FROM STAFF REPORTS
AWC to host ‘Women in the Workforce’ on Wednesday
Arizona Western College and AWC Career and Technical Education will host “Women in the Workforce” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A live panel will feature exceptional women in the workforce with an opportunity for a virtual question-and-answer session.
The panel will feature Chief Susan Smith of Yuma Police Department; Gladys Brown, airport director of Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield; Diana Gomez, director and chief health officer of Yuma County Public Health Services District; Stacy Gutierrez, owner of Nicklaus Engineering; Sherry Needham, director of TV Services at Arizona Western College; Kimberly Kahl, executive director of Yuma County Chamber of Commerce; Nicolle Wilkinson, project management director of CBRE HEERY; and Shanen Aranmor, founder and chief wellness welder at Weld Like A Girl and AWC welding adjunct faculty.
Tune in live beginning at 5:30 p.m. at facebook.com/CTEatAWC.
‘Good Morning, Yuma!’ set for Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host the next virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” at 7 a.m. Thursday. Tune in to learn “How Small Business Can Leverage Technology.”
Local businesses will also share recent developments within their companies during their soapbox segments.
The event will be streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook page. For safety precautions, the chamber will continue to engage with businesses and the community through virtual platforms and appreciate the positive engagement and support.
Catch the live feed to ask questions, cheer on the guests, or just say hello. For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Small Business Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
Dec. 8 – Update on Paycheck Protection Program: Join us for an update on the Paycheck Protection Program, featuring the experts at BeachFleischman. Learn about the recent IRS ruling on deductibility of expenses, considerations to take when completing the loan forgiveness application as well as tips for using third party payroll reports.
Dec. 9 – Restaurant Relief Webinar: Increase Profits by Leveraging Temporary Expansion of Premises for Outdoor Dining: A diverse group of industry experts and city officials will discuss how to temporarily expand your premises to provide outdoor seating for food and alcohol consumption. Speakers from the Arizona Restaurant Association, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, the City of Prescott and Yavapai SBDC will outline what licensing and permits are required, how to obtain them and what state resources are available to expedite its availability. Webinar attendees will hear about successful implementations and how to leverage those learning for establishments that do and do not have existing outdoor seating. This session is also beneficial to city officials as the experts discuss how restaurants can remain in compliance with local COVID-19 regulations while safely serving returning customers.
Dec. 10 – Small Business Funding Opportunities: Learn about the variety of funding opportunities for your small business and how the application process works, featuring the experts at Prestamos Community Development Financial Institution, Growth Partners Arizona and Community Investment Corporation Tucson.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Yuma Gastro to join YRMC in partnership
Yuma Gastro LLC announced that the practice would officially partner with Yuma Regional Medical Center in early 2021. Yuma Gastro includes long-time physicians, Dr. Alec Esker, Dr. Divesh Anireddy and Dr. Seth Miller, all who have a shared vision of further advancing gastroenterology care for residents in Yuma.
“Since the beginning, our medical practice has continually worked to bring advanced care to Yuma,” Esker said. “Gastroenterology has evolved to a highly advanced medical specialty. It is not the same as it was 30 years ago. As an individual, small practice, it has become increasingly difficult to invest in the latest technologies and treatment innovations.
“This partnership with YRMC is an opportunity to combine our resources and knowledge in a way that supports the availability of advanced care. We want our community to have access to advanced medicine, research and education. That’s what I want for my patients and this partnership brings us together for one shared purpose – better care for the patients we serve,” Esker added.
Through the agreement, according to Yuma Gastro, the partnership will provide numerous benefits for local patients which include development of new treatment options available locally, improved care coordination that comes when physicians work side by side to meet the patients’ needs, and recruitment of additional highly trained physicians to Yuma.
“We are looking forward to developing an even higher level of collaboration with the YRMC teams of oncologists, surgeons and internists,” Esker said. “By sharing the same medical record system and having access to additional expertise, our patients truly benefit from coordinated care.”
The partnership also lays the groundwork for the development of expanded medical education. “As a Yuma native I have welcomed the opportunity to bring my advanced medical training back to my hometown,” Miller said. “I am excited about coming together with others who have a common goal – to ensure that our neighbors, friends and visitors have access to advanced medical care. Joining with other colleagues to offer more for Yuma is why I want to be here.
“Yuma Gastro and Yuma Regional Medical Center have a closely aligned vision to develop and advance care in the community. I’m confident that, working collaboratively, this partnership will result in an elevated level of care for patients,” Miller added.
The Yuma Gastro team includes 11 highly trained medical providers and 80 experienced staff members – all of whom will join YRMC.
BBB seeks nominations for Torch Awards for Ethics
Businesses in Arizona, and throughout the nation, have been faced with countless challenges this year. Those who have risen above the odds to sustain operations with integrity truly stand out and deserve applause. The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union, is seeking nominations for the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics. This program celebrates businesses that positively impact the community, keeping ethics at the forefront.
The Torch Awards for Ethics Program is open to all businesses that operate in the BBB Pacific Southwest region, covering Southern California and Greater Arizona. BBB continues to recognize companies that have proven vital to the Arizona business community and is excited to announce the annual celebration for the fall of 2021. BBB looks forward to honoring future award recipients, dependent on public gathering restrictions.
“We value the voice of consumers. The public plays an essential role in identifying potential businesses for this award, as they experience first-hand the true impact of what an ethical company can offer,” said Shelley Bradley, director of signature events. “We are looking to honor companies who are true leaders, paving the way to promote ethical behavior in their industries and represent the best of the best in character and integrity.”
1st Bank Yuma, a 2020 Greater Arizona winner and the first company from Yuma to win this honor in almost two decades, shared that “it is important that our customers trust that we look out for their best interest. We were proud that during the pandemic, we funded all but one (when the program ran out of money) of our PPP loan requests. These loans provided our customers/neighbors with over $40 million to help the Yuma economy. Serving our customers and community will always be at the center of the bank’s ethical focus and culture.”
The BBB pointed out that now is an especially important time to highlight businesses that take strides to strengthen the marketplace. A business may also self-nominate and the award is open to all for-profit businesses.
Torch Awards for Ethics nominations are being accepted through Feb. 1, with additional details at torchawards.bbbcommmunity.org.