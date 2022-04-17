Need to check luggage?
Airport: ‘Don’t be late’
Air travel looks a lot different than two years ago. Frequent flyers now hear, “Mask up, please.” But more important than the mask requirement is arriving at the airport early.
“Every airline and airport in the world strongly recommends passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your flight. This helps airline professionals the time necessary to properly handle, screen and load luggage on the flights then fly you safely to your destination,” said Gladys Brown, airport director at Yuma International Airport.
For years, airline ticket counters had a 30-minute cut-off policy for passengers to check their luggage. However, since April 14, American Airlines requires passengers checking luggage to arrive at the ticket counter with their luggage at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure time because the airline has a mandatory 45-minute cut off time prior to the flight departure to accept checked luggage for domestic flights.
For international passengers, including Canada-bound patrons, the cut-off time for the airline to accept checked luggage is one-hour prior to the flight departure. If a passenger shows up to the ticket counter five minutes past the cut off time, they will be rebooked.
“Your support and choice to Fly Yuma is appreciated by the entire Yuma International Airport family. While we understand our airport may be ‘small,’ we want to make sure everyone understands the importance of being at the airport at least two hours before your flight,” Brown added. “There’s nothing worse than witnessing passengers who have cut timing too close, miss their flight and need to be rebooked. You have made an important investment to travel, so please arrive early to avoid unnecessary stress.”
For more information, visit the airline website at www.aa.com or airport website at www.FlyYuma.com.
Forum ‘Ag on the Border’ to
take place online Wednesday
Arizona Town Hall’s Arizona and Mexico Cross-Border Connecting Series will present the free virtual forum “Agriculture on the Border” on Wednesday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m., through Zoom.
Panelists will weigh in on shared challenges and opportunities in binational agriculture, including water, labor, trade and more.
The panelists include Randy Bache, chief operations officer of JV Smith Companies/El Toro Agricola; Jaime Chamberlain, secretary of Arizona-Mexico Commission and president of Chamberlain Distributing; Wade Noble, attorney, Noble Law Office, and member of the Colorado River Citizens Forum, International Boundary and Water Commission; and Chelsea McGuire, director of government relations, Arizona Farm Bureau Federation.
Paul Brierley, executive director of Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, will be the moderator.
Register at no cost through: https://aztownhall.org/event-4728321.
‘CyberSafe Workshops
For Small Businesses’
continues Wednesday
The Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, are presenting “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library, at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
This series of workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here are the upcoming workshops:
• Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Reducing Business Risk Through Safe Computing
• Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up Administrative Security Measures
• Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up an Employee Cyber Training Program
• Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Your Business credit score
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the next webinar:
• April 19: How to Build and Monitor Your Business Credit Score: Building business credit provides small business owners numerous benefits like easier access to financing and securing contracts with new suppliers. Tune in for this business credit score-focused webinar to learn the impacts of your business’s credit score, where to check it, and how to monitor and fix any issues.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Free tax preparation
available in San Luis
San Luis is collaborating with Western Arizona Council of Governments to offer free tax preparation services to San Luis residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
The VITA Program provides free tax preparation services for the underserved through various partner organizations. These services help low-to-moderate income individuals, people with disabilities, the elderly and those with limited English, with their tax preparation. The VITA program ensures that families and individuals receive all the tax credits for which they are eligible for.
To qualify for the program, individuals or households must have an income of $66,000 or less.
Individuals will be asked to provide their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a photo ID, a copy of last year’s filed tax return, as well as letters issued by the Internal Revenue Service for each of the people listed on the refund.
Documentation regarding other types of income, documents showing tax withheld, deductions and credits, such as health insurance, must be provided.
The VITA Program will run through Monday, April 18. There will be no in-person appointments. The documents can be dropped off at 788 E. B St., San Luis, Arizona, on Thursdays, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call the San Luis Senior Center at 928-341-8583, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.