AWC Career Readiness Experience on Monday
Arizona Western College students are invited to join the Career Development Committee in kicking off this year’s Get Connected: A Career Readiness Experience on Monday starting at 11 a.m. via AWC’s Facebook Page.
Viewers can expect to celebrate AWC student employees, get to know and hear inspirational career advice from community leaders, learn professional networking tips and tricks, and explore and launch new AWC career resources.
In addition, student employees are invited to the Student Employee Appreciation Ice Cream handout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 3C breezeway.
Logistics webinar series continues Wednesday
The second annual Binational Trade Webinar Series, with a focus on logistics, continues this Wednesday, with a webinar scheduled for every Wednesday at 11 a.m. throughout April.
This week’s program will feature Victor M. García of Mexicali International Airport, April 14; Russell L. Jones of RL Jones, April 21; Guadalupe Jackes of Aduana San Luis Rio Colorado, April 28.
The series is a collaboration between 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
To register for the Zoom webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/3a2yymyk.
Date Palm Webinar Series on Thursdays
The 2021 Date Palm Webinar Series continues with more sessions scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 29 and May 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The April 29 session will be completely in Spanish, including a Laws and Regs talk. The fee is $10 a session.
This webinar series provides a virtual platform to learn about ongoing and upcoming issues in date production, including irrigation, weeds, insects and diseases, nutrition management and updates on current county and state laws and regulations.
Continuing education units available.
View the detailed agenda here: https://tinyurl.com/495n9kut. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ykya9yt4.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• April 13 – How to Prioritize Your Marketing Efforts: Explore how to organize and prioritize your small business’ marketing efforts, featuring the experts at Mountain Mojo Group marketing agency.
• April 15 – Positioning Your Business For Success: Hear from Robin Reed, president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and business consultant expert, on how to start and build your business. Learn fundamental organizational skills, leadership strategies and talent optimization tactics that will help set up your small business for success. To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AAED launches certification program
Arizona Association for Economic Development has launched its year-long economic development certification program, The Academy of Arizona. Through a series of virtual courses, participants will learn about business retention and expansion, marketing, entrepreneurship, workforce, and downtown development. After successful completion of the seven courses, participants will receive the AZED Pro Certification.
Each course will be held virtually via Zoom. Register for each course at https://www.aaed.com/event/Blue2021.
Courses are offered on a rolling basis; participants can begin the program at any time and will need to complete all courses within three years to receive certification.
Dates and courses follow:
• April 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Taxation, Finance & Incentives
• May 26-27, 9-11 a.m. – Marketing and Business Development
• July 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Economic Development in Arizona
• Aug. 25-26, 9-11 a.m. – Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development
• Sept. 29-30, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Workforce Development
• Oct. 27-28, 9-11 a.m. – Downtown Development
To learn more about The Academy of Arizona, visit https://www.aaed.com/page/AcademyCredits.
Tickets for HerStory symposium now on sale
Tickets are now available for the Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association first annual women’s history symposium HerStory, a fundraiser with a goal to provide scholarships for local women in Yuma, on Saturday, May 8, at Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E.
It will showcase the influential women in business and leadership in Yuma, who will be nominated and selected by members of the Territorial Charter Chapter of ABWA. The theme of the event will be a ladies high tea with empowerment and inspirational stories of trials, tribulations and success.
Sponsorship is available; contact Darlene Firestone at 928-261-9396. For more information, go to www.abwayuma.org or follow the chapter on Facebook.
Free tax preparation help available in Yuma County
Several agencies offer assistance with filing state and federal tax returns free of charge in Yuma County. Here are some of the programs:
United Way’s MyFreeTaxes helps people file their taxes for free through self-preparation software or with assistance. The program helps with a variety of tax situations. For more information, go to https://www.myfreetaxes.com/ or call 866-698-9435.
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free tax help for taxpayers who qualify. Volunteers prepare taxes in English and Spanish; no appointment is required. In Yuma County, the programs are available at the following locations: Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Catholic Community Services San Luis, 788 B St., San Luis, Arizona, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides virtual and in-person tax assistance free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over the age of 50 or have low-to-moderate income. In Yuma County, Tax-Aide can be found at Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave., Wellton, and Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St., Yuma. The tax service is available by appointment only and will vary due to COVID spread and volunteer capacity. For more information about Tax-Aide, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.