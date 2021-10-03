Retail Works AZ Workshop, job fair on Tuesday
Arizona@Work Yuma County and Yuma County Chamber of Commerce have partnered with the Center for the Future of Arizona to bring the Retail Works AZ Workshop and Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
The workshop will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and the job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Retail Works AZ will provide strategies, tools and best practices on how businesses within the retail, restaurant and hospitality industry can attract new talent and develop their existing employees for success while growing their business.
Businesses looking to register may visit www.yumachamber.org/events. Job seekers wishing to pre-register may visit www.events.ypic.com.
Arizona@Work job/education fair, priority for veterans
Arizona@Work will resume the annual Community Job and Education Fair and DREAM Fair on Wednesday. Normally held at the Yuma Civic Center, this year the organization will host the event at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pre-register at www.events.ypic.com. There is no cost to attend the event, which will feature various employers, resources and educators. Attendees are encouraged to have multiple resumes on hand, dress to impress and be ready for on-site interviews.
Veterans and their spouses will have front-of-the-line privileges. Look for the outside veterans booth near registration to find resources for veterans, their families and military families. Individuals who fall under this category will be able to register for entry at this booth.
Current COVID-19 guidelines as provided by Yuma County will be followed. Masks will be strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact Arizona@Work via Facebook or 928-329-0990.
Binational trade series continues Wednesday
The third edition of the Binational Trade Webinar Series, this time with a focus on infrastructure, continues Wednesday with a virtual episode featuring Jeremy McCall, the Yuma director of utilities, presenting information on the city’s water resources.
The webinar will be presented at 11 a.m. via Zoom. To sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/perevr8s.
The series is a collaboration between Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
The purpose of the series is to promote the assets of the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion for business attraction and expansion.
Chambers hosts social media training on Friday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold a lunch and learn event with the focus on “Promoting Your Business on Social Media” on Friday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma.
Participants will learn effective ways to promote your business on social media and how social media can also be used to share interesting facts, true stories, and other important information about your business. This training will focus on Instagram and will touch on Facebook and YouTube.
Participants should bring their own laptop for hands-on training.
This members-only event requires pre-registration; the cost of $25 per attendee. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/4e3a34a7.
Pre-register for pesticide virtual training by Saturday
The University of Arizona Maricopa County Cooperative Extension is holding a virtual Pesticide Applicator Pre-Certification Training during the week of Oct. 11-15. Participants must pre-register by Saturday, Oct. 9.
The training will consist of four, two-hour, unrecorded Zoom sessions. Each session will be offered three times during the week. Sessions will run from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The live Zoom sessions are free. They are designed for people who are preparing for the National Pesticide Applicator Core Certification Exam for agricultural and structural pest control certifications. However, anyone who is interested in learning more about pesticide safety is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Jennifer Weber at jennyweber@arizona.edu or 602-827-8222.
Pre-register for next ‘Good Morning, Yuma’ set for Oct. 14
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-8 a.m., at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave., in Yuma.
The event is an opportunity for local businesses to network and build connections. The cost is $20 for chamber members.
Pre-registration required. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/29k8skar.
Webinars: Cybersecurity, upskill, reskill and train employees
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
Oct. 5 – Packaged for Success: Cybersecurity Tips and Tricks: Prepare your company for resilience against cyberattacks before online holiday shopping hits full stride. In this session, learn about the most common tactics, techniques and procedures cyber attackers use and the proactive steps you can take to build your own layers of defense.
Oct. 7 – The Workforce Employers Want: Workforce experts from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity will provide an overview of the state’s work-based learning programs and the advantage of hiring validated career ready candidates. You’ll also learn how to optimize these programs to reskill, upskill or train your employees.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
CVS announces availability of Pfizer booster shot
CVS Pharmacy locations in Arizona are offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to the following eligible populations:
People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk
People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster at this time, per guidance from the public health agencies.
Individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at CVS.com to ensure they are able to access the correct vaccine at a convenient time and location.
When scheduling an appointment on cvs.com, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior.
Per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients will be asked to self-attest their eligibility as defined by the eligibility guidelines, to help reduce barriers to access for these select populations.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.