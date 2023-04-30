Yuma Organic joins Desert
Control farming program
Desert Control and Yuma Organic announced a strategic commercial pilot to enable high-value organic farming in sandy soil with optimal water conservation and nutrient efficiency.
Desert Control has developed Liquid Natural Clay (LNC), a nature-based solution to upgrade sandy soil’s capacity to retain water and nutrients, enable drought-resilient farming and preserve water and natural resources.
The company launched its operation in the United States in 2022 in partnership with the University of Arizona and Limoneira Company as the first adopter of LNC.
During the first quarter of 2023, Desert Control signed five new commercial pilot projects in the U.S. and has since expanded the project portfolio. Recent additions include a large vineyard in sandy California soil, now expanding further with premium organic farming of specialty herbs and vegetables in Arizona grown by Yuma Organic.
The goal of the pilot project with Yuma Organic is to beneficiate the soil, allowing for the cultivation of higher-value crop varieties compared to past seasons and improving overall yields and crop quality.
The LNC-treated soil will enable Yuma Organic, a grower of organic herbs and vegetables, to respond more quickly to customer demand and grow products to market specifications while saving water and nutrient input costs, according to a press release.
“This project aims to transform sandy soil on the Yuma Mesa into farmland that can grow a wider variety of high-value crops like down in the fertile Yuma valley,” said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. “There are 25,000 acres of irrigated land on the Yuma Mesa currently limited to a narrow range of crops due to its sandy soil. The successful transformation of sandy ground to high-value fertile land on the Yuma Mesa can inspire hope for the future of farming way beyond Yuma and Arizona.”
Yuma Organic is an organic farm located in Yuma, growing and supplying high-quality, certified organic herbs and vegetables to a wide range of customers, including wholesalers and distributors. Yuma Organic’s product line includes a variety of leafy greens and herbs, such as lemongrass, basil, dill, parsley, cilantro and spearmint, among others.
“We are thrilled to work with Desert Control on this pilot project. We believe LNC can be the perfect natural soil performance upgrade. Our team anticipates this long-term land improvement to increase CEC values and soil moisture holding capacity. The soil transformation will enable us to grow higher-value crops and strengthen of our position in the marketplace. Building healthy soil is the foundation for growing flavorful and healthy organic food,” said Ernesto Amador of Yuma Organic.
Learn more about Liquid Natural Clay at https://vimeo.com/desertcontrol/lncexplainer. For more information on Desert Control, visit www.desertcontrol.com.
AZSBDC program ‘Launch
a Business with Confidence’
Are you an entrepreneur that is ready to launch a business in Arizona? Are you unsure of where to start, or scared you’ll miss critical steps in the process?
Join the “Launch Your Arizona Business with Confidence” program, co-sponsored by the Arizona Small Business Development Center network and the Arizona Commerce Authority on Wednesday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In this free interactive program, SBDC business counselors representing communities from across Arizona will walk through the critical steps necessary to set up your business. Participants will have the option to access the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Innovation Network, an online learning platform, that will provide them with additional information to guide them through a confident business launch.
Session topics include business name selection, entity setup, establishing a business with the Arizona Department of Revenue and IRS, licensing agreements, finance best practices and Arizona resources to simplify the process.
Speakers will be Arizona SBDC business counselors and Robert Theobald and Faith Ritchie of the Arizona Commerce Authority.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2d27uz7x.
Family Law Info Forum set
for May 11 in San Luis
The San Luis Library will hold a Family Law Informational Forum on Thursday, May 11, at 5:15 p.m.
The Yuma County Law Library, in collaboration with the Santana Law Firm, invites residents to attend this forum presented by attorney Pedro Santana. Topics include divorce, visitation, custody and child support.
There is no charge to attend. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Heritage Library will offer
classes on plants, computers
The Heritage Library will offer the following programs for adults this month:
• What Grows in Yuma? Summer Edition on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m.: Despite the scorching heat, there are plants that thrive in Yuma.
• Computer Basics on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m.: Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Tech help in Somerton
on May 16
The Somerton Library will offer a Tech Help class on Tuesday, May 16, at 1 p.m. Attendees will receive assistance with a variety of digital devices and learn how to use online library resources and/or the computer. Instruction is available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
GYEDC to kick off series
on innovation May 17
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will kick off a series on innovation featuring Yumas technology leaders at its next Quarterly Investor Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
The first panel in the series will showcase the innovation taking place in Yuma, leading to the region’s goals for future innovation. Mike Diehl of Yuma Proving Ground will talk about telemetry. Robert Masson of the University of Arizona Agricultural Extension will talk about new technologies that are advancing agriculture.
Lorie Honeycutt of the Yuma Union Career and Technical Education, will talk about students who have gone to state and national competitions for their innovation. Dr. Abhinav Chandra of Yuma Regional Medical Center will talk about cancer research.
Tickets are $35 for investors and their guests. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/yhtxxubs.
Registration for Pitch Tour
Yuma stop is May 20
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
BBB seeks speakers
for women’s summit
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, which includes Yuma County, is hosting its 6th Annual Industrious Women’s Summit and is seeking influential speakers to share their experiences and success stories for creating inclusivity for women in the workplace.
This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap” and will feature interactive discussions on professional growth to empower female business owners and employees.
Those interested in sharing their expertise can submit an application at https://tinyurl.com/5n7feejh by May 31. Accepted speakers will be notified by July. Additional information will soon be available including sponsorship opportunities and early-bird tickets. For more information, email iws@bbbcommunity.org.
The in-person event will be held in Phoenix on Aug. 25 to coincide with the celebration of Women’s Equality Day in the United States.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Social Media Video Marketing
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is May 2: The Ultimate Guide to Social Media Video Marketing – Discover video marketing on top social media apps and the multiple types of videos for different social profiles, such as YouTube shorts, Instagram Reels and Stories. Receive the latest statistics and marketing trends on popular social media channels. Attendees will leave confident about which social media channels to use and what video content to create.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.