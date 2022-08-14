The Better Business Bureau doesn’t just want consumers to know about scams. The organization wants consumers to know how to spot scams.
John Hessinger, community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest, works out of the Yuma campus, which serves both Yuma and Imperial counties.
On Thursday, Hessinger presented the many ways the BBB helps the Yuma community, both consumers and businesses. He shared the information at the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast event held at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
The BBB is a community and membership nonprofit that has the goal of educating the community and building trust within the marketplace. The organization helps consumers identify trustworthy companies and where they can go if they experience a problem. It also provides consumers with free information and industry tips.
To promote trustworthy businesses, the BBB works to protect consumers and businesses from scams, frauds and unethical practices. To accomplish this, the organization offers free services that include arbitrations and mediations involving consumer problems, pre-purchase information and advice, business reviews and contact information.
On scams, Hessinger noted that the goal is to educate community leaders, consumers and businesses so they are aware and can recognize and prevent scams, fraudulent acts and unethical practices before they gain a foothold within the Yuma community.
“At any given moment, people can be contacted by a legitimate communication or a malicious scam. They could be calling from Yuma, they could both claim to be the same company, so how do you know?” Hessinger said.
“One, simply put, always assume it’s a scam. Document the information they are asking for, then hang up. Call the entity or person to confirm. Don’t offer or verify personal or financial information on unsolicited communications.”
Second, Hessinger added, “What are they asking for? Are they demanding payment? Are they asking for gift cards or wire transfers? Again, get information, then hang up and call the entity or person yourself. Gift cards and use of money transfers are red flags for scams. Knowing these and following these can protect you and your families and your business.”
The top scams include impersonating IRS and Social Security agents. The most common way to try to scam people is by phone, however, increasingly, scammers are turning to social media. One telltale sign that it’s a scam is that fraudsters will request payment by credit card and, more commonly, gift cards.
The BBB uses the BBB Scam Tracker (www.bbb.org/scamtracker) to help consumers spot illegal schemes and fraud. Consumers are encouraged to report their experiences, and the organization will investigate and warn others.
The annual Scam Tracker Risk Report lists the riskiest scams from the past year, using data submitted by consumers to the BBB Scam Tracker. It sheds light on how scams are being perpetrated, who is being targeted, which scams have the greatest impact and helps others to better understand which scams pose the highest risk.
The BBB’s Yuma campus, which has the support of more than 350 accredited businesses and more than 60 business sponsors, also invests in the business community by offering programs that connect new businesses to resources to help them succeed and with digital and physical advertising and promotions.
It invests in the community by offering sponsorships, volunteerism and collaborations. It takes part in events with presentations, service and judging, in the case of contests.
The organization offers weekly tips and advice to consumers and businesses via television and a Yuma Sun column, and it takes part in multiple committees and boards.
The BBB also invests in education by awarding scholarships for writing and athletics and reviewing scholarships and grants.
The organization also partners with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Yuma and Yuma Southwest Contractors Association.
“We all work together to ensure businesses have opportunity, promotion and voices,” Hessinger said. “BBB Pacific Southwest is thrilled that its Yuma Campus is viewed as such a valued member of the community.”
In summary, Hessinger noted that “the BBB wants to elevate the quantity and quality of marketplace interactions. We build off trust. BBB is always looking for more ways to dig in and connect to Yuma County.”
One of the many “great things” that BBB does is help Yumans access BBB’s signature summits and programs. “Whether it was the almost two dozen businesses who utilized Main Street Matters grant program during the pandemic or Yuma’s featured speakers at the Industrious Women’s Summit or Yuma having a finalist for Torch Award for Ethics (award) three straight years now, Yuma County has the eyes and ears of the BBB, and we are excited to award and promote Yuma’s excellence,” Hessinger said.