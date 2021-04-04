from staff reports
Gratitude Referral Network lunch meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking lunch meeting at noon-1 p.m. Monday, at Da Boyz Italian Cuisine Downtown, 284 S Main St.
Are you a business owner looking to grow your business? Maybe you are looking for a career change.
The meeting is free; just order food to show gratitude for the use of the space. Bring your business cards and take a friend.
Logistics webinar series kicks off Wednesday
The second annual BinationalTrade Webinar Series, with a focus on logistics, starts this Wednesday, with a webinar scheduled for every 11 a.m. Wednesday through April.
The program will feature Gladys D. Brown, director of Yuma International Airport, on April 7; Victor M. García of Mexicali International Airport, April 14; Russell L. Jones of RL Jones, April 21; Guadalupe Jackes of Aduana San Luis Rio Colorado, April 28.
The series is a collaboration between 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
To register for the Zoom webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/3a2yymyk.
Mayor’s State of the City address set for April 8
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls will present the State of the City address during the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma!” virtual event at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 8.
In addition, Synergy Homecare will present the second quarter winner of the Yuma County Hero award.
The virtual event will be streamed live on Facebook.
Tickets for HerStory symposium now on sale
Tickets are now available for the Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association first annual women’s history symposium HerStory, a fundraiser with a goal to provide scholarships for local women in Yuma, on Saturday, May 8, at Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E.
It will showcase the influential women in business and leadership in Yuma, who will be nominated and selected by members of the Territorial Charter Chapter of ABWA. The theme of the event will be a ladies high tea with empowerment and inspirational stories of trials, tribulations and success.
ABWA was founded on Sept. 22, 1949, with a mission “to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership; education, networking support and national recognition.”
The Territorial Charter Chapter of ABWA meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. A guest speaker focuses on professional development, and the members network and connect with one another. Guests are welcome to attend.
Sponsorship is available; contact Darlene Firestone at 928-261-9396. For more information, go to www.abwayuma.org or follow the chapter on Facebook.
Visitor Information Center changes hours
The new operating hours for the Yuma Visitor Information Center, 264 S. Main St., are Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on Mondays.
The VIC said it will be able to better serve the community by adjusting its hours to stay open until 6 p.m. for travelers arriving later in the day and for those exploring Main Street in the evening.
“Staying open until 6 p.m. allows our visitors and locals that venture out later in the day to come visit us before hitting one of our downtown restaurants for dinner,” said Linda Morgan, executive director of Visit Yuma.
The VIC is a one-stop-shop for all things Yuma. Stop by for maps, souvenirs, itinerary ideas, locally made items, information on upcoming events, and much more.
Also, download Visit Yuma’s mobile app, which offers map views of restaurants, hotels, RV parks, events and local resources.
Date Palm Webinar Series taking place on Thursdays
The 2021 Date Palm Webinar Series kicked off April 1 with more sessions scheduled for Thursdays, April 8, 22, 29 and May 6,from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fee is $10 a session or $35 for all sessions. The April 29 session will be completely in Spanish, including a “Laws and Regs” talk.
This webinar series provides a virtual platform to learn about ongoing and upcoming issues in date production, including irrigation, weeds, insects and diseases, nutrition management and updates on current county and state laws and regulations.
Continuing education units available.
View the detailed agenda here: https://tinyurl.com/495n9kut. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ykya9yt4.
Yuma Senior Living earns perfect score two years in a row
Yuma Senior Living achieved another perfect score on its latest state inspection by the Arizona Department of Health Services. This perfect score matches its previous inspection’s success.
“Our community leadership team continues to adhere to Arizona state regulatory compliance and makes these rules part of our community culture. Every day we focus on making sure our residents are provided the highest quality assistance, while allowing them to live as independently as possible” said Deb Hall, executive director.
Inspections are part of Arizona assisted living facilities requirements and are conducted by state surveyors. Conducted annually, results can be found for every assisted living facility on the ADHS website.
“I’m honored to serve as the executive director at Yuma Senior Living. We have a strong team, very smart caregivers, and now we’re looking forward to lifted family visitation restrictions due to the continued improvement of Yuma County’s COVID situation,” Hall said.
BBB hosts International Entrepreneur Summit on Wednesday
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest will host the International Entrepreneur Summit presented by GoDaddy on Wednesday, April 7.
This summit is geared for those interested in starting a business or early stage entrepreneurs who want to learn how to create self sustainability. Topics covered at the event will include steps for getting a business started, how to access capital and tips for success in the digital realm. Resources will be shared for businesses in both Arizona and California. The keynote speech will be delivered by Mahesh Thakur, vice president of product management at GoDaddy, with additional industry experts guiding the sessions.
The no-cost virtual event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required and more details, including the agenda can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ntuj8z2v.
This event is the second of a three-part series of summits uplifting veterans, international, and women entrepreneurs. Visit BBB’s website for future events.
AAED launches certification program
Arizona Association for Economic Development has launched its year-long economic development certification program, The Academy of Arizona. Through a series of virtual courses, participants will learn about business retention and expansion, marketing, entrepreneurship, workforce, and downtown development. After successful completion of the seven courses, participants will receive the AZED Pro Certification.
Each course will be held virtually via Zoom. Register for each course at https://www.aaed.com/event/Blue2021.
Courses are offered on a rolling basis; participants can begin the program at any time and will need to complete all courses within three years to receive certification.
Dates and courses follow:
• April 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Taxation, Finance & Incentives
• May 26-27, 9-11 a.m. – Marketing and Business Development
• July 28-29, 9-11 a.m. – Economic Development in Arizona
• Aug. 25-26, 9-11 a.m. – Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development
• Sept. 29-30, 9-11 a.m. – Arizona Workforce Development
• Oct. 27-28, 9-11 a.m. – Downtown Development
To learn more about The Academy of Arizona, visit https://www.aaed.com/page/AcademyCredits.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• April 6 – No-Cost Small Business Support Programs: Hear a variety of experts from the Arizona SBDC Network, SCORE and the Women’s Business Center discuss SBA-funded support options for small businesses looking to scale. Learn three no-cost small business support programs available to businesses statewide that can help new and existing companies grow and develop.
• April 13 – How to Start Your Small Business in Arizona: This Arizona startups session will feature an expert from Greater Phoenix SCORE Chapter, Scott Ladin. Learn the basics of starting your small business in Arizona, including how to set up your business structure, develop a simple business plan, raise money and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.