accessible childcare. Consequently, GYEDC created a childcare taskforce and identified several funding streams to help existing institutions with possible expansions and help home-based caregivers as well. Financial assistance and/or training creates opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to start their own child/adult care programs.
The report noted that Yuma has been tasked with creating and rolling out this pilot program to see if it can be adopted statewide. Helping employers retain employees allows for continued growth within their companies.
Another large hurdle the community has to overcome is the rising cost of construction and a shortage of affordable housing. GYEDC noted that it’s very difficult for young professionals and active-duty military to find options when coming into the Yuma market. While costs are out of the agency’s control, GYEDC is researching ways to assist with costs associated with new construction.
“There is a great deal of money for infrastructure, and we hope to capitalize on these funds to partner with home builders to address this issue,” the report noted.
GYEDC reported that the rising interest rates will slow some of the planned development in Yuma County. “It’s going to be harder, it’s going to take us longer, all these things that are in the pipe right now, are going to be very hard to get done,” Engel said.
A developer, Panatonni, wanted to build a million square feet of speculative space in Yuma County. But, Engel noted, “this interest rate thing has caused them to put the brakes on, and we know of some projects that have put the brakes on because of the interest rates.”
She added: “Economic development has always been a long game. It has always been a slow game, and it always frustrates everybody because they hear about a project and then it’s like 18 months before the project actually even comes to fruition. So these hiccups in the economy are going to impact all of us as we go forward.”
Engel is still optimistic about future development. “We are poised especially with our partnerships here to really do some amazing things. What’s driving locations more than anything right now is workforce, so if we’re not looking at the workforce, we’re missing the mark.”
But growth takes public investment. “We do have to have some risk to start having the assets necessary. Now, I’m very proud of our communities. Our public sector has really stepped up on the infrastructure, especially with our broadband,” she said, calling it a “game changer.”
Although the existing infrastructure is strong, “we have to continue investing in infrastructure, because a company isn’t going to come in here and build our roads. they’re not going to come in here and extend our sewers, just because they want to be here. So that has to be there for them, and we have to be able to invest in that.”