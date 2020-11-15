from staff reports
Gratitude Referral Network meeting on Monday
The Gratitude Referral Network will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2191 S. 32nd St., located on the second floor of the Yuma International Airport.
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, Yuma’s newest networking group, a different member of the group gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food.
Chamber mixer set for Wednesday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce monthly business mixer will take place at 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
D&H Electric for sponsoring the first in-person business event in months. The customer appreciation event is free of charge, thanks to D&H’s generosity.
Due to safety guidelines in place, capacity will be limited and attendance requires an RSVP. To register, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y5xtft28.
Attendees should take their masks for personal encounters. Safety precautions in place include an outdoor area, open bay warehouse for seating, spacious environment, sanitizer available, touchless check-in and limited attendance.
The community is invited to meet fellow chamber members, local entrepreneurs, Yuma businesses and the whole D&H crew. For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Restaurant relief virtual session set for Wednesday
The Arizona Commerce Authority is presenting a virtual Restaurant Relief Sessiontitled “Increase Profits by Leveraging Temporary Expansion of Premises for Outdoor Dining” at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
During this restaurant relief session, a diverse group of industry experts and city officials will discuss how to temporarily expand restaurant premises to provide outdoor seating for food and alcohol consumption. Speakers from the Arizona Restaurant Association, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, the City of Mesa and Maricopa County will outline what licensing and permits are required, how to obtain them and what state resources are available to expedite its availability.
Webinar attendees will hear about successful implementations and how to leverage those learnings for establishments that do and do not have existing outdoor seating. This session is also beneficial to city officials as the experts discuss how restaurants can remain in compliance with local COVID-19 regulations while safely serving returning customers.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6ku7lr9.
Free homebuying courses on Tuesday, Wednesday
Housing America Corp., located at 130 N. State Ave. in Somerton, is holding a free homebuyer class for individuals interested in buying a home. The course in Spanish is set for Tuesday and the English course is on Wednesday. The course is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Attendees will learn how to prepare for the homebuying process, understand credit and money management tips and identify a mortgage lender and the right loan product for them.
They will also learn how to care for their home after the purchase. The course meets HUD’s first-time homebuyer education requirements.
Space is limited. To register, call 928-627-4221.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars through the end of September. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here are some of the upcoming webinars:
• Nov. 17 – How To Effectively Reduce Cost and Increase Productivity: n interactive session to learn proven and practical strategies that help your business reduce costs and increase productivity, featuring the experts at Champion Business Consulting. Gain insight into a powerfully effective question that can help you identify and streamline your business for immediate results.
• Nov. 19 – Grow Your Holiday Sales with eBay: Due in large part to COVID-19, online sales are expected to dominate this holiday season, which is a big opportunity for small businesses. Hear directly from the experts at eBay on how to maximize your online holiday sales. Gain valuable tips and resources to make this selling season as successful and seamless as possible.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Nominate a hero for their efforts during the pandemic
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is accepting nominations for a local hero who has gone above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. From first responders and healthcare workers to grocery store clerks and teachers, BCBSAZ will recognize 30 Arizonans with a $1,000 prize as a gesture of gratitude for stepping up to serve others in a time of uncertainty and disruption.
BCBSAZ will select 30 frontline heroes – five individuals across six categories – to each receive a $1,000 prize. One hero in each of the six categories will also have an opportunity to select a local nonprofit to receive a $10,000 donation from BCBSAZ. The donations will help the selected nonprofits continue serving Arizonans in need through the pandemic.
“We’re inspired by the resiliency and selfless acts of kindness we’ve seen from Arizonans to support one another in these challenging and unprecedented times,” said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ. “We want to recognize, thank, and honor these unsung heroes and pay it forward by assisting nonprofits in Arizona with their ongoing efforts to support those most in need.”
Winners will be notified the week of Dec. 7 and announced publicly in early January. For more information on the program and to nominate a frontline hero, visit www.azblue.com/heroes.
Individuals can nominate themselves or others in the community until Nov. 29 in one of the following categories:
• Health care workers (hospital) – Any and all hospital workers who care for our Arizonans who need medical care
• Health care workers (non-hospital) – Employees at assisted living or care facilities, pharmacies, doctor offices, clinics and others (awarded in memory of Patrick Saenz, a care manager and valued member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona team who lost his life to COVID-19 earlier this year)
• First responders – Those we count on in an emergency, such as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, Military, and National Guard
• Educators – Teachers, school assistants, classroom helpers and tutors
• Essential service workers – Those who make the services we rely on in our daily lives possible in a pandemic such as grocery store employees, delivery drivers, sanitation workers, janitorial staff, food service personnel, and so many others
• Volunteers – From helpful neighbors to those who are donating their time to serve others at food pantries, homeless shelters, veteran organizations, and countless other organizations
For more information on the program and to nominate your Front Line Hero, please visit www.azblue.com/heroes.
Register now for Southwest Ag
Chamber accepting nominations for Athena Award
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is in search of a woman who ...
• Strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments
• Excels in their field of work
• Devotes time and energy to their community
• Someone who creates paths of leadership for others to follow
Do you know her? Nominate her for the chamber’s 2020 International Athena Award sponsored by National Bank of Arizona. Please see criteria and nominate at
https://www.yumachamber.org/athena-nomination.html. Deadline to nominate is Dec. 1. For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Register for the Driving Business golf tourney set for Dec. 12
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce’s Inaugural Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo will be held 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive. Registration is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
Why not conduct some business and have fun at the same time? Sponsors will have booths set up near the driving range, the clubhouse, and even on the holes enjoying a steady stream of traffic while golfers can enjoy a fun day of golf while chatting with the sponsors as they’re waiting to tee off.
Breakfast is included and will be served during registration. A takeaway lunch is also included and will be served immediately following play.
For more information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/y5atj96q.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.