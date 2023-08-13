BBB honored as a Top
Company to Work For
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest has been honored as a 2023 Top Company to Work for in Arizona.
On behalf of Arizona Capitol Times, Best Companies Group and Best Companies AZ, the award program recognizes the best organizations across the state as voted by their employees and celebrates companies that go above and beyond to set high standards for workplace environments.
“BBB Pacific Southwest has empowered the Yuma Campus to be everything the Yuma community needs it to be. It has been a joy and pleasure to grow with the organization as the organization grows in this community,” said John Hessinger, community development director in Yuma.
“Better Business Bureau works hard to identify passion and skill sets in its employees that help elevate what it can do for the communities it serves, but also help the employees develop as leaders and find fulfillment in the outreach. I’m proud to be a small part of the big things it’s doing as a community non-profit in Arizona and Southern California,” he added.
BBB pointed out that it takes pride in the culture it offers to its employees and strives to make the work environment better every day. To meet the needs of an evolving landscape, BBB continues to reimagine its campuses to fit the needs of staff in a modern, flexible space.
“On any given day, employees enjoy unlimited snacks, team lunches, family-friendly events, access to innovative benefits, and paid holidays including four paid days to volunteer at a charity of choice. Best of all, they are surrounded by a like-minded, welcoming team,” the organization stated.
To learn more about BBB Pacific Southwest’s social impact and community initiatives, visit impact.bbbcommunity.org.
Yuma Senior Living to
host Lunch & Learn Event
Yuma Senior Living hosts free lunch and educational events for seniors to learn what the community has to offer and how, upon qualification, seniors could have their care services reimbursed by the state’s Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) benefit.
The next lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
“We’ve been offering this free educational event for local seniors interested in hearing about how they could benefit from our state’s Medicaid program,” said Deb Hall, executive director. “We’re the only community of our size in Yuma that accepts Medicaid for assisted living services.”
In addition to remodeled apartments, Yuma Senior Living recently added new amenities, including a community game room for social gatherings, a new elevator, wellness clinic, enhanced laundry rooms and a library for quiet reading and relaxation.
“Our community is designed to be affordable and accessible to all seniors who are on a fixed income,” said Hall. For more information regarding this lunch and learn event or to schedule a tour, contact Yuma Senior Living at 928-388-6858.
Computer basics,
resume workshop
The San Luis Library offers the following classes for adults this month:
— Resume Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.: Are you job hunting and need help creating a resume? Have a resume but need to update it? Drop by and learn how to put together a new resume, polish your current one or have one reviewed by a librarian.
There is no charge to attend the classes. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
AWC to hold Microsoft
Office Specialist Excel
certification training
Arizona Western College Reskilling and Technology Center will hold a Microsoft Office Specialist Excel 2019 Certification Training from Monday, Aug. 14, through Sept. 4.
The training will take place from 2-6 p.m. in Room 114 at the center located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive. For more information, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-7674.
Chamber to hold next
breakfast event Sept. 14
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a program on dementia awareness presented by Carol Brown with the Western Arizona Council of Governments.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Paradise Event Center, 450 Quechan Drive. It is sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
Register by 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for an early bird price of $30 for members and $50 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Career boosting
series offers
no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
– Captain of My Life's Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
– The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Introduction to Investing
at Yuma Main Library
Saving for college or retirement? Discover how investing can help you reach your goal. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Main Library will host “Introduction to Investing” at 10 a.m.
Topics include an introduction to investing, terms and definitions and basic examples of how to make your money work for you. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Commercial real estate
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Aug. 15: Best Practices for Commercial Real Estate for SMBs – Learn the essential skills to discover, bargain for and secure the finest commercial space for your small business. This webinar will explore crucial aspects such as location selection lease agreement terms, negotiation strategies, legal factors, financial implications and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
NAU launches mechanical
Engineering degree program in Yuma
Northern Arizona University is launching a mechanical engineering degree program at its Yuma campus in the fall of 2023. Yuma, home to major employers like the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, has been facing a growing demand for skilled engineers.
NAU's strategic $2 million investment aims to address this need, providing a direct pathway for students to excel in the engineering field and contribute to the economic growth of the region.
The initiative comes as welcome news to local business leaders and entrepreneurs like James V. Davey, founder of Yuma-based James Davey and Associates. He emphasizes that the introduction of the mechanical engineering program is a significant development for the community.
The program's state-of-the-art laboratory facilities will enable hands-on and experiential learning, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to meet the region's engineering demands.
The construction of NAU Yuma’s Mechanical Engineering laboratory will be completed this month, in time for the program’s inaugural semester.
For more information, visit nau.edu/yuma/mechanical-engineering.
Spectrum launches free
employee tuition program
Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services, announced it will cover 100% of tuition costs for full-time employees pursuing select degrees and certificates through the new Charter Education Benefit powered by Guild.
The Charter Education Benefit provides employees with tuition-free access to a broad catalog of over 300 online programs and degrees from more than 30 universities and learning providers including University of Arizona, Penn Foster and Rio Salado.
Spectrum also will cover qualified program-related expenses such as books, supplies and enrollment fees. Participating employees are encouraged to pursue business-aligned programs in high-growth areas for Spectrum including operations management, marketing, project management and technology.
The Charter Education Benefit is powered by Guild, a career opportunity company that helps employers invest in their employees through tuition-free education, career development and coaching. In the last 12 months, learners enrolled in Guild’s Learning Marketplace programs were, on average, 2.2 times more likely to experience internal mobility at their company compared to peers who didn’t use Guild.
In the fall of 2022, Spectrum nearly doubled its tuition reimbursement program to $10,000 per year at the college or university of the eligible employee’s choice, to provide even greater continuing education support to its workforce. Now, through the new Charter Education Benefit, employees also will have access to 100% tuition-free undergraduate and associate degrees, as well as high school diplomas, college prep, certificates and English language learning programs, without being responsible for out-of-pocket tuition costs that may have previously presented barriers for continued learning.
Spectrum also will cover up to $10,000 per year for employees to pursue select graduate degrees, as well as undergraduate degrees outside of the Guild catalog.
More information about the program is available at charter.guildeducation.com.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.