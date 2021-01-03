More support available to help APS customers in need
Recognizing that for many Arizonans the economic challenges caused by COVID-19 will continue into the new year, Arizona Public Service Company will continue to offer support to customers in need.
APS will continue to waive late fees for residential and business customers through Oct. 15, and in adherence to the approach adopted by the Arizona Corporation Commission, the company will provide flexible payment options and additional assistance for those who need help the most.
The following includes the various types of assistance that will be available in 2021:
Beginning with January bills, APS will automatically place residential customers with past due balances of $75 or more on an eight-month payment plan, giving them more time to bring their accounts current. APS is voluntarily applying this to business customers as well.
Limited-income customers on the APS Energy Support or Energy Support with Medical programs with past due balances of any amount received a one-time credit prior to the payment arrangement. The credit will be $250 or the total balance, whichever is lower.
APS is making its limited-income bill discount programs available to more people by expanding the income qualification from 150% of the federal poverty level to 200%. More than 71,000 limited-income customers are currently enrolled and receive a bill discount each month. In 2020, these customers received more than $25 million in bill discounts.
APS urges customers who feel they need more than eight months to bring their accounts current or those who are behind by less than $75 to contact the APS Customer Care Center to discuss their options.
Bill assistance programs available to qualified customers include:
Energy Support programs: Limited-income customers receive a bill discount each month – 25% for APS Energy Support and 35% for Energy Support with Medical.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program: Community Action Programs and other designated local providers offer federal programs to assist with energy bills.
APS Crisis Bill Assistance: Up to $800 annually is available to help qualified limited-income customers with their APS bills if they are experiencing unexpected financial hardship such as a high medical bill or loss of a job.
Project SHARE: The Salvation Army administers the Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy program, which provides up to $300 annually in emergency energy bill assistance to those facing severe financial hardship.
Location-based support: Customers can connect to special COVID relief programs based on where they live through 211 Arizona.
To explore these available resources, customers can visit aps.com/support or contact the APS Customer Care Center. Advisors are available to assist in English and Spanish 24/7 at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405.
Virtual citrus clinic for backyard growers Jan. 25-28
Maricopa County Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners present the 2021 Virtual Citrus Clinic with evening sessions from Jan. 25 through Jan. 28. Registration closes Friday, Jan. 22. Seating is limited.
Growing backyard fruit in the low desert can be challenging. However, with knowledge and proper care, home gardeners can find success. The Citrus Clinic features the foremost state citrus experts, including University of Arizona faculty and noted local professionals, including Dr. Glenn Wright, associate professor and extension specialist at the University of Arizona Yuma Agricultural Center.
The speakers will present eight sessions over four nights on topics to assist backyard citrus growers with selection and care as well as deciduous fruit selection and dates for the home grower.
Each night starting at 6 p.m. will feature two different topics. Each talk will last about 40 minutes with a 15-minute Q&A session following.
The cost is $15 for the entire seminar series. Registration will give access to all nights of the online seminar. Participants can join one, a few, or all of the sessions.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y8nyqhqj.
Employers invited to workforce webinar
The Center for the Future of Arizona, in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Greater Yuma Economic Development, will present a free webinar titled “Yuma County: Getting Your Workforce Back to Work” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Organizers invite Yuma County retail, hospitality and service employers to attend the presentation to learn about ways the industry is adapting and hear about ways employers are positioning themselves to attract, retain and upskill workers.
The sponsor, RetailWorks AZ, is initiative-driven to help make it easier and faster for retail workers to move up the career ladder.
Virtual session Zoom link: https://asu.zoom.us/j/82181236363.
For more information, email: Orlando.Cazarez@ArizonaFuture.org.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Jan. 5 – Building Your Mindset for a Successful 2021: Set the tone for a successful 2021 and join a discussion focused on goal-setting, led by Sandler Training’s CEO Mark Kirstein. Learn the importance of establishing a positive mindset upfront, how to inspire confidence and lead your team to success.
• Jan. 6 – Special Session: Update on Paycheck Protection Program: Receive the most up-to-date information on the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Understand what this means for your small business and what next steps you should take.
• Jan. 7 – How to Make Your 2021 Business Plan a Success: Hear from the experts at the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce on starting the new year strong with a business plan that is best-suited for your organization’s needs. Learn how to implement SMART goals that will help strengthen your business plan to focus on short-term traction, while working toward a long-term vision.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber receives grant to accelerate local economic recovery
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will be receiving a $40,000 grant from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program. This grant was funded through Arizona’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund and was designed to provide funding to local chambers of commerce in the state to implement or expand programs to accelerate local economic recovery.
The programs for which the Yuma County Chamber received funding are:
• Shop Local. Eat Local. Spend Local. Enjoy Local. – This marketing campaign will be an expansion of the Shop Local campaign. This will allow not only retail businesses to participate, but also restaurants, bars, gyms, local attractions and other businesses affected by COVID to participate as well. All members of the public who patronize a participating business will be able to enter into a monthly drawing. In addition, each week a participating business will be featured through the Chamber’s media channels.
• Yuma County Restaurant Week – This marketing campaign will focus on the amazing culinary talent we have in Yuma County. The goal is that for one week in May and one week in September, restaurants will offer featured menu items or specials encouraging residents to either dine in or take out whether it be from an old favorite or someplace new.
• Employee Recruitment and Retention – The chamber will be expanding partnerships with organizations such as Arizona@Work as well as generating new ones with organizations such as AZ RetailWorks to ensure local businesses have an adequate workforce. Relationships will also be developed with other organizations in an effort to bring even more reduced or free education and training to our workforce.
The Yuma County Chamber’s mission to advocate a healthy economic environment. According to Executive Director Kimberly Kahl, “We are excited to have this opportunity to assist businesses with programs to stimulate economic recovery, and we are grateful the governor’s office has made these funds available to us.”
For more information, call 928-782-2567.