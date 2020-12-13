Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
Dec. 15 – How to Increase Your Google and Yelp Search Rankings: A digital marketing session featuring the SEO experts at LocalFi marketing agency. Learn how to implement digital marketing tactics to communicate with your audience and grow your customer base during COVID-19.
Dec. 17 – Navigating Business Loans During COVID-19: Hear from SBDC Director Ellen Kirton, on what small businesses need to learn about loans as they continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19. As a small business owner, learn what you can do to prepare, what to expect and how to fill the gap as operations reopen.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
BBB seeks nominations for Torch Awards for Ethics
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union, is seeking nominations for the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics. This program celebrates businesses that positively impact the community, keeping ethics at the forefront.
The Torch Awards for Ethics Program is open to all businesses that operate in the BBB Pacific Southwest region, covering Southern California and Greater Arizona.
Nominate businesses that take strides to strengthen the marketplace. A business may also self-nominate and the award is open to all for-profit businesses.
Torch Awards for Ethics nominations are being accepted through Feb. 1, with additional details at torchawards.bbbcommmunity.org.
Register now for Southwest Ag Summit scheduled for Feb. 23-25
The 2021 Southwest Ag Summit, slated for Feb. 23-25, includes a lineup of programs including the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament, field demonstration events, exhibitor show, and virtual breakout sessions.
Event organizers with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association are excited to share their new hybrid plan with attendees and sponsors. “We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to bring our industry together. The Southwest Ag Summit event has always been the premier desert agriculture event with opportunities for learning, networking, CEUs and so much more. This year is no different. With our in person golf tournament, exhibitor show and field demonstration event as well as our virtual breakout sessions, attendees, exhibitors and sponsors will gain even more this year from the Summit than ever before,” said YFVA President Cory Mellon.
Virtual breakout sessions include but are not limited to: Regulatory Integrated Pest Management; Vegetable Integrated Pest Management; Forensic Agronomy; Thrips and INSV in Salinas; Water Management; Nutrient Management; Alfalfa/Weeds; Ag Mechanization; Soil Health; Applicator Training; Field Crops Agronomy/Integrated Pest Management; Ag Meteorology; and Food Safety.
The daily schedule, registration, host hotels, sponsorship information and more can be found at www.SwagSummit.com. Individual registration fees are $75. Registration fees include field demonstrations; exhibitor show; grab and go breakfast and lunch; and virtual breakout sessions. Individual golf registration fees are $125.
For more information on sponsorships, exhibitor opportunities or for any other questions, call Amy Karvoski at 928-783-9355.
YMCA helps balance work, virtual learning
For parents trying to balance work and their kids’ virtual learning, the Y Academy at Yuma YMCA is ready to help kids 5-12 years old. Starting at 6:30 a.m., the Y Academy helps get kids online throughout the day to attend their virtual classes. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided.
Download the registration packet here: https://valleyymca.org/programs-activities/youth/day-camp/.
In addition, Yuma YMCA has before and after school care with transportation to and from school. Drop off and pick up for parents will be at the Yuma YMCA.
Email annieclary@vosymca.org or call 928-317-0522 or 928-723-2010 for more information.