Yuma Nephrology receives
COLA lab accreditation
Dr. Trinidad Lim, laboratory director at Yuma Nephrology, announced that the clinic has met all the criteria for laboratory accreditation by the Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation.
The leading national laboratory accreditor, through programs and standards, enables clinical laboratories and staff to meet U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act and other regulatory requirements.
Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey.
Yuma Nephrology noted that it has earned COLA accreditation to provide quality service to its patients.
Arizona@Work hosting job
fairs, recruitment events
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,356 job seekers during the month of February. These numbers include virtual contacts.
Arizona@Work Yuma County will be hosting the following personalized recruitment events and job fairs:
– Allo Fiber Hiring Event on April 19, from 1- 4 p.m., at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com.
– District One Transportation Hiring Event on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com.
City helps businesses
with SBA membership
In a continued effort to ensure sustainability and economic prosperity, Yuma’s Economic Development office is providing small businesses within Yuma city limits with a two-year sponsored membership in the Arizona Small Business Association.
ASBA’s membership provides connections to business leaders and entrepreneurs statewide, business development opportunities, mentorship, peer exposure, access to data, discounted business benefits and advocacy for a pro-business political environment.
To activate membership, qualified businesses should visit www.asba.com/cityofyuma.
For more information, contact Angelica Castro at angelica.castro@yumaaz.gov or 928-373-5000, Ext. 1017, or Ryan Dixon with ASBA at rdixon@asba.com, 602-306-4000.
SBDC partners with Moonshot
Pioneer Pitch Tour stop in Yuma
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
Foothills Library to hold a
Computer Excel Sheets class
The Foothills Library will hold a Computer Basics for Seniors: Excel Sheets class on Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Attendees will learn how to create spreadsheets using Microsoft Excel.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Computer basics at
Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will hold a Computer Basics class for adults on Thursday, April 13, at 4 p.m.
Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Learn about Yuma ag
Thursday at Main Library
Did you know that Yuma is America’s winter lettuce capital? Yuma farmers grow a host of crops such as oranges, lemons, dates, wheat and alfalfa, however, lettuce is the crown jewel.
On Thursday, April 6, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Yuma Outreach Instructional Specialist John Metha will present “Yuma Agriculture: Learners for Life” at 10 a.m. at the Main Library. Metha will discuss local practices and ways to help our farmers keep our food safe.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Know Your Target Market
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is April 7: Know Your Target Market – Finding your true target market will enable your business to identify customer pain points so you can create a concise, clear message focused on how your company solves those problems. Understanding your target market helps brands define their marketing and messaging, setting them up for business growth and success.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS, local agencies work
to reduce wildfire risk
The theme for this year’s Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week, celebrated March 26 through April 1, was “Preparing Together” and APS teamed up with public safety agencies to get the word out about how to prepare for and prevent wildfires.
While APS works to reduce wildfires year-round and partners with firefighters, this week was an opportunity to encourage people to take simple steps to protect their communities. Attention was often on forested areas in northern Arizona, but other parts of the state where wildland landscapes meet urban areas are also vulnerable to fire risk.
“Each year, we see fire risk grow from the mountains deeper into urban areas. Wildfire seasons are becoming more and more unpredictable and it’s important we all do our part to keep communities safe,” said Wade Ward, APS Fire Mitigation Supervisor. “At APS, we work hand-in-hand with firefighters, develop plans to reduce fire risk, make upgrades to keep our grid resilient and partner with homeowners and businesses to be prepared.”
In addition to partnering with state and federal agencies, APS’s fire preparedness strategy includes:
• Inspecting more than 18,000 miles of power lines and clearing overgrown vegetation.
• Clearing at least 10 feet of defensible space around infrastructure, poles and substations in the wildland urban interface.
• Collaborating with emergency response agencies on emergency preparedness plans.
• Installing advanced power grid technology to manage wildfire risks.
• Updating outage restoration protocols to reduce fire risk during elevated fire conditions.
• Arizonans can take simple steps at home to protect their communities and be prepared:
• Remove overgrown vegetation, trash, or debris around your home. Clear vegetation around poles or other electrical equipment on your property.
• Build a go-kit with supplies, such as non-perishable food items, water, flashlights, batteries and a portable cell phone charger. Have a plan and emergency contacts ready.
Download the APS app at www.aps.com/en/Residential/Account/APS-App or visit aps.com/OutageCenter and create an online account to receive text or email alerts and safety tips in case of a power outage.
Update your contact information with APS to ensure you receive important information.
APS noted that while its crews work to restore power as quickly as possible, the safety of the public, first responders and crews takes precedence. During an active fire, power lines may be temporarily taken out of service to protect firefighters and so APS crews can safely inspect lines and remove vegetation or potential hazards near electrical equipment. This could result in outages that may last longer than usual. To learn more, visit aps.com/WildfireSafety.
KFC pays employees’ tuition
at Western Gov’s University
In partnership with Western Governors University, the KFC Foundation announced that eligible KFC restaurant employees in its 60 restaurants in Arizona will have the opportunity to receive 100% paid tuition when attending WGU to earn their degree.
Through this partnership, KFC restaurant employees can choose from more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certification programs across business, information technology, education and healthcare. The KFC Foundation program is non-competitive, meaning every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage.
Access to this opportunity is available beginning day one on the job for restaurant employees. WGU also offers rolling start dates every month, so KFC restaurant employees have the flexibility to enroll at any time and begin online courses as soon as they’re ready.
“Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, executive director of the KFC Foundation. “What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule. The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part time- job and other life priorities.”
Western Governors University is an accredited online university dedicated to making higher education accessible for as many people as possible. It is the leading academic institution where students learn and advance through competency-based education, rather than semester completion. As soon as a student masters the skills in a course and proves them through rigorous assessment, they progress in the program.
Competency-based education works particularly well for learners in the workforce, giving them control over the pace of how and when they learn and may save them time progressing through the degree program, according to a press release.
“We are excited to participate with KFC Foundation, as the preferred educational partner, on this new initiative that will expand higher education pathways to thousands of KFC employees across Arizona,” said Rick Benbow, vice president of Western Governors University. “The Traditional college pathway has proven to be inflexible and costly to millions of talented students who want to get certificates, degrees or masters to increase their earning potential and career trajectory. The recent broader adoption of companies to offer the ‘earn while you learn’ model implemented by KFC makes higher-level education more accessible to employees while enhancing KFC talent and workforce pipelines.”
The KFC Foundation is an independent 501c3 organization that supports and empowers KFC restaurant employees and their communities by providing education opportunities, hardship assistance, grants for nonprofits, and more.
In addition to the WGU tuition coverage program, the KFC Foundation offers participating restaurant employees up to $20,000 in educational grants to attend the two- or four-year college, trade school or graduate school of their choice. KFC restaurant employees can apply for and win KFC Foundation scholarships year after year.
Programs offered by the KFC Foundation are funded and made possible by initiatives and programs including at-register Round-Up donations and purchases of KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries. KFC Franchisees have the opportunity to participate in the Foundation’s Annual Franchise Donation Program, in which a portion of every case of Secret Recipe Fries sold at participating restaurants goes directly to the KFC Foundation. The KFC Foundation’s other charitable programs help restaurant employees earn their GED, receive support during a crisis, build an emergency savings fund and give back to non-profits in their community.
“Together with our franchisees, we seek to create meaningful career growth and employee development opportunities for our restaurant teams every day,” said Karen Ancira, chief people officer, KFC U.S and KFC Foundation Board Member.
“Whether it’s the opportunity to earn a GED for free, a scholarship to the educational institution of their choice, or 100 percent tuition to WGU, our restaurant teams now have more options than ever to grow their careers with KFC or pursue any career they wish.”
KFC restaurant employees interested in the WGU program can go to Kfcfoundation.org/wgu to learn more, and those interested in working at a KFC restaurant can visit kfc.com/careers for more information about available job opportunities in their area.
