Arizona@Work hosting job
fairs, recruitment events
Arizona@Work Yuma County will be hosting the following personalized recruitment event:
– District One Transportation Hiring Event on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
Workshop on ‘Connecting
Small Businesses, Future
Entrepreneurs’ on April 27
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, the Town of Wellton and Arizona@Work will hold the workshop “Connecting Small Businesses with Future Entrepreneurs” on Thursday, April 27, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Antelope High School, Auditorium, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
To register, go to https://azsbdc.net. For businesses that can’t attend in person, Zoom ID will be available once registered.
AZSBDC program ‘Launch
a Business with Confidence’
Are you an entrepreneur that is ready to launch a business in Arizona? Are you unsure of where to start, or scared you’ll miss critical steps in the process?
Join the “Launch Your Arizona Business with Confidence” program, co-sponsored by the Arizona Small Business Development Center network and the Arizona Commerce Authority on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In this free interactive program, SBDC business counselors representing communities from across Arizona will walk through the critical steps necessary to set up your business. Participants will have the option to access the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Innovation Network, an online learning platform, that will provide them with additional information to guide them through a confident business launch.
Session topics include business name selection, entity setup, establishing a business with the Arizona Department of Revenue and IRS, licensing agreements, finance best practices and Arizona resources to simplify the process.
Speakers will be Arizona SBDC business counselors and Robert Theobald and Faith Ritchie of the Arizona Commerce Authority.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2d27uz7x.
SBDC partners with
Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour stop in Yuma
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Build Your Professional Brand
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is April 25: Build Your Professional Brand – Discover the benefits of having a strong professional brand. Learn how a well-structured career story can open many opportunities.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.