1st Yuma Bank wins BBB ethics award
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest named 1st Bank Yuma as a winner of the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics for Greater Arizona.
The award raises awareness in marketplace ethics and honors businesses that operate with integrity. Exemplary businesses have displayed an outstanding level of ethics throughout a challenging year. BBB proudly announces the following businesses as winners of this year’s prestigious award:
1st Bank Yuma won in the category for companies with 51 to 150 employees. 1st Bank Yuma is a full-service community bank in Yuma and Santa Cruz counties. BBB recognized the institute for its community focus and being a responsible citizen and a business leader in the community.
“As a community banking institution, our focus is on our customers. It is important that our customers trust we will look out for their best interest,” President/CEO Terry Frydenlund said.
In order to instill that trust, 1st Bank Yuma adopted what it calls a “value added culture” early in the bank’s formation. One of the tenants of that culture is ‘honesty and integrity in all we do.”
Frydenlund explained: “Maintaining the highest ethical standards is ingrained in our training, operations and culture. We are proud to be the only company in Yuma, Arizona, to win the BBB Torch Award for Ethics. I am very proud to be part of an organization and work with people that place such high value on ethics.”
Jeff Byrd, assistant vice president and community relations officer, noted that the contest was “pretty labor intense.” The BBB required a 30-page report explaining the bank’s approach to ethics in its business dealings, six outside referral letters and an extensive video interview by previous winners.
“However, it was all worth it. It was similar to an internal audit, and the bank was very happy to find that our efforts help instill trust and make our community better,” Byrd said.
Shelley Bradley, BBB director of programs and special events, pointed out that this year’s winners represent BBB’s community of trustworthy businesses that operate with integrity at the forefront.
“This has been a difficult year for businesses, and doing the right thing is not always easy. These companies have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices even in the most difficult times,” Bradley said.
BBB pivoted this year’s in-person award event to a virtual format as an ongoing commitment to keep the community safe and healthy. Throughout November, winners will be celebrated through a digital campaign on BBB’s social media channels.
YRMC announces a few changes
Yuma Regional Medical Center’s maternal fetal medicine providers Gregory Lau and Bryan Freeman have officially moved to Yuma Regional Medical Center Women’s Health Tuscany Plaza.
In addition, YRMC’s Health Tuscany Plaza will have a new number: 928-336-5757.
Also, physician assistant Jose “Ray” Rivera has moved and will be splitting his time between the Center of Bone and Joint Health and Bone and Joint Tuscany Plaza full time.
Gratitude Referral Network meeting on Monday
The first meeting of the Gratitude Referral Network will be at 5 p.m. Monday at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, located on the second floor of the Yuma International Airport, 2191 S. 32nd St.
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, Yuma’s newest networking group, a different member of the group gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
• Nov. 3 – Building Your Digital Foundation Part 1: The first of a two-part series on how to build a strong digital footprint, featuring digital marketing expert from Scout Collective, Ben Rushlo. Learn why creating a digital foundation is critical to your small business and having a high-quality website is the first step
• Nov. 5 – Building Your Digital Foundation Part 2: The last session of Scout Collective’s two-part series on how to build a strong digital footprint, featuring digital marketing expert, Ben Rushlo. Learn how to make Google My Business and social media work best for your business.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, for families using virtual learning at their child’s school, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.
Yuma accepting applications for small business grants
Yuma is accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program. Small businesses located within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website https://www.azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma/Grants-Initiatives.
For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.
Arizona MEP helping small, medium manufacturers
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Manufacturing Extension Partnership team is offering to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers in the state that have had their operations impacted by the pandemic.
The Arizona MEP has been working diligently to help Arizona manufacturers navigate the challenges and overcome the impacts of COVID-19. These efforts are now being accelerated by an allocation received through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NIST MEP Emergency Assistance Program.
Arizona MEP is offering valuable business support services, subsidized by the funds from NIST, to help manufacturers overcome the effects of the pandemic or to assist with shifts to accommodate the production of PPE. Please note that this is not a cash grant.
For more information, go to https://www.gyerp.org/. Questions or comments may be sent to: info@azmep.com.