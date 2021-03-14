The experience of taking care of aging loved ones made Melissa and Rob Dunn want to help other seniors stay at home. They found a way to do this with their company, Synergy HomeCare of Yuma.
But also wanting to give back to the community, they launched the Yuma County Heroes program, which honors a community member with a $2,500 award every quarter.
Now Melissa Dunn herself has been honored with an award. She was named the 2020 Chamber Small Business Person of the Year for “spreading kindness and sharing your success with our community.”
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce held the 2020 Annual Business Awards during a virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” event on March 11.
Kimberly Kahl, the chamber’s executive director, explained why Dunn received the award: “The recipient this year is someone I think all of you will recognize. I’ve seen her in soap boxes with the chamber. I’ve certainly seen her helping out at the chamber, but I’ve also seen her throughout the community. In fact, she gives out her own awards. I’ve seen them, it’s great, it’s a great idea. I don’t think anyone will question why this person was absolutely deserving of this award.”
1st Bank Yuma sponsored this award. Jeff Byrd, past chamber chairman and the bank’s assistant vice president, presented Dunn with the award. “You really deserve this for everything you’ve done for the community and recognizing folks out there that give back and the way your company has stepped up,” he said.
Dunn, like all the award recipients, was surprised. “I don’t even know what to say. Thank you so much. We love what we do, we love giving back to the community. This is just a complete honor and a total shock.”
CHAMBER MEMBER OF THE YEAR: JULIE ENGEL/GYEDC
The Chamber Member of the Year award went to the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Julie Engel accepted the award presented by Deb Aders, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Yuma Regional Medical Center, which sponsored the award.
“One of my favorite quotes (is) ‘great leaders don’t set out to be great leaders, they set out to make a difference.’ I believe this year’s Chamber Member of the Year recipient truly exemplifies this quote. She’s incredible whose contributions extend far and wide,” Aders said.
“Julie, in the years I’ve known you, I’ve been continually impressed by your passion, dedication and sacrifice. Your efforts to make our community even a greater place to live, to raise families, conduct business, to visit or retire will truly make a difference for years to come. Congratulations and thank you for all you do. Your contributions are noticed and greatly appreciated,” Aders added.
Engel quipped that she had been invited to the awards under false pretenses. “This is such a surprise. I thought I was awarding you,” she said.
Kahl, who stepped into the executive role this past year, noted that Engel and GYEDC have been “huge mentors for me, making sure I am introduced to key people around Yuma County, helping me out when it came to legislation and questions, and just making sure I felt like I could fill John Courtis’ shoes, which were so very big shoes to fill.”
CHAMBER CHAMPION: JOHN HESSINGER
The Chamber Champion of the Year award went to John Hessinger, community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest, for his “enthusiastic support and devotion to promoting our local businesses.”
“This person is so deserving,” Kahl said. “The perfect example is the golf tournament. He literally found out we were having a golf tournament, started promoting the golf tournament, said I’m going to have a booth at the golf tournament. I thought he’s going to be working his booth. Oh no. He called me up and said do you need volunteers because I’m going to do my booth but I’m also going to help you. The chamber needs to be successful, but I want to be a part of that.”
Adele Sandberg, president and CEO of AEA Federal Credit Union, the award sponsor, presented the award to Hessinger, who said “I’m shocked, and I’m absolutely honored.”
CHAMBER AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR: LYNNE GOUGE
The Chamber Ambassador of the Year award went to Lynne Gouge, a Mary Kay independent beauty consultant, for her “dedication and time investment for your local business community.” Arizona Public Services sponsored the award.
“This particular Ambassador of the Year we see regularly. She is at every ribbon cutting,” Kahl said, adding that Gouge “goes above and beyond.”
“I’m speechless. This is such an honor,” Gouge said.
CHAMBER INGRAGRAMMY OF THE YEAR: AMBER THORNTON
The Chamber Instagrammy of the Year award went to Amber Thornton of Culligan Water for her “cheerful engagement on our social media platforms and virtual events.” The Yuma Sun sponsored this award.
“This year this particular person has been all over the chamber social media, but she’s a huge supporter of businesses around Yuma County in general. She’s been great fun to have at our online events, like at our mixer last month. She was a lot of fun, brought up the energy, talked to everybody. Just her online presence, especially this past year, has really raised the chamber to new levels, and we appreciate that,” Kahl said.
“This is definitely a surprise. I had no idea at all,” Thornton said. “I enjoy Yuma and I enjoy supporting our local business and our Yuma chamber. So thank you very much.”
TOKENS OF APPRECIATION
Kahl also awarded a couple of chamber members with tokens of appreciation. She recognized Chamber Ambassador Carol Brown for making her “transition between John and me so much easier. You just go above and beyond all the time.”
Brown said: “I love Yuma, I love the chamber, and I love our ambassadors. It’s been my privilege and it’s always a delight.”
To Byrd, Kahl said: “The fact that you took me around in your personal time. You’re a volunteer and you put in a lot of hours at the chamber, and when I first started, we went to San Luis to meet people. You took me to some of our members offices to make sure I was able to meet people, and I know I wouldn’t have been as successful in my first six months without you and your support.”
Byrd replied: “I really appreciate this. It’s truly an honor, and what makes me feel good is I know we made the right choice with Kim.”
YUMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AWARDS
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office presented the following awards during the event:
Jesus Borbon received the Detention of the Year award. “His ability to manage his time well while working in the inner transport office put him above his peers,” Capt. Kelly Milner said.
“I couldn’t have done this without the senior officers that helped me get to this point in my career. You know who you are. Thank you all,” Borbon said.
Senior Deputy Andrew Topper received the Deputy of the Year award. Topper has been with YCSO since 2009 and was promoted senior deputy in 2020. He’s in charge of the critical collision investigations unit and plays an integral part in the field training program, where he developed a post-academy for deputies, according to Capt. Jason Amon.
“He has grown immensely as a deputy and as an asset to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office,” Capt. Jason Amon said. “Andrew is always a team player, always willing and able to assist anyone who needs help doing their performance of their duties as deputy or the public.”
“I am truly grateful for receiving this award,” Topper said. “The recognition is something I am very, very grateful for, and I look forward to continuing to work and being an asset for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and continue to grow in the office.”