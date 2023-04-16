Workshop on DIY websites, electronic payments, market research on Wednesday

The Small Business Development Center and the City of Yuma will hold the free workshop “DIY Website on Squarespace, Electronic Payments and Market Research” on Tuesday, April 18, from 4-5 p.m. at the Yuma City Hall, 1 City Plaza, Room 190.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you