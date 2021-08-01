H20 For Heroes set for Saturday
In an effort to hydrate local first responders and vulnerable citizens during the record-breaking summer heat, Firehouse Subs is hosting the ninth annual H2O For Heroes.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, guests who bring in an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water of any brand into Firehouse Subs restaurant will receive a free medium sub of their choice. The Yuma restaurant is located at 2886 S. 4th Ave., Suite 300, near the Big Curve.
As a brand founded by two former firefighters nearly 27 years ago, Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer support and protection to first responders and vulnerable citizens against extreme heat-related situations. The collected water benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more, to aid those in need of water.
The brand’s largest nationwide initiative returns after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Since its nationwide inception, H2O For Heroes has provided more than 4.1 million water bottles across the country.
In March 2020, Firehouse Subs restaurant owners partnered with the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to provide hearty meals to healthcare workers, first responders and families and children in need across the U.S. and Canada. Over the course of the pandemic, they have donated more than 100,000 meals.
Lettuce virus workshop to be held virtually and in-person Aug. 11
A hybrid format workshop on the Impatiens Necrotic Spot Virus will be held both virtually and in-person at the Yuma Agricultural Center, 6425 W. 8th St., from 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 11.
The virus was detected on lettuce in the desert this spring. This disease did not have a significant impact in most fields, but the impact of this disease in subsequent seasons cannot yet be predicted.
To prepare for the next lettuce season, a workshop has been planned to provide information on what is known about this disease including the biology of the virus and vector, host range and virus and vector control.
This workshop will be co-hosted by the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and Yuma County Cooperative Extension and the University of California Riverside.
Those wishing to attend virtually will be provided with a Zoom link after completing registration. In-person attendance will be limited to 60. Register early to secure an in-person seat. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/5925uhme.
‘Growing Our Own’ symposium series kicks off Aug. 12
The Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” symposium series will kick off at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 with Engineering and Technology Symposium I. The symposium will address regional workforce gaps and opportunities, economic development demands and the evolution of trends in engineering and technology.
The University of Arizona in Yuma and partners Arizona Western College, Imperial Valley College, UA College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Greater Yuma Economic Development and Yuma County Chamber of Commerce have teamed up with U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to launch the regional “Growing Our Own” initiative aimed at developing a local talent workforce that has the skills and knowledge in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
The regional workforce and future economic development demands in areas such agriculture, food, natural resources, science, engineering, technology, data science, health, and other disciplines are or will be needed.
The “Growing Our Own” symposium series will include four events spread over between August 2021 and August 2022.
Everyone interested in STEM workforce development and increasing the region’s entrepreneurial innovation and economic growth are invited to participate, including community, industry, military, nonprofit agencies, government and education representatives.
Register for the first symposium at https://tinyurl.com/5x4up5a5. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. In addition, the first 50 people who register and attend the first symposium will receive a “Growing Our Own” polo shirt.
Food City donates apples to Yuma food bank
Food City and Bashas’ supermarkets recently donated thousands of apples to the Yuma Community Food Bank and other food banks around the state.
During the hotter months, Arizona food banks report that fresh food donations are harder to come by – yet they are crucial to help keep families with children from going hungry, especially when kids are out of school for summer.
Thanks to the collaborative campaign to fight hunger, Arizona families with children in need throughout the state can have access to fresh, nutritious apples. The two grocery chains recently donated more than 11,000 pounds of Red Delicious apples – 11,520 pounds, to be exact – equaling more than eight pallets of apples that were distributed to a dozen different food banks and local nonprofits throughout the state.
The apple donations are all part of an annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger collaboration that Bashas’ and Food City supermarkets have with FirstFruits, which is based in Washington state.
This is the fourth year that the Arizona hometown grocers participated in the give-back campaign.
BBB Pacific Southwest named Top Company to Work for in Arizona
For the eighth year in a row, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including connection, role satisfaction, training and development opportunities.
“We couldn’t be more proud to receive this award, especially after the year we’ve all endured. Throughout the pandemic, our employees have shown resilience, determination and a commitment to the organization. They truly are what makes us a top workplace and we will always strive to make BBB an awesome place to work,” said Noelle Rooke, BBB Pacific Southwest vice president of people and culture.
BBB takes pride in the culture it offers to its employees and strives to make the work environment better every day. To meet the needs of an evolving workplace landscape, BBB is thrilled to reopen its newly remodeled campuses that have been reimagined in a modern, flexible space.
Employees will be welcomed back with familiar perks such as motivational messages on the walls, a constant flow of snacks, family-friendly events, and paid holidays including four paid days to volunteer at a charity of choice.
Boot camp webinars focus on restaurant profit, HR compliance
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Aug. 3 – Food Math: Profit Strategies for Your Restaurant: Understanding the bottom line each month has as much to do with the proper calculations as it does with interpreting those figures. This session will focus on both the math and the understanding of the figures to boost profits and find cost-saving strategies in your operation.
• Aug. 5 – Small Business HR Compliance: Are you aware of all the requirements and changes in employment law that can impact your business? In this session, learn about the major federal, state and local compliance requirements and walk away with an audit list to assure you stay in compliance when it comes to managing the employee side of your business.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
