Workshop on DIY websites, electronic payments, market research on Wednesday
The Small Business Development Center and the City of Yuma will hold the free workshop “DIY Website on Squarespace, Electronic Payments and Market Research” on Tuesday, April 18, from 4-5 p.m. at the Yuma City Hall, 1 City Plaza, Room 190.
To register, go to the tab “Event Schedule” at https://azsbdc.net. For businesses that can’t attend in person, Zoom ID will be available once registered.
Somerton workshop to cover website, social media basics
The Small Business Development Center and the City of Somerton will hold the free workshop “Marketing: Website and Social Media Basics” on Wednesday, April 19, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., at Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
The workshop will cover etiquette, professionalism and the importance of consistency. Speaker will be Mary Lopez, a business analyst with SBDC.
Forklift safety training will take place April 21
Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, in partnership with On Trak Consulting, is holding a forklift safety training on Friday, April 21, from 8-11 a.m., at Ram Pipe and Supply, 3231 Joanie Ave.
The cost is $175 for members and $200 for nonmembers. RSVP by April 19 to plans@YSWCA.com or call 928-539-9035.
Workforce Leadership Alliance breakfast, tour
Yuma Union High School District is inviting community leaders to the second Workforce Leadership Alliance event at Kofa High School on Thursday, April 20, from 8-11 a.m.
The event will allow participants the opportunity to engage with fellow leaders during breakfast, provided by Kofa High School’s culinary and hospitality programs; tour the state-of-the-art career and technical education labs and facilities; and customize their experience and learn about the career pathways that impact their industry.
This is the second event of YUHSD’s Workforce Leadership Alliance initiative, which is promoting partnerships between industry leaders and educators in Yuma to further develop the region’s robust economic power.
You may RSVP by completing a brief survey at https://tinyurl.com/4eeux6fm or by calling Claudette Newbourn at 928-502-6787.
‘Earth Day: Invest in Our Planet’ at Main Library
On Saturday, April 22, Dr. Laura Alexander, Professor of Environmental Studies at Arizona Western College, will present “Earth Day: Invest in Our Planet” at 10 a.m. at the Main Library.
Alexander will discuss the science of sustainable development, regenerative agriculture and water use in a changing world. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Arizona@Work hosting job fairs, recruitment events
Arizona@Work Yuma County will be hosting the following personalized recruitment events and job fairs:
• Allo Fiber Hiring Event on April 19, from 1- 4 p.m., at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com.
• District One Transportation Hiring Event on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
Workshop on ‘Connecting Small Businesses, Future Entrepreneurs’ on April 27
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, the Town of Wellton and Arizona@Work will hold the workshop “Connecting Small Businesses with Future Entrepreneurs” on Thursday, April 27, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Antelope High School, Auditorium, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
To register, go to https://azsbdc.net. For businesses that can’t attend in person, Zoom ID will be available once registered.
AZSBDC program ‘Launch a Business with Confidence’
Are you an entrepreneur that is ready to launch a business in Arizona? Are you unsure of where to start, or scared you’ll miss critical steps in the process?
Join the “Launch Your Arizona Business with Confidence” program, co-sponsored by the Arizona Small Business Development Center network and the Arizona Commerce Authority on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In this free interactive program, SBDC business counselors representing communities from across Arizona will walk through the critical steps necessary to set up your business. Participants will have the option to access the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Innovation Network, an online learning platform, that will provide them with additional information to guide them through a confident business launch.
Session topics include business name selection, entity setup, establishing a business with the Arizona Department of Revenue and IRS, licensing agreements, finance best practices and Arizona resources to simplify the process.
Speakers will be Arizona SBDC business counselors and Robert Theobald and Faith Ritchie of the Arizona Commerce Authority.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2d27uz7x.
SBDC partners with Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour stop in Yuma
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
Small Business Boot Camp: Writing capability statements
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is April 18: Write a Compelling Capability Statement – In this interactive session, participants will learn how to develop a compelling capability statement for their small business, which is an essential part of government contracting.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS offers cost-saving habits for saving energy in the spring
Looking to finally start those annual spring-cleaning projects? APS has some suggestions that can help clean up your approach to energy savings by taking advantage of special discounts and offerings and by following these simple cost-saving tips:
• Replace or clean your air filters – Use the start of spring to begin a regular schedule to replace or clean your air filters once a month.
• Service your heat pump or air conditioner – Take advantage of the cool temperatures to have your heat pump or air conditioner serviced by a licensed contractor so it will run more efficiently when summer arrives.
· Make simple adjustments in your kitchen – Run your dishwasher only when it’s full. Operating it later at night or early in the morning also avoids adding extra heat and humidity to your house. Prepare foods when the kitchen is coolest and consider using smaller cooking appliances that use less energy. Unplug electric devices when they are not in use.
• Use fans – As temperatures warm up, consider using ceiling fans or portable fans to help keep air moving. Fans can make you feel more comfortable as you maintain higher thermostat settings but remember to turn them off when you leave the room.
• Wash clothes in cold water – Heating water accounts for up to 90% of energy needed to run your washing machine.
• Switch to LED light bulbs – LEDs consume up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, last up to 25 times longer and emit less heat.
• Install a smart thermostat – Customers can set it and forget it while saving money year-round with a smart thermostat that automatically adjusts their cooling and heating settings. APS customers can enroll in APS Cool Rewards to receive instant rebates on the latest thermostats. Visit the APS Marketplace to take advantage of exclusive rebates and discounts on qualifying thermostat models. Remember to check your settings as you transition from heating to cooling.
• Create an online home energy profile – In less than five minutes, customers can complete an online survey to see how efficient their home is and get potential savings estimates and energy conservation recommendations that fit their lifestyle. Visit aps.com/ea.
In addition to these energy saving tips, APS customers can save money depending on what service plan they’re on and if they reduce their energy use during a particular time of day:
• Time-of-Use 4 pm-7 pm Weekdays – Customers can manage their costs by shifting energy use to lower-cost off-peak hours and using less energy during the higher-cost on-peak hours, between 4 pm–7 pm weekdays.
• Time-of-Use 4 pm-7 pm Weekdays with Demand Charge – Customers can manage their costs by shifting energy use to lower-cost off-peak hours and vary usage during higher-cost on-peak hours between 4 pm – 7 pm weekdays. For example, on weekdays, customers can run their washer and dryer, so they finish before 4 pm or start them after 7 pm. If they do use appliances during on-peak hours, try not to run them at the same time. For example, finish using the washer before running the dryer.
Visit aps.com/plans to explore options and get more tips on how to save.
