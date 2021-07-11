Establishing credit is an important step for any new startup business. Good credit gives business owners some advantages, such as being able to save money on loans, access to more capital for growth and increases the value of the company.
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center recently shared tips on how to establish business credit. Director Randy Nelson and business counselor Vanessa Castillo-Bell outlined the steps for establishing good credit in a webinar now available on YouTube.
Robert Theobold, small business ombudsman and vice president of small business services for the Arizona Commerce Authority, was also on hand. He advised entrepreneurs to establish business credit “from the get-go.”
To illustrate the importance of doing this, Theobold noted that many relief programs that came out during the pandemic relied on having credit and a good credit score.
BENEFITS OF GOOD CREDIT
Good credit doubles an entrepreneur’s borrowing ability and saves him or her a lot of money.
“Business credit is like a cushion. We always tell everybody you need some sort of cushion because sometimes your largest customer doesn’t pay you for a month or three, and what are you going to do for money, because cash runs out pretty quick at times,” Nelson said.
Business credit gives a company the ability to buy something now, such as a company truck, and pay for it later. “By establishing a good business credit rating, you make it easier to borrow money when your company needs it,” Nelson said. “It makes it a lot easier to borrow money, a lot cheaper if you have a good credit score.”
However, there’s a cost to using credit. “It’s called interest. As long as you pay on time, there are no penalties,” he added.
Good business credit will increase the value of the company. This is especially nice if an owner wants to retire or sell the business. “It adds to the value of what you’re selling,” Nelson said, adding that some entrepreneurs like buying established businesses because they don’t have to build it from scratch.
Some lenders will still use the owner’s personal credit to guarantee a business loan. “They call it skin in the game. They want to make sure you work as hard as you can to make the business a success. And if it goes down, they want to take your house and car. It reduces their risk because they’ll have those assets,” Nelson explained.
Nelson compared it to raising a child. “It’s like having a 21-year-old baby. You still control all of the activities, but now the business is responsible for a lot of its activities. If you go into debt, the business is responsible. It’s kind of like that kid where you have to cosign for their first car. You still have to guarantee it because the business hasn’t established its own credit record yet,” he noted.
However, once a business has established its own credit, the owner probably won’t have to cosign. “It would be nice not to personally guarantee every line of credit and every new truck you’re buying, and let the business do that,” Nelson said.
Most business credit can be obtained without the owner taking on the personal liability, which means that in the case of default, the creditor can’t come after the business owner’s personal assets.
Business credit reports contain information that is much more detailed than personal credit reports. It includes current assets, liabilities, working capital, net worth, sales, payment details for each account and payment patterns.
Entrepreneurs should be aware that business credit reports are available to anyone who wishes to pull them. “There is zero privacy. Your financials are open to the world,” Castillo-Bell said.
On the positive side, this offers legitimacy in the industry. It makes the business more credible for prospects, clients, competitors, lenders, credit issuers and those interested in buying a company.
Just like a personal credit report, the goal is to get the score up as much as possible, into the “excellent” range.
HOW TO ESTABLISH CREDIT
To establish business credit:
– Change the business structure to a corporation or limited liability corporation.
– Legally register the business name with the state.
– Request an Employment Identification Number from the Internal Revenue Service. The EIN is used to apply for licenses, permits and open business banking accounts. It allows the company to hire employees and use it for tax purposes with the IRS. The EIN is also linked to the business’s credit report.
The IRS will assign an EIN free of charge. To get the number, go to IRS.gov. Nelson warns that some websites will offer to do this for a fee, when it’s available directly from the IRS completely free.
– Open a business banking account. “Talk to different banks. See who’s going to get you the best deal, see who wants your business,” Nelson said.
Castillo-Bell suggests maintaining personal and business accounts separately when starting a new business. “A lot of individuals have the misconception that personal and business credit are always joined together. That’s not always true. There is personal credit and then there is business credit,” she said.
Nelson further explained: “You don’t want to intermingle your personal and your business funds. You want to have something totally separate so that every dollar of revenue goes into that account and every bill you pay comes out of your account, and remember this affects your taxes and everything else.
– Have a dedicated phone number for the business. “Having somebody call up with an unknown number, personally a lot of us, we don’t even answer those. In a business, when you’re out promoting yourself, you’re going to get a lot of unknown phone numbers calling in,” Nelson said.
Some calls come in at odd hours, like at 2 a.m. Business owners can get a second number for the same cell phone, with different ringtones for personal and business calls.
– Get a website for the business. Keep the URL as simple as possible because this is how people will search for the business. List the different ways to contact the business as well.
BUSINESS CREDIT CHECKLIST
To establish and maintain good business credit, Castillo-Bell offered the following Business Credit Checklist:
– Build the foundation by developing a business plan. SBDC can help come up with a business plan and will look at the financials to see how the company will make money and whether it should be a corporation or an LLC.
– Register your business with the state.
– Get a DUNS number for the Dun & Bradstreet report, a business credit report used to assess the creditworthiness of a company. It allows a company to have a profile, which people can view.
– Open the D&B report.
– Get a business credit card. When the owner opens a business checking account, request a credit card right away to start building credit. Nelson also suggests shopping around for the best credit cards and loan options. “See what’s best. Try one or two. Go with some of the established ones because they’re the ones that report to the credit agencies that determine your score,” he said.
– Pay on time. “Always, always pay on time. Just like personal credit, you don’t want to get behind on those payments,” Castillo-Bell said.
– Monitor your credit. “See how it’s going, if there’s anything negative on there,” she noted.
The business credit reporting agencies are Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, Equifax and Transunion. Most reports have five scores, all assessing the risk for different things. The main score in the business world is the Paydex score, which is based on payment history only.
“That’s why it’s so important to pay things on time,” Castillo-Bell said.
There is also the FICO Liquid Credit Small Business Scoring Service, which is slightly different from PayDex, with scores running from zero to 300, with the latter being “excellent.”
The types of business accounts that report to credit agencies include:
– Installment account/vendor credit. If a company has a good relationship with a supplier, they will give the company a credit line. As long as the owner pays it back within a month, there is no interest. “That’s a great thing to have,” Nelson said.
– Store credit. Some stores offer contractors wholesale rates. Companies can also use gasoline credit cards that are paid off each month.
– Revolving account line of credit or business charge card.
– Other accounts that count as business credit: phone, utilities, suppliers, internet providers, banks, insurance companies, etc.
Almost any business can get credit, even startups that might not have a lot to start with. “We’ve had some start with $500 on a credit card,” Nelson said, adding that the available credit might quickly rise to $20,000 as they company builds its track record. Lenders don’t need collateral, but they might want to see the financial projections.
“You just need to know the proper building steps,” Nelson said.
SBDC can help with those building steps. The center provides counseling at no cost to help business owners start and grow.
“The SBDC is a great program. They’re here to support you and they have the tools to help your business get started and grow,” Theobold said.
For more information or to schedule a no-cost counseling session, email stephanie.martinez@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
Find the webinar here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlmTtcP5hVM.