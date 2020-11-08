AWC hosts financial literacy online event on Tuesday
Arizona Western College is hosting a financial literacy online event at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Attendees will learn about the importance of financial literacy and the valuable resources available.
Presenting organizations will share information regarding financial literacy and scholarship opportunities. RaiseMe will present at 11 a.m., Earn to Learn at noon, and AWC Foundation and Arizona Community Foundation at 1 p.m.
Learn more and register online at azwestern.edu/FirstGen. Sign-in here: https://tinyurl.com/y5gdfsed.
Young professionals to be recognized in Thursday virtual event
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is presenting the next virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” at 7 a.m. Thursday. The event will be streamed live on Facebook.
The Yuma Sun will present BIZ magazine’s Twenty Under 40. All the young professionals who were nominated for making a difference in the Yuma community will be recognized.
In addition, a “fun thankful” Thursday segment will feature the community’s favorite local businesses promotions.
For safety precautions, the chamber will continue to engage with businesses and the community on a virtual platform and appreciates positive engagement and support. Catch the live feed to ask questions, cheer on the guests, or just say hello.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Free homebuying courses in English, Spanish
Housing America Corp., located at 130 N. State Ave. in Somerton, is holding a free homebuyer class for individuals interested in buying a home. The course in Spanish is set for Tuesday, Nov. 17, and the English course is on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The course is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Attendees will learn how to prepare for the homebuying process, understand credit and money management tips and identify a mortgage lender and the right loan product for them.
They will also learn how to care for their home after the purchase. The course meets HUD’s first-time homebuyer education requirements.
Space is limited. To register, call 928-627-4221.
Chamber accepting nominations for Athena Award
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is in search of a woman who ... “strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments, devotes time and energy to their community, someone who creates paths of leadership for others to follow. Do you know her?” Nominate her for the chamber’s 2020 International Athena Award sponsored by National Bank of Arizona. Please see criteria and nominate at https://www.yumachamber.org/athena-nomination.html. Deadline to nominate is Dec. 1.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Register for the Driving Business golf tourney set for Dec. 12
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce’s Inaugural Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo will be held 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive. Registration is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
Why not conduct some business and have fun at the same time? Sponsors will have booths set up near the driving range, the clubhouse, and even on the holes enjoying a steady stream of traffic while golfers can enjoy a fun day of golf while chatting with the sponsors as they’re waiting to tee off.
Breakfast is included and will be served during registration. A takeaway lunch is also included and will be served immediately following play.
For more information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/y5atj96q.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
• Nov. 10 – Mastering Your Company Numbers: Numbers are the backbone of any business, yet can sometimes feel overwhelming for small business owners. Hear from SBDC Business Analyst Mike Bull as he breaks down business numbers into manageable bites and explains how to zero in on which numbers are the most important for your business.
• Nov. 12 – How to Motivate and Incentivize Employees: One of the many COVID-19 challenges small business owners face is managing employee morale throughout economic uncertainty. Learn cost-effective ways to reenergize your team and improve office comradery by implementing performance and liquidity bonuses, employment agreements and more, featuring the experts at The Law Offices of Snell & Wilmer.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.