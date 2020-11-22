Pop-up market in celebration of Small Business Saturday
Arizona Lighting Company of Yuma and Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, will host an outdoor shopping experience with various local vendors and a shop-local social media push as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov. 28.
The public is invited to attend the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arizona Lighting, 1152 S. 4th Ave. Masks are required to shop and customers are asked to maintain physical distance from others.
The purpose of this event is to give the opportunity to entrepreneurs, home businesses, e-commerce vendors, and such, to have a day to meet local customers and showcase their items.
The small business pop-up market is free to attend. Coffee and pastries will be available for a pleasant browsing and shopping experience.
A list of vendors is available on the Facebook event page “Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market 2020.” The list is updated daily with new vendors participating.
Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.
Synergy accepting nominations for Yuma County Heroes
Synergy HomeCare of Yuma is now accepting nominations for Yuma County Heroes. The second award-winner will be announced on Dece.10 at the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma” breakfast.
Go to www.yumahero.com to nominate a hero. To qualify, they only need to be a resident of and work in Yuma County.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars. The webinars are usually held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Nov. 24 – How Industry Leaders Are Overcoming COVID-19: 100th Boot Camp session features the mead experts at Superstition Meadery. Gain insight into how COVID-19 has impacted the mead-making industry and learn what business tactics this industry leader has implemented to return stronger.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Register now for Southwest Ag Summit scheduled for Feb. 23-25
The 2021 Southwest Ag Summit, slated for Feb. 23-25, includes a lineup of programs including the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament, field demonstration events, exhibitor show, and virtual breakout sessions.
Event organizers with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association are excited to share their new hybrid plan with attendees and sponsors. “We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to bring our industry together. The Southwest Ag Summit event has always been the premier desert agriculture event with opportunities for learning, networking, CEUs and so much more. This year is no different. With our in person golf tournament, exhibitor show and field demonstration event as well as our virtual breakout sessions, attendees, exhibitors and sponsors will gain even more this year from the Summit than ever before,” said YFVA President Cory Mellon.
Virtual breakout sessions include but are not limited to: Regulatory Integrated Pest Management; Vegetable Integrated Pest Management; Forensic Agronomy; Thrips and INSV in Salinas; Water Management; Nutrient Management; Alfalfa/Weeds; Ag Mechanization; Soil Health; Applicator Training; Field Crops Agronomy/Integrated Pest Management; Ag Meteorology; and Food Safety.
The daily schedule, registration, host hotels, sponsorship information and more can be found at www.SwagSummit.com. Individual registration fees are $75. Registration fees include field demonstrations; exhibitor show; grab and go breakfast and lunch; and virtual breakout sessions. Individual golf registration fees are $125.
For more information on sponsorships, exhibitor opportunities or for any other questions, call Amy Karvoski at 928-783-9355.
Chamber accepting nominations for Athena Award
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is in search of a woman who ...
• Strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments
• Excels in their field of work
• Devotes time and energy to their community
• Someone who creates paths of leadership for others to follow
Do you know her? Nominate her for the chamber’s 2020 International Athena Award sponsored by National Bank of Arizona. Please see criteria and nominate at
https://www.yumachamber.org/athena-nomination.html. Deadline to nominate is Dec. 1.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Register for the Driving Business golf tourney set for Dec. 12
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce’s Inaugural Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo will be held 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive. Registration is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
Why not conduct some business and have fun at the same time? Sponsors will have booths set up near the driving range, the clubhouse, and even on the holes enjoying a steady stream of traffic while golfers can enjoy a fun day of golf while chatting with the sponsors as they’re waiting to tee off.
Breakfast is included and will be served during registration. A takeaway lunch is also included and will be served immediately following play.
For more information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/y5atj96q.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.