H20 For Heroes nets 800 water bottles
Firehouse Subs’ annual H2O For Heroes drive held Aug. 7 in Yuma collected more than 800 water bottles for local heroes and community members in need.
The Yuma restaurant, located at 2886 S. 4th Ave., Suite 300, near the Big Curve, invited guests to donate unopened, 24-packs of bottled water of any brand into the restaurant. As a thank you, guests received a free medium sub of their choice.
Founded by two former firefighters nearly 27 years ago, Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer support and protection to first responders and vulnerable citizens against extreme heat-related situations. The collected water benefits local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers, and more, to aid those in need of water.
The brand’s largest nationwide initiative returned after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. Since its nationwide inception nine years ago, H2O For Heroes has provided more than 4.1 million water bottles across the country.
Free business counseling Tuesdays at Main Library
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center provides free walk-in counseling to businesses every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Find the SBDC counselors in the Coworking Oasis on the second floor of the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Mentoring is also available for those who have a business idea and don’t know where to start. SBDC can help fast-track plans for startup and growth.
Registration is not required. For more information, call 928-317-6151.
Boot camp webinars focus on closing gaps, finding talent
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
Aug. 17 – Gaps: The Space Between Where You Are and Where You Want to Be: All gaps have a starting point, A, and an endpoint, B. But the line from A to B in a gap is never a straight line. There are twists and turns and obstacles, some visible and some not. And sometimes, we don’t even know what point B looks like. Most people have more than one gap, found in various places, including gaps in understanding, in relationships, professionally, in business, or personal growth. The more self-aware a person is, the more gaps they become aware of and work to close because sometimes gaps are blind spots. In this session, you’ll learn how to close the gaps in your life to find fulfillment and success.
Aug. 19 – Talent Acquisition Strategies: Now more than ever, small business owners are challenged with filling job openings in a tough labor market. The world of hiring has changed, and many organizations have not been trained on how to decide among candidates to make the best choices to fit their team, let alone know where to find candidates in the first place. The team from Arizona SHRM will provide well-supported theoretical evidence with real-world examples that validate today’s talent acquisition practices, including how best to create a talent profile, market for the candidates, successful interviewing practices and onboarding.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
BCBS grants to tackle diabetes, now accepting applications
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will grant $400,000 to local organizations to help reverse the diabetes trend and its impact on Arizonans. Grants will be awarded to Arizona nonprofits, academic institutions and government entities that are seeking resources to further their work related to prevention, treatment and management of diabetes, while also addressing the social determinants of health.
Organizations may request up to $75,000 in funding for proposals that will improve health outcomes for individuals living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, or gestational diabetes. Selected proposals will be funded for a 12-month term, beginning Nov. 1.
Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 2. For more information and proposal guidelines, visit https://www.mobilizeaz.com/diabetes-grant-program/.
Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of premature death in Arizona, according to the AZDHS 2021 Diabetes Action Plan and Report, and greatly contributes to early disability. The report states that an estimated 1 in 3 Arizonans has pre-diabetes, and about 90% of those individuals are unaware that they have pre-diabetes, while 1 in 10 Arizonans has diabetes, with communities of color, including African Americans, American Indians and Hispanic/Latino communities disproportionately impacted.
“Many people in Arizona are facing or will face diabetes, and at BCBSAZ, we do not want Arizonans to face that burden alone,” said Pam Kehaly, president and chief executive officer at BCBSAZ. “Through these grants, we will be able to provide support and resources to those affected by diabetes and hope to reduce the growing number of Arizonans living with this chronic condition.”
Through its Mobilize AZ public health movement, BCBSAZ amplifies its impact to inspire health by partnering with local organizations that are already tackling these important health issues. BCBSAZ has awarded more than $754,000 in grants to organizations that are dedicated to reducing the burden of diabetes.
