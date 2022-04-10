Forum ‘Ag on the Border’
to take place online April 20
Arizona Town Hall’s Arizona and Mexico Cross-Border Connecting Series will present the free virtual forum “Agriculture on the Border” on Wednesday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m., through Zoom.
Panelists will weigh in on shared challenges and opportunities in binational agriculture, including water, labor, trade and more.
The panelists include Randy Bache, chief operations officer of JV Smith Companies/El Toro Agricola; Jaime Chamberlain, secretary of Arizona-Mexico Commission and president of Chamberlain Distributing; Wade Noble, attorney, Noble Law Office, and member of the Colorado River Citizens Forum, International Boundary and Water Commission; and Chelsea McGuire, director of government relations, Arizona Farm Bureau Federation.
Paul Brierley, executive director of Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, will be the moderator.
Register at no cost through: https://aztownhall.org/event-4728321.
Amazing Race Yuma
County takes off April 22
Does your team have what it takes to win the Amazing Race in Yuma County? The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce networking and fundraising event on April 22 will include new challenges and locations this year.
This is a fun opportunity for a team of four coworkers or friends to spend an afternoon completing challenges at businesses around Yuma County. The challenges may be moderately physical or mental.
For more information and/or to register a team, visit www.yumachamber.org/events or give the chamber a call at 928-782-2567
‘CyberSafe Workshops
For Small Businesses’
continues Wednesday
The Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, are presenting “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library, at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
This series of workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here are the upcoming workshops:
• Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Reducing Business Risk Through Safe Computing
• Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up Administrative Security Measures
• Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up an Employee Cyber Training Program
• Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Jumpstart education,
career path with free
expo on Friday
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting a Career & Education Expo, Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave. No charge for admission.
The event will provide the public an opportunity to speak with colleges, universities, trade schools, military branches, law enforcement agencies and more in one place.
Youth and adults who attend the expo will get a jump start on their career or education path.
Register at https://forms.office.com/r/kC8EdaQgv7. For more information, call 928-329-0990.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Market to Right Customer
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here are the next webinars:
• April 12: To inspire someone to support your business and become a repeat customer, you need to understand them. During this interactive workshop, Moniek James will discuss defining who your ideal customer is so that you can laser focus your marketing efforts and significantly increase your return on investment.
• April 19: How to Build and Monitor Your Business Credit Score: Building business credit provides small business owners numerous benefits like easier access to financing and securing contracts with new suppliers. Tune in for this business credit score-focused webinar to learn the impacts of your business’s credit score, where to check it, and how to monitor and fix any issues.
• April 26: How to Produce Quality Marketing Videos: Join the experts from Financial Potion to learn about the three types of videos you should be producing and how to create them on your own with minimal investment. Discover the best platforms you should use to post your videos to best reach your target audience. Attendees will finish this webinar with the confidence needed to develop new video marketing campaigns or enhance existing campaigns.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Free tax preparation
offered in San Luis
San Luis is collaborating with Western Arizona Council of Governments to offer free tax preparation services to San Luis residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
The VITA Program provides free tax preparation services for the underserved through various partner organizations. These services help low-to-moderate income individuals, people with disabilities, the elderly and those with limited English, with their tax preparation. The VITA program ensures that families and individuals receive all the tax credits for which they are eligible for.
To qualify for the program, individuals or households must have an income of $66,000 or less.
Individuals will be asked to provide their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a photo ID, a copy of last year’s filed tax return, as well as letters issued by the Internal Revenue Service for each of the people listed on the refund.
Documentation regarding other types of income, documents showing tax withheld, deductions and credits, such as health insurance, must be provided.
The VITA Program will be running through April 18. There will be no in-person appointments. The documents can be dropped off at 788 E. B St., San Luis, Arizona, on Thursdays, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call the San Luis Senior Center at 928-341-8583, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BBB seeks ethical athletes
for scholarship program
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, together with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, are looking for the next BBB Ethical Athlete. The scholarship program honors Arizona high school student athletes “who do the right thing, no matter who is watching.”
Members of the community can nominate student athletes and self-nominations are also accepted. Students must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and share their story on what attributes make them an ethical athlete.
Two students will be selected and awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
Applications are now open until Sunday, May 1. To learn more about the scholarship and to nominate Arizona high school athletes, visit athlete.bbbcommunity.org.
Sponsors who are interested in supporting this year’s scholarship can email scholarships@bbbcommunity.org for more information
Military vets, spouses invited to virtual business networking, career event
on Tuesday
BestCompaniesAZ will host its eighth Annual Veteran Business Networking and Career Event, in conjunction with Career Connectors, on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The free event is open to all military, active, retired and reservists, as well as their spouses and significant others.
Visit Militaryaz.org to register and see event details, hiring companies, open positions and career resources.
More than 250 veterans and service members are expected to turn out for this event. Military-friendly employers will interact with attendees and lead a special “Vet Talks” presentation, featuring stories of achievement and career success from veterans presenting Axon, Cox Communication, Freedom Financial Network, GoDaddy and Workiva.
Additional hiring companies include CDW, Deloitte, Desert Financial Credit Union, Upgrade, Vanguard and many more.
“Military men and women are often celebrated and recruited for their leadership, team-building, organizational commitment, decision-making skills and advanced technical training skills,” said Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. “We are bringing together top hiring companies, veteran resource groups and actively connect hundreds of qualified veterans with top-notch career opportunities.”
“Career Connectors is honored to provide and facilitate the interactive virtual platform which allows for high levels of engagement and excitement in knowing the feature employers.” said Jessica Pierce, CEO and founder of Career Connectors. “This event is another example of Arizona’s commitment to helping veterans and military spouses build a great civilian career with one of Arizona’s veteran committed employers. Charter reaches $20/hour
minimum starting wage
Charter Communications announced it is now offering a minimum starting wage of $20 an hour including target commissions for all employees across its 41-state service area. The milestone is the fulfillment of a multiyear commitment that began in 2018 with the establishment of a $15 minimum starting wage.
Charter announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 – nearly triple the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour – with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and $18, respectively.
“Our $20 an hour starting wage is an important investment in our highly skilled employees, who deliver connectivity and entertainment to more than 32 million customers,” said Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter. “Providing strong, competitive wages from day one, comprehensive benefits and dozens of progression paths make Charter a place to build a fulfilling technology career, not just come to work.”
To highlight the breadth of available careers at Charter, the company’s careers site at jobs.spectrum.com/20 is featuring 20 current openings with starting wages of $20 an hour. Overall, Charter is currently hiring for 2,500 positions across its 41-state service area. In 2021, Charter promoted more than 13,000 employees, and saw nearly 2,200 employees choose to return to the company after accepting positions elsewhere. Candidates can learn more about open positions, more than 50 different available career paths and apply online at the company’s Careers site at jobs.spectrum.com.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.