AEA selects winning
80th anniversary logos
AEA Federal Credit Union selected two logos designed by local artists to celebrate its 80th anniversary. Amanda Carbajal and Hercilia Martinez answered a call for artists to create logos.
The credit union was in search of an illustration or graphic collage that expresses or depicts the “special culture, rich heritage, different landscapes and friendly community in Yuma.” AEA offered $1,000 payments to the chosen artists.
Carbajal’s logo highlights some of the features that make the region unique, including agriculture, scenic desert and surrounding mountains.
The Yuma native realized her love for drawing at the age of 11. Since then, she has been working on her craft, opened an online shop at www.etsy.com/shop/cactusflowerartist, and is building her reputation as an artist in Yuma.
“It is not easy, but it is what I love to do. I went to school here for graphic design, so everything I learned about art was from here in Yuma. I love where I live, and I love my community,” Carbajal said.
Martinez’s logo focuses on landmarks such as the Yuma Territorial Prison, Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge and Yuma water tower as well as the farming, Hispanic and tribal cultures.
Also a Yuma native, Martinez holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with an emphasis on illustration. She is active in local arts and has a mural in downtown Yuma.
“I graduated in a pandemic and slowly I’m integrating more art into my community. I’m passionate about visual storytelling through illustration, and I’m motivated by the individual voices of the Yuma community,” Martinez said.
To see more of her art, visit www.herciliamartinez.com.
Arizona@Work to hold
recruitment events
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,452 job seekers during March. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The agency’s Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following personalized recruitment, job fairs and outreach events:
· Law Enforcement Job Fair on Tuesday, April 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave. Yuma. State and local agencies have openings for both civilian and law enforcement positions.
· Allo Communications Hiring Event on Thursday, May 5, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave. Yuma.
YSWCA Career & Trades
Experience set for Saturday
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association is holding a Career and Trades Experience on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
This two-day event, with Friday only for students, will focus on educating the current and future workforce of the opportunities in the trades, including electrical, cosmetology, culinary, mechanics, law enforcement and many more.
Attendees will experience the trades with hands-on activities, learn about wages, and talk to the professionals all in one location. They will also have the opportunity to compete with coworkers, family or close friends and really put their skills to the test in Yuma’s First Every Construction Trades Skills Competition.
The first day will focus on engaging students in the trades and encouraging them to bring their parents for the second day.
For more information, go to http://career-trades.yswca.com, email YSWCAexpo@ gmail.com or call 928-539-9035.
Binational workforce study
center of GYEDC luncheon
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. Quarterly Investor Luncheon on May 11 will feature Eric Lee Bedoya speaking on the binational workforce study report. The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 South Avenue 3E.
GYEDC and several partner agencies commissioned the study to demonstrate the Yuma’s ability to fulfill new jobs created by new and expanding companies considering the region.
Partners in the study include Arizona Mexico Commission, Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and the communities of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.
For more information regarding the luncheon, contact Stephany Turner at scrowe@greateryuma.org. To purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
‘CyberSafe Workshops
For Small Businesses’
continues Wednesday
The Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, are presenting “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library, at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
This series of workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here are the upcoming workshops:
– Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up Administrative Security Measures
– Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up an Employee Cyber Training Program
– Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Quality marketing videos
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the next webinar:
– April 26: How to Produce Quality Marketing Videos: Join the experts from Financial Potion to learn about the three types of videos you should be producing and how to create them on your own with minimal investment. Discover the best platforms you should use to post your videos to best reach your target audience. Attendees will finish this webinar with the confidence needed to develop new video marketing campaigns or enhance existing campaigns.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS shares Earth Day tips
for saving on energy costs
In celebration of Earth Day, which was celebrated this past Saturday, Arizona Public Service Co. offered easy ways customers can help protect the environment while cutting back on their electric bills.
Here are some simple steps that customers can take to conserve energy, reduce their carbon footprint and save money:
• Stay cool at home: Turn on ceiling fans and turn up the thermostat to maintain comfort. Remember to turn off fans when leaving the room. Add sunscreens on windows and turn off lights and appliances not being used. If on a time-of-use service plan, try pre-cooling the home during off-peak hours when energy costs less and solar power is more abundant.
• Install a free smart thermostat: Residential customers can save up to $179 with exclusive smart thermostat offers available on the APS Marketplace and enrollment in APS Cool Rewards, a program that helps conserve energy and strengthen service reliability by adjusting devices a few degrees on Arizona’s hottest summer days.
• Switch to LED light bulbs: LEDs consume up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, last up to 25 times longer and emit less heat. While supplies last, APS customers can receive one free LED starter kit per customer account on the APS Marketplace.
• Schedule maintenance checkups: Schedule maintenance checkups now on appliances such as AC units and pool pumps to make sure they run as efficiently as possible before the summer season. APS’s free Virtual Energy Checkup connects customers to an energy advisor for a personalized virtual assessment for tips to save energy and money. Customers can schedule a consultation at no cost online at apsvirtualsolutions.com or by calling 888-663-2734.
Another way to make a positive impact on the environment is by participating in the APS Community Tree Program supporting community tree-planting projects. Nonprofit organizations, Title 1 schools, neighborhood associations, block watch groups, and cities and towns in limited-income areas within the APS service territory will be given priority for support to create cooler, healthier spaces in vulnerable communities. Interested applicants may request a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000 for tree-planting projects. Funding may be used to purchase trees, tree stakes and ties.
Peter Piper introduces
new menu items
Peter Piper Pizza, the “food, family and fun” handmade-from-scratch pizza restaurant, is launching its first new menu innovation in more than three years with two new limited-time meatball pizzas, the Fiery Meatball pizza and the MBP pizza, and a family-friendly App Trio, including the new Mac & Cheese Bites, available through May 15.
“We’ve been introducing a lot of new initiatives, from our digital arcade funpass to our new Peter Piper Express concept, and these new menu items offer even more reasons to come check out everything that’s going on at Peter Piper Pizza,” said Genaro Perez, vice president of marketing.
In Yuma, find Peter Piper Pizza at 2850 S. Pacific Ave., Suite B, in the Palo Verde Village.
For complete menu information or to order and pay, go to Peter Piper’s newly upgraded website at www.peterpiperpizza.com.
Food City now accepts EBT
SNAP for delivery, pickup
Shoppers looking for accessibility and convenience have a new option for their grocery purchases. Bashas’ more than 100 grocery stores across Arizona, including Food City, are now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for eligible same-day delivery and curbside pickup orders placed online via Instacart.
Thanks to a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, people who use an EBT card to grocery shop can now apply their SNAP benefits to purchase groceries online from all Bashas’ and Food City locations through Instacart marketplace.
Not having reliable transportation is a common barrier to groceries and good nutrition, so this added convenience reflects Bashas’ latest effort to reduce food insecurity.
“Online shopping is an especially useful option for those who are not able to visit our stores in person because they lack reliable transportation or have other limitations,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president of the grocery chain. “Giving shoppers the ability to use their SNAP benefits when ordering their groceries online through Instacart makes nutritious food more convenient and affordable.”
Customers can place online orders for grocery delivery and curbside pickup in as fast as an hour. They can also schedule delivery and pick-ups several days in advance.
For more information about how to apply EBT SNAP benefits toward online grocery orders via Instacart, visit: www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.
