Logistics webinar series continues Wednesday
The second annual Binational Trade Webinar Series, with a focus on logistics, continues this Wednesday, with a webinar scheduled for every Wednesday at 11 a.m. throughout April.
The next program will feature Russell L. Jones of RL Jones, April 21. Then, on April 28, the speaker will be Guadalupe Jackes of Aduana San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.
The series is a collaboration between 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
To register for the Zoom webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/3a2yymyk.
Date Palm Webinar Series on Thursday
The 2021 Date Palm Webinar Series continues with more sessions scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 29 and May 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The April 29 session will be completely in Spanish, including a “Laws and Regs” talk. The fee is $10 a session.
This webinar series provides a virtual platform to learn about ongoing and upcoming issues in date production, including irrigation, weeds, insects and diseases, nutrition management and updates on current county and state laws and regulations.
Continuing education units available.
View the detailed agenda here: https://tinyurl.com/495n9kut. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ykya9yt4.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• April 20 – Marketing Your Authentic Brand Story: Hear industry expert and CEO of Resound Creative, Mike Jones, discuss the importance of unlocking your brand story to best market your company. Learn how to position the consumer as the hero, identify their struggles and offer your company as the guide to the solution.
• April 22 – How To Up Your Marketing to See Results: As a small business owner, it can be frustrating when you don’t see results from marketing efforts. During this marketing session, learn how to identify the problem, implement effective messaging to your target audience, better the user experience to see results and more, featuring social media expert, Giselle Aguiar.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AAED launches certification program
Arizona Association for Economic Development has launched its year-long economic development certification program, The Academy of Arizona. Through a series of virtual courses, participants will learn about business retention and expansion, marketing, entrepreneurship, workforce, and downtown development. After successful completion of the seven courses, participants will receive the AZED Pro Certification.
Each course will be held virtually via Zoom. Register for each course at https://www.aaed.com/event/Blue2021.
Courses are offered on a rolling basis; participants can begin the program at any time and will need to complete all courses within three years to receive certification.
Dates and courses follow:
• April 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Taxation, Finance & Incentives
• May 26-27, 9-11 a.m. – Marketing and Business Development
• July 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Economic Development in Arizona
• Aug. 25-26, 9-11 a.m. – Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development
• Sept. 29-30, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Workforce Development
• Oct. 27-28, 9-11 a.m. – Downtown Development
To learn more about The Academy of Arizona, visit https://www.aaed.com/page/AcademyCredits.
Tickets for HerStory symposium now on sale
Tickets are now available for the Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association first annual women’s history symposium HerStory, a fundraiser with a goal to provide scholarships for local women in Yuma, on Saturday, May 8, at Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E.
It will showcase the influential women in business and leadership in Yuma, who will be nominated and selected by members of the Territorial Charter Chapter of ABWA. The theme of the event will be a ladies high tea with empowerment and inspirational stories of trials, tribulations and success.
Sponsorship is available; contact Darlene Firestone at 928-261-9396. For more information, go to www.abwayuma.org or follow the chapter on Facebook.
Free tax preparation help available in Yuma County
Several agencies offer assistance with filing state and federal tax returns free of charge in Yuma County. Here are some of the programs:
United Way’s MyFreeTaxes helps people file their taxes for free through self-preparation software or with assistance. The program helps with a variety of tax situations. For more information, go to https://www.myfreetaxes.com/ or call 866-698-9435.
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free tax help for taxpayers who qualify. Volunteers prepare taxes in English and Spanish; no appointment is required. In Yuma County, the programs are available at the following locations: Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Catholic Community Services San Luis, 788 B St., San Luis, Arizona, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides virtual and in-person tax assistance free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over the age of 50 or have low-to-moderate income. In Yuma County, Tax-Aide can be found at Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave., Wellton, and Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St., Yuma. The tax service is available by appointment only and will vary due to COVID spread and volunteer capacity. For more information about Tax-Aide, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.