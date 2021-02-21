from staff reports
Former Yuma journalist hosts webinar on pitching stories
Michelle Faust Raghavan of the Solutions Journalism Network will discuss pitching stories that offer solid solutions during the webinar “Pitching With Purpose: The Solutions Journalism Network” on Wednesday from 9:15-10:30 a.m.
The event will be held on Zoom and meeting details will be shared upon registration. Go to eventbrite.com to register.
Faust Raghavan works as the equity initiative manager for the Solutions Journalism Network, an independent, nonprofit organization that advocates a type of reporting that offers solutions to social problems based on evidence.
Before coming to the Solutions Journalism Network, Faust Raghavan spent about a decade reporting on policy issues and serving as a host for public media stations across the country. She launched her broadcast media career at KAWC in Yuma, where she hosted Morning Edition.
Prior to her move to California, she worked at WCPN/WVIZ in Cleveland Ohio and WXXI in Rochester, New York. Most recently, she covered health care policy for 89.3 KPCC Southern California Public Radio.
Gratitude Referral Network dinner meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2191 S. 32nd St., located on the second floor of the Yuma International Airport (free validated parking).
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, Yuma’s newest networking group, a different member of the group gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food. Bring your business cards and take a friend.
SBDC to hold “How to Set Business Goals workshop Thursday
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center will present the free virtual workshop “How to Set Business Goals in 2021” from 12-1 p.m. Thursday. Attendees will learn how to set goals, make a plan and take action.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/nft3cypx. For more information, contact Stephanie Martinez at stephanie.martinez@azwestern.edu or 928-317-6151.
Date Palm Forum set for Thursday, Friday
The University of Sonora is hosting a virtual International Date Palm Forum on Thursday and Friday featuring Dr. Glenn C Wright, associate professor and extension tree fruit specialist at the University of Arizona Yuma Agriculture Center, and USDA horticulturist Robert R. Krueger, Ph.D. Some translation will be provided.
The free forum will be broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube without the need for registration. It is open to all interested public. Find the livestream at https://www.facebook.com/ues.mx or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM2bZXf_kXDzJ5ARY5ryLUA.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Feb. 23 – How Distracted Driving Laws Impact Your Business: An interactive webinar to discuss how distracted driving laws could impact your small business, featuring Tom Goeltz, vice president of Risk Management Services.
• Feb. 25 – Work Productivity Hacks for Small Businesses: Organizational experts at Digitile will share work productivity tips to help the business grow. Learn how to manage your business virtually and implement new ways to communicate, manage tasks and deliver customer service from afar.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
2021 Arizona Education Virtual Job Fair set for Saturday
The 2021 Arizona Education Virtual Job Fair will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
This free, virtual job fair will connect those seeking a school job with over 100 districts and charters looking for applicants. Job seekers will be able to search for available positions, upload resumes, visit employer booths and chat with them via text or video, and find out about their communities and schools.
Jobseeker registration: www.azeducationjobfair.com.
Virtual Veterans Event Offers Resources for Entrepreneurs
To ensure veterans have equal access to the resources and tools needed to create a thriving business, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is hosting the second annual Veteran Ventures presented by GoDaddy.
The free, virtual event is planned for those who currently own or have an interest in starting a business, want to gain new skills or are seeking veteran resources. Attendees will have an opportunity to receive a free website from BBB and GoDaddy and other raffle prizes.
The no-cost virtual event will be held on Tuesday, March 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is required and more details, including the agenda can be found at bbbsummits.com. This event is the first of a three-part series of summits uplifting veterans, international, and women entrepreneurs. Visit BBB.org for future events.
“When you think of Yuma, the military presence is sure to come to mind. With multiple branches of the U.S. military, the Marine Corps Air Station and Yuma Proving Grounds, the region’s support of its military community reaches far and wide. Now is a great time to expand on the skills learned in the armed forces by creating new business,” said John Hessinger, community development director.
For more information, contact the BBB’s Yuma Campus at 928-919-7016.
Workforce series continues March 17, April 21
The Arizona Association for Economic Development Workforce Committee continues its Mind the Gap three-part series. This free series highlights the gaps, current and anticipated, between workforce supply and demand in Arizona.
Part 2: Workforce Readiness will take place March 17 and Part 3: Workforce Partnerships on April 21.
More information about the series and how to register can be found at https://www.aaed.com/page/mindthegap.