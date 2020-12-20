Chamber receives grant to accelerate local economic recovery
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will be receiving a $40,000 grant from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program. This grant was funded through Arizona’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund and was designed to provide funding to local chambers of commerce in the state to implement or expand programs to accelerate local economic recovery.
The programs for which the Yuma County Chamber received funding are:
• Shop Local. Eat Local. Spend Local. Enjoy Local. – This marketing campaign will be an expansion of the Shop Local campaign. This will allow not only retail businesses to participate, but also restaurants, bars, gyms, local attractions and other businesses affected by COVID to participate as well. All members of the public who patronize a participating business will be able to enter into a monthly drawing. In addition, each week a participating business will be featured through the Chamber’s media channels.
• Yuma County Restaurant Week – This marketing campaign will focus on the amazing culinary talent we have in Yuma County. The goal is that for one week in May and one week in September, restaurants will offer featured menu items or specials encouraging residents to either dine in or take out whether it be from an old favorite or someplace new.
• Employee Recruitment and Retention – The chamber will be expanding partnerships with organizations such as Arizona@Work as well as generating new ones with organizations such as AZ RetailWorks to ensure local businesses have an adequate workforce. Relationships will also be developed with other organizations in an effort to bring even more reduced or free education and training to our workforce.
The Yuma County Chamber’s mission to advocate a healthy economic environment. According to Executive Director Kimberly Kahl, “We are excited to have this opportunity to assist businesses with programs to stimulate economic recovery, and we are grateful the governor’s office has made these funds available to us.”
More information about these programs will be available soon on www.yumachamber.org.
Airport partners with artist for selfie-station
Yuma International Airport is “thrilled” to have partnered with Yuma artist Lia Littlewood once again for the new “You Put the Y in YUMA” selfie-station located at the terminal’s third entrance.
This mural marks Littlewood’s 141st mural in Yuma and the third at Yuma International Airport.
Airport guests are invited to use their body to make the “Y” to complete the Yuma and tag the airport on Facebook or Instagram.
Several UMA selfie-stations will be located throughout the Yuma community, thanks to community partners such as Visit Yuma, Arizona Western College and Weld Like A Girl.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority has extended its Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
Jan. 5 – Building Your Mindset For A Successful 2021: Set the tone for a successful 2021 and join a discussion focused on goal-setting, led by Sandler Training’s CEO Mark Kirstein. Learn the importance of establishing a positive mindset upfront, how to inspire confidence and lead your team to success.
Jan. 7 – How to Make Your 2021 Business Plan A Success: Hear from the experts at the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce on starting the new year strong with a business plan that is best-suited for your organization’s needs. Learn how to implement SMART goals that will help strengthen your business plan to focus on short-term traction, while working toward a long-term vision.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.