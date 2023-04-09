Forklift safety training
will take place April 21
Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, in partnership with On Trak Consulting, is holding a forklift safety training on April 21, from 8-11 a.m., at Ram Pipe and Supply, 3231 Joanie Ave.
The cost is $175 for members and $200 for nonmembers. RSVP by April 19 to plans@YSWCA.com or call 928-539-9035.
Workforce Leadership
Alliance breakfast, tour
Yuma Union High School District is inviting community leaders to the second Workforce Leadership Alliance event at Kofa High School on Thursday, April 20, from 8-11 a.m.
The event will allow participants the opportunity to engage with fellow leaders during breakfast, provided by Kofa High School’s culinary and hospitality programs; tour the state-of-the-art career and technical education labs and facilities; and customize their experience and learn about the career pathways that impact their industry.
This is the second event of YUHSD’s Workforce Leadership Alliance initiative, which is promoting partnerships between industry leaders and educators in Yuma to further develop the region’s robust economic power.
You may RSVP by completing a brief survey at https://tinyurl.com/4eeux6fm or by calling Claudette Newbourn at 928-502-6787.
‘Earth Day: Invest in Our
Planet’ at Main Library
On Saturday, April 22, Dr. Laura Alexander, Professor of Environmental Studies at Arizona Western College, will present “Earth Day: Invest in Our Planet” at 10 a.m. at the Main Library.
Alexander will discuss the science of sustainable development, regenerative agriculture and water use in a changing world. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Arizona@Work hosting job
fairs, recruitment events
Arizona@Work Yuma County will be hosting the following personalized recruitment events and job fairs:
– Allo Fiber Hiring Event on April 19, from 1- 4 p.m., at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com.
– District One Transportation Hiring Event on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com.
SBDC partners with Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour stop in Yuma
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
Foothills Library to hold
Excel Sheets class
The Foothills Library will hold a Computer Basics for Seniors: Excel Sheets class on Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Attendees will learn how to create spreadsheets using Microsoft Excel.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Computer basics at
Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will hold a Computer Basics class for adults on Thursday, April 13, at 4 p.m.
Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Contracting Registrations
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is April 14 – Contracting Registrations: Understand the basic steps involved in contracting with federal, state and local governments. Learn about the tools and services that can assist your business in securing government contracts.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.