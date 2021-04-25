Chamber to return in-person events this summer
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce announced that the organization will return to in-person events this summer. There will be some changes, however.
The biggest change is that all events will require advance registration. Registration will no longer be available at the door for any event including Good Morning Yuma and Member Mixers. Anyone who shows up to an event without having registered in advance will not be allowed to attend. Registration will be available for all events on the chamber’s website, www.yumachamber.org.
For those with prepaid punch cards for Good Morning Yuma, the chamber will be reaching out to you soon to show how they can use their punches to register online.
“We look forward to seeing everyone in-person this summer,” the chamber said. “In the meantime, we hope you’ll join us for our virtual events. We have virtual mixers, Lunch & Learn webinars, and virtual Good Morning Yuma all available.”
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Sheldahl guest speaker at education diversity webinar
TeleTeachers is hosting an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Education Webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday to dive into issues surrounding equity, diversity and inclusion within education.
The guest speakers, both in different school districts across the country, will bring their experiences and best practice knowledge to the table. Tap into what other school leaders are doing to ensure equity in their school districts.
Guest speakers are James Sheldahl, superintendent of Yuma Elementary School District One and Dr. Elizabeth Washington, director of special services for Waynesville R-VI School District in Waynesville, Missouri.
To register, go to www.eventbrite.com
Logistics webinar series continues Wednesday
The second annual Binational Trade Webinar Series, with a focus on logistics, continues this Wednesday, with a presentation at 11 a.m. The program will feature Guadalupe Jackes of Aduana San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.
The series is a collaboration between 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
To register for the Zoom webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/3a2yymyk.
Yuma County 1st virtual fair housing symposium
In celebration of National Fair Housing Month, the Yuma County Fair Housing Committee is holding the free virtual symposium “COVID-19 Impact in Yuma County Housing Landscape” at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live.
The committee has planned this symposium in hopes of affirmatively furthering fair housing and “making sure past discrimination is not repeated in housing and we all work to end housing discrimination going forward. One way to accomplish this is through education and outreach.”
The event will cover fair housing, resources available for rent and utility help with a panel of experts in the areas of housing discrimination, rental assistance, home purchasing in Yuma County, eviction issues, and more. The panel will include Veronica Garia, Yuma County rental assistance grants administrator; Cheri Horbacz, Southwest Fair Housing Council director of education and outreach; Mia Armenta, WACOG senior program manager community economic development; William Reid, Community Legal Service attorney; and John Endres, Yuma Association of Realtors president.
Register at www.eventbrite.com. Prizes will be handed to attendees who register via EventBrite.
Date Palm Webinar Series on Thursday
The 2021 Date Palm Webinar Series continues with more sessions scheduled on Thursday, April 29 and May 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The April 29 session will be completely in Spanish, including a “Laws and Regs” talk. The fee is $10 a session.
This webinar series provides a virtual platform to learn about ongoing and upcoming issues in date production, including irrigation, weeds, insects and diseases, nutrition management and updates on current county and state laws and regulations.
Continuing education units available.
View the detailed agenda here: https://tinyurl.com/495n9kut. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ykya9yt4.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
April 27: Advertising 101: Advertising is important to a company’s growth, but it can feel daunting to know where to start. During this session, learn about the different kinds of advertising and walk away knowing what advertising tactics your business should implement moving forward, featuring Craig Boston of Northland Pioneer College’s Small Business Development Center.
April 29: How to Take Your Accounting Online: Join industry expert Amber Cordoba of Prestamos CDFI as she discusses how to move your accounting online. Learn about four different online bookkeeping software options to determine the best fit for your small business.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AAED launches certification program
Arizona Association for Economic Development has launched its year-long economic development certification program, The Academy of Arizona. Through a series of virtual courses, participants will learn about business retention and expansion, marketing, entrepreneurship, workforce, and downtown development. After successful completion of the seven courses, participants will receive the AZED Pro Certification.
Each course will be held virtually via Zoom. Register for each course at https://www.aaed.com/event/Blue2021.
Courses are offered on a rolling basis; participants can begin the program at any time and will need to complete all courses within three years to receive certification.
Dates and courses follow:
April 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Taxation, Finance & Incentives
May 26-27, 9-11 a.m. – Marketing and Business Development
July 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Economic Development in Arizona
Aug. 25-26, 9-11 a.m. – Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development
Sept. 29-30, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Workforce Development
Oct. 27-28, 9-11 a.m. – Downtown Development
To learn more about The Academy of Arizona, visit https://www.aaed.com/page/AcademyCredits.
Tickets for HerStory symposium now on sale
Tickets are now available for the Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association first annual women’s history symposium HerStory, a fundraiser with a goal to provide scholarships for local women in Yuma, on Saturday, May 8, at Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E.
It will showcase the influential women in business and leadership in Yuma, who will be nominated and selected by members of the Territorial Charter Chapter of ABWA. The theme of the event will be a ladies high tea with empowerment and inspirational stories of trials, tribulations and success.
Sponsorship is available; contact Darlene Firestone at 928-261-9396. For more information, go to www.abwayuma.org or follow the chapter on Facebook.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub.