RCFBH job fair set for Wednesday
In partnership with Arizona@Work, the Regional Center for Border Health will be hosting an outdoor, social distanced job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center parking lot, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis, Arizona.
RCFBH will be reviewing resumes and conducting same-day interviews. To download the application and fill it ahead of time, go to www.rcfbh.org/job-opportunities.html.
For more information, call the Human Resources Department at 928-315-7910.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars. The webinars are held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-10 a.m., with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Dec. 1 – COVID-19 Tax Relief for Individuals and Small Businesses: Learn detailed information on how COVID-19 tax provisions impact individuals and businesses, featuring IRS stakeholder liaison Lisa Novack.
• Dec. 3 – Small Business 2.0: Developing A Post-Pandemic Roadmap: Learn proven tactics that help small businesses successfully strengthen and grow, featuring award-winning owner of Sonoran Technology, Paul Smiley, and guest facilitator Jim Pipper, SBA lead economic development and veteran business development officer. Topics will include human resources, business infrastructure, cyber security, customer service, access to capital and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AZDA online recertification course set for Dec. 8
The Arizona Department of Agriculture, in coordination with Yuma Area Ag Council, will present the free Annual Environmental Services Division Recertification Course (afternoon session) from 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Due to COVID-19, the course will be offered online via Google Meet, an online video meeting software approved by the State of Arizona. Once registered, the participant will receive an email with the link to the Google meeting and the agenda. Participants will be eligible to receive three continuing education units. To register or for more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxvl5l9y.
APS offers free smart Google Nest thermostat
Customers of Arizona Public Service Company can take advantage of a limited-time offer to receive a free Google Nest Thermostat valued at $129. Until Monday, residential customers can receive Google’s latest smart thermostat on APS when they enroll in APS Cool Rewards, a program that lowers customers’ energy use by raising thermostats a few degrees on hot summer days.
To receive a Nest Thermostat, APS customers can follow three steps online:
Visit marketplace.aps.com and select “thermostats.”
Choose a preferred color and “add to cart.”
Enroll in the APS Cool Rewards program at checkout, where instant rebates will already apply, to qualify for the $0 Nest Thermostat. Customers will pay only shipping costs and tax.
For more information on the Cool Rewards program, go to https://tinyurl.com/y5fafgj8.
Arizona utilities unite to protect customers from scams
Scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to intimidate people into falling victim to their schemes. That’s why Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project, Southwest Gas, Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services came together for Utility Scam Awareness Day, Nov. 18, to help protect customers from potential scams.
Utility Scam Awareness Day is an advocacy and awareness campaign organized by Utilities United Against Scams to educate customers and expose the high-pressure tactics used by scammers. Scammers typically use phone, in-person and online tactics to target people, especially those experiencing hardship.
“Customers need to be on high alert as we continue to see impostor utility scams rise across North America,” said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez. “Scammers demand money or personal information on the spot–usually with threatening language–and indicate that service will be disconnected immediately. Anyone and everyone, from senior households to small business owners, are at risk of being targeted.”
Common Signs of a Scam:
• Threat to disconnect. Scammers often contact customers claiming their utility bill is past due and service will be shut off unless payment is made right away.
• Demand for immediate payment. Scammers often instruct customers to purchase a prepaid card such as Green Dot, MoneyPak or Vanilla and then call the impostors back to make a payment by phone and prevent disconnection.
• Request for prepaid card. When the customer calls back, the scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone.
Ways to Protect Yourself:
Never purchase a prepaid card. Arizona utilities never require payment via a prepaid debit card, gift card or form of cryptocurrency.
• Don’t fall for threats. Hang up the phone, delete the text, delete the email or shut the door if you receive disconnection threats. Customers with delinquent accounts receive advanced notification, never a single notice one hour or less before disconnection.
• Call your utility to verify. If there is ever a question about the validity of an email, website or person claiming to be a utility representative, call your utility directly to verify. Never use the call-back phone number provided to verify billing or account information. Also, some phone scammers can mirror the actual name and number of your utility on your caller ID, known as spoofing. It might look real, but don’t fall for it. If someone from a disguised number is demanding immediate payment with a prepaid card, it is a scam.
• Make sure you have the correct phone number. Find your utility’s phone number on your bill or on the company’s official website.
• Protect your personal information. Never share personal or credit card information with an unverified source. Scammers are sneaky and try to obtain private information.
• Call 911. Customers should call 911 if they ever feel they are in physical danger.
For more information about impostor utility scams and safety tips, visit utilitiesunited.org.
Synergy accepting nominations for Yuma County Heroes
Synergy HomeCare of Yuma is now accepting nominations for Yuma County Heroes. The second award-winner will be announced on Dece.10 at the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma” breakfast.
Go to www.yumahero.com to nominate a hero. To qualify, they only need to be a resident of and work in Yuma County.
Chamber accepting nominations for Athena Award
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is in search of a woman who ...
• Strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments
• Excels in their field of work
• Devotes time and energy to their community
• Someone who creates paths of leadership for others to follow
Do you know her? Nominate her for the chamber’s 2020 International Athena Award sponsored by National Bank of Arizona. Please see criteria and nominate at
https://www.yumachamber.org/athena-nomination.html. Deadline to nominate is Dec. 1.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Register now for Southwest Ag Summit scheduled for Feb. 23-25
The 2021 Southwest Ag Summit, slated for Feb. 23-25, includes a lineup of programs including the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament, field demonstration events, exhibitor show, and virtual breakout sessions.
Event organizers with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association are excited to share their new hybrid plan with attendees and sponsors. “We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to bring our industry together. The Southwest Ag Summit event has always been the premier desert agriculture event with opportunities for learning, networking, CEUs and so much more. This year is no different. With our in person golf tournament, exhibitor show and field demonstration event as well as our virtual breakout sessions, attendees, exhibitors and sponsors will gain even more this year from the Summit than ever before,” said YFVA President Cory Mellon.
Virtual breakout sessions include but are not limited to: Regulatory Integrated Pest Management; Vegetable Integrated Pest Management; Forensic Agronomy; Thrips and INSV in Salinas; Water Management; Nutrient Management; Alfalfa/Weeds; Ag Mechanization; Soil Health; Applicator Training; Field Crops Agronomy/Integrated Pest Management; Ag Meteorology; and Food Safety.
The daily schedule, registration, host hotels, sponsorship information and more can be found at www.SwagSummit.com. Individual registration fees are $75. Registration fees include field demonstrations; exhibitor show; grab and go breakfast and lunch; and virtual breakout sessions. Individual golf registration fees are $125.
For more information on sponsorships, exhibitor opportunities or for any other questions, call Amy Karvoski at 928-783-9355.
Register for the Driving Business golf tourney set for Dec. 12
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce’s Inaugural Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo will be held 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive. Registration is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m.
Why not conduct some business and have fun at the same time? Sponsors will have booths set up near the driving range, the clubhouse, and even on the holes enjoying a steady stream of traffic while golfers can enjoy a fun day of golf while chatting with the sponsors as they’re waiting to tee off. Breakfast is included and will be served during registration. A takeaway lunch is also included and will be served immediately following play.
For more information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/y5atj96q.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.