Spectrum offers free internet
to eligible households
Charter Communications is offering Spectrum Internet 100 exclusively to households eligible for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, and all Spectrum Internet and legacy plans – including Spectrum Internet Gig – are eligible for ACP credits.
The ACP provides qualifying households up to a $30 monthly credit ($75 on qualifying tribal lands) toward broadband service – which allows eligible customers to receive Spectrum Internet 100 at no monthly cost.
The new high-speed, low-cost broadband service provides 100 Mbps download speeds for $29.99 per month and includes a modem, in-home WiFi and self-installation at no additional charge.
Like all Spectrum Internet plans, Spectrum Internet 100 also has no modem fees, data caps or contracts and customers can cancel anytime without penalty.
A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines or if a member of the household participates in or is eligible for a variety of assistance programs, including:
· SNAP, Medicaid, federal public housing assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.
· Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.
· The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.
· Recipients of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
For more information on the ACP and to apply online, consumers should visit fcc.gov/acp.
Interested consumers should first confirm their eligibility through the National Verifier, then contact Spectrum at 1-877-959-1748 to apply for the credit.
Amazing Race Yuma
County takes off April 22
Does your team have what it takes to win the Amazing Race in Yuma County? Teams participating in the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce networking and fundraising event on April 22 will include new challenges and locations this year.
To sign up or for more information, go to yumachamber.org/events.
Series ‘CyberSafe Workshops
for Small Businesses’
kicks off Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, the Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, will present “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library, at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
This series of five workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here are the upcoming workshops:
– Wednesday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.: Why a Small Business Should Be Concerned with Cybersecurity
– Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Reducing Business Risk Through Safe Computing
– Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up Administrative Security Measures
– Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up an Employee Cyber Training Program
– Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Recruitment events, job
fairs for this month
Ariziona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,096 job seekers during February compared to 1,507 in February 2021. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following recruitment events and/or job fairs:
• Yuma County Job Fair on Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive
• Career & Education Expo, Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
For more information on these job fairs, call 928-329-0990.
Virtual panel focuses on
creative industries in the
binational megaregion
The 4FrontED Governing Group invites members of the community to a virtual panel titled “Creative Industries in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion – Vol. I.” The event will take place on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (Arizona time) via Zoom.
The program focuses on creative industries, which include technology, innovation, sports, art and culture, among others, as triggers for economic development and tourism.
The distinguished group of panelists includes Marco Martinez O’Daly, urban economist, Smart City University; Adry del Rocio, 3D urban artist; Alejandra Mondaca, member of the Association of Architects of San Luis Rio Colorado; and Fernando Felix, coordinator of the Historic Downtown Mexicali Program.
The moderator of the event will be Arlyn Galaviz, mayor’s program administrator for Yuma.
Creative industries are those based on individual creativity, skill and talent, or which have the potential to create wealth and jobs through the development or production of intellectual property.
“It is very important to talk about the positive impact of the creative industries in the global economy. The 4FrontED Binational Megaregion has a diverse and talented population when it comes to merging art and culture and seeing these areas as income-generating sources,” said Nazzer Méndez, executive director of 4FrontED.
The bilingual event will have simultaneous interpretation service available. Registration is required through the following link: https://lnkd.in/gY3WgKmt.
For additional information, visit: www.4fronted.org, follow the @4FrontED social media platforms or send an email to: nmendez@4fronted.org.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Foundations of Marketing
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the next webinar: April 5 – Establishing the Foundations of Marketing: There is no shortage of marketing products and services available to entrepreneurs. The challenge is finding the right resources and tools to make intelligent marketing decisions. Join experts from FieryFx as they discuss various marketing platforms and their impacts on business growth. Topics covered include implementing the How to Market framework, defining what marketing means for your business and executing your marketing strategy.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Free tax preparation
offered in San Luis
San Luis is collaborating with Western Arizona Council of Governments to offer free tax preparation services to San Luis residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
The VITA Program provides free tax preparation services for the underserved through various partner organizations. These services help low-to-moderate income individuals, people with disabilities, the elderly and those with limited English, with their tax preparation. The VITA program ensures that families and individuals receive all the tax credits for which they are eligible for.
To qualify for the program, individuals or households must have an income of $66,000 or less.
Individuals will be asked to provide their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a photo ID, a copy of last year’s filed tax return, as well as letters issued by the Internal Revenue Service for each of the people listed on the refund.
Documentation regarding other types of income, documents showing tax withheld, deductions and credits, such as health insurance, must be provided.
The VITA Program will be running through April 18. There will be no in-person appointments. The documents can be dropped off at 788 E. B St., San Luis, Arizona, on Thursdays, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call the San Luis Senior Center at 928-341-8583, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BCBSAZ announces mental
health grant opportunity
The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community and Health Advancement is accepting mental health proposals now through this Monday for projects that expand statewide resources, reduce stigma and connect people to care.
The foundation is investing $5 million over three years to mental health programs and applied research. In 2022, the foundation will award up to $2 million in grant funding to promote positive mental health and save lives.
Potential areas of focus include, but are not limited to expanding access to mental health services, suicide prevention, youth mental health, intersection of mental health and substance use disorder or health equity and COVID-19 effect.
More details about this mental health grant opportunity are available on the foundation website here: www.azbluefoundation.org/grants/overview and here: www.azbluefoundation.org/grants/request-process.
