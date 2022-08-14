YRMC welcomes 10th
Class of residents, 3rd
sports medicine fellow
Yuma Regional Medical Center in July welcomed its 10th class of family and community medicine residents to Yuma.
As recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.
Additionally, they will receive training and mentorship as they treat patients at the YRMC Family Medicine Center over the next three years.
Members of the Family and Community Medicine Residents Class of 2025 are: Dr. Deya Ajaleh, Dr. Ravi Jagani, Dr. Mirna Mikhael, Dr. Jason Pannozzo, Dr. Jagat Patel, Dr. Kaitlyn Pesterfield, Dr. Vishav Sehdev and Dr. Derrick Smith.
YRMC also welcomed Stephen Gipson, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, to the Sports Medicine Fellowship program. Gipson is the third fellow accepted to the program. He will spend the next year in rotations deepening his knowledge and skills around non-operative injury prevention and care for athletes of all ages and skill levels.
“We are truly excited to welcome our tenth class of family medicine residents and our third sports medicine fellow,” said Dr. Kristina Diaz, executive medical director of primary care and chief academic officer.
Since its inception in 2013, YRMC’s residency program has “rapidly gained a reputation as an excellent training ground for primary care physicians,” according to a YRMC press release.
The program has earned the highest level of accreditation a residency program can achieve by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
In addition, all seven classes of graduates have maintained a 100% pass rate on the American Board of Family Medicine Certification Exam.
“While a medical residency is important for recent graduate physicians, the program also benefits our community by increasing access to healthcare,” Diaz said. “By creating a better place to live, work and grow, this is a win for both our patients and our new family medicine residents.”
Over the past 10 years, these Yuma-based medical residents have made a significant impact on patient care. The program has drastically increased the number of patients seen each year at the YRMC Family Medicine Center. In 2016, the clinic saw 19,745 patient visits compared to 31,299 in 2021. Forty-three physicians have completed the residency since 2013 and more than 30% of graduates have chosen to stay in Yuma to practice.
The program is making other valuable contributions within the Yuma community. Collectively, the doctors volunteer 1,000-plus hours each year, donating their time at health fairs, outreach clinics, educational seminars and youth development workshops.
Over the next three years, the incoming class will contribute to these initiatives, programs and our community as they receive the training they need to become exceptional family medicine doctors. The eight residents were selected from a group of nearly 2,300 medical graduate applicants.
Virtual vet career
fair set for Tuesday
RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans will help veterans and their families by connecting them with employers seeking their military trained talent. The National Virtual Career Fair will be held online next Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 100 of the nation’s top employers will be in attendance, ready to network with the military community. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.
To register or for more information, go to recruitmilitary.careereco.com.
Virtual panel to focus
on cross-border workforce
requirements on Sept. 1
A virtual panel titled “Working Across the Borders in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion” will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m., via Zoom. The panelists will talk about visa requirements to be part of a binational cross-border workforce.
Panelists will include Laura L. Biedebach, U.S. consul general based in Nogales, Sonora, and Jose A. Larios, consul of Mexico based in Yuma. Adriana Llorenz, executive director of Mexicali Economic Development Corp., will be the moderator.
The bilingual event will be open to the public. For registration and more details about the event, go to tinyurl.com/52p3rsy6.
Foothills Library offers
classes on cybersecurity
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., the Foothills Library will hold a Digital Defense Class, which will focus on how cybersecurity is must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Attendees will learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m., the library will host “Is This Fake News?” The program will help attendees better identify false information, read media more closely and prevent the spread of “fake news,” which is passed along in greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Heritage Library to help
with devices, online job
search, computer basics
The Heritage Library will offer help with devices and online job searches in August.
For help with cell phones, tablets, eReaders or laptops, take your device and your questions to the library on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. and let one of the library experts help you figure it out. There is no charge to attend.
Spanish-speakers may visit the library on Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27, at 2 p.m., to learn how to search for a job online, open an email account and write a resume. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
Explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer during a computer basics class on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. A Spanish class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
GYEDC to hold
Quarterly Investor
Luncheon Aug. 24
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding its quarterly investor luncheon on Aug. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Ticket sales end Friday, Aug. 19.
The event will feature Regional Center for Border Health and Yuma Regional Medical Center addressing the “Future of Health Care in Yuma County.” Both organizations will report on the transformational programs that are changing the healthcare landscape in Yuma County.
Speakers will include Dr. Kristina Diaz of YRMC’s residency programs and Lorena Zendejas, campus administrator of the Regional Center for Border Health.
For ticket information, go to www.eventbrite.com.
Binational Workforce
online event set
for Aug. 25
Arizona Town Hall will hold an online event titled “Cross-Border Connecting: Binational Workforce Development” on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through Zoom.
Noting that a strong, educated workforce attracts business and industry, panelists will share how their agencies have helped create more resources to strengthen both sides of the border.
Panelists will include Reetika Dhawan, vice president of workforce and career and technical education at Arizona Western College; Mario A. Guevara, director of the Office of Economic Development in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; Karime Hayer, business coordinator at Greater Yuma Economic Development; Nidia Herrera, executive director at Arizona@Work Yuma County; and Edna Cordova, career center manager of Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona
To register, go to aztownhall.org/event-4897856.
Utilities warn about dangers
of digging underground
Each day in Arizona more than five utility lines are damaged due to unsafe digging. Damaging a buried utility line is dangerous, disruptive and costly. Thankfully, it can all be avoided with one simple call to 811 before digging.
To mark National 811 Day on Aug. 11, Arizona’s public utilities, including Arizona Public Service and Southwest Gas, teamed up to remind homeowners, construction crews and anyone planning to dig to call 811 before any digging project to avoid digging up trouble.
The utilities reminded the public of the dangers that come with digging into a utility line and encouraged customers to know what’s below – call 811 before digging.
Across the state, many shared utility services that communities rely on run-through corridors directly underneath them. These potentially hazardous lines include: natural gas, electricity, communications, water and more. Too often, homeowners completing do-it-yourself projects in their yard do not realize that many of these utilities may be buried just a few inches below the surface.
Underground power lines, while well insulated, can be easily damaged by a shovel or pick and create a shock or flash hazard. This can cause service interruptions to customers and, more importantly, create an extreme safety risk to the person digging.
A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, like rotten eggs, even if it’s faint or momentary. Unusual hissing or roaring coming from the ground or an above-ground pipeline, bubbling water and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline, can also be signs of a leak.
Citizens can contact Arizona 811 from anywhere in Arizona at least two full working days prior to digging. Arizona 811 will send utility companies out to the work site to locate and mark underground lines, pipes and cables at, or near, a planned dig site. Customers can also submit a free 811 request easily online using E-Stake.
In the United States, there are uniform color codes for the temporary marking of underground utilities. They are as follows: RED – electric power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables; ORANGE – telecommunication, alarm or signal lines, cables or conduit; YELLOW – natural gas, oil, steam, petroleum or other gaseous or flammable material; GREEN – sewers and drain lines; BLUE – drinking water, irrigation and slurry lines; PURPLE – reclaimed water; PINK – temporary survey markings, unknown/unidentified facilities; and WHITE – proposed excavation limits or routes.
Small Business Boot Camp:
The Power of Local SEO
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
• Aug. 16: Expand Your Customer Base With the Power of Local SEO: Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s never been more critical for business owners to understand and know how to use the power of local SEO to drive a consistent source of customers to your business. In this webinar, join Isaac Navias, founder and CEO of LocalFi, as he educates and shares real action items you can start taking to drive quality leads to your business.
• Aug. 23: How to Create a Marketing Strategy to Skyrocket Growth: Implementing strategic marketing can take a company from startup to success, and with the overflow of marketing tips for your business, it can feel complicated and pricey. Join Nicole Zeno from Clever Cow Media to hear how she successfully scaled and sold companies to her current role as an agency owner growing businesses from the ground up through marketing. She will help you determine what to consider when creating a marketing plan, when your business should hire a marketing agency, how to create a goals-first strategy that hits growth KPIs, and more.
• Aug. 30: Navigating Arizona’s Changing Online Retail Tax Laws: The Arizona Department of Revenue will discuss the history of the remote seller and marketplace facilitator laws known as Arizona’s Out-of-State Economic Nexus. In this webinar, attendees will learn how Arizona tax laws can impact retail businesses and receive the resources needed to become experts on tax matters when selling in and outside Arizona.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Applications now open for
AgSharks Pitch Competition
Western Growers and S2G Ventures are now accepting applications for the 2022 AgSharks Competition, a unique event where startup companies pitch their innovations in front of a live audience of the world’s largest specialty crop producers to win a $250,000 minimum investment.
Impact-driven entrepreneurs and startups developing technologies that promote a more healthy and sustainable food and agriculture system can apply for the AgSharks Competition at 2022agsharksevent.splashthat.com. Applications close on Monday, Sept. 12.
“With a proven track record of rewarding cutting-edge agtech innovators and enabling them to grow their businesses, we look forward to this year’s competitors engaging in a live, spirited back-and-forth with our members on how best to use technology to solve the most pressing needs of our industry,” said Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia. “With its real-world financial stakes for the start-ups and the potential long-term benefits for our members, the AgSharks Competition is one of the highlights of our Annual Meeting.”
Three startups will be selected to pitch their inventions to a panel of growers, shippers, processors and venture capitalists in front of more than 300 fresh produce farmers and industry leaders during the WG Annual Meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 2-5. The AgSharks finalists will be the only presenting startups featured on stage.
In addition to potential investment capital, the winner(s) will receive international recognition, mentoring from S2G and WG, potential access to farm acreage to pilot their technologies and access to WG’s expansive network of leading fresh produce companies.
“AgSharks leads as the only pitch competition that offers agtech startups an audience with the biggest agricultural companies across the globe,” said Audre Kapacinskas, principal at S2G Ventures. “The combination of exclusive access to hundreds of industry leaders, plus investment capital to fuel growth, are two elements that are crucial for a startup’s success in this industry.”
AgSharks was first held in 2017, and through the competition, past winners Hazel Technologies and Burro have since brought their products from development to market. Hazel Technologies has raised over $87.8 million in funding over six rounds and is advancing the industry with sachets that extend the shelf life of fresh produce by as much as three times. Burro raised a $10.9 million Series A round in September 2021 led by S2G Ventures and Toyota Ventures and continues to help solve farmers’ labor woes with the expansion of its fleet of autonomous robots to farms across the west.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.