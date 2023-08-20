APS solar plants
supporting grid
Solar after sunset, including a Yuma facility, is helping to keep the lights on during summer record-setting temperatures.
With more soaring temperatures in the forecast, Arizona Public Service customers are benefiting from solar energy at night, thanks to nine large-scale energy storage systems connected to existing APS solar power plants.
The Yuma Foothills is home to a 35-megawatt APS solar power plant and energy storage facility.
As customer energy use broke records, these systems helped support the grid during peak hours.
Solar after sunset helps balance the electric system, improving reliability and resiliency while maximizing renewable resources, APS said. These systems capture and store excess clean solar energy when the Arizona sun is shining bright, for use on cloudy days or after sunset to meet customers’ needs.
“When families are making dinner or watching TV in the evening, they need the lights to be on and the air conditioner running,” said Ben Cluff, APS director of renewable generation. “Solar after sunset helps enhance reliability when our customers need it most. We just came through the worst heatwave in Phoenix history, delivering reliable electricity, and serving our customers with this exciting new technology as part of APS’s all-of-the-above approach in maintaining a diverse mix of energy.”
So how much energy will these new systems provide? The nine locations will provide about 200 megawatts (MW) of power, enough to serve 32,000 Arizona homes for 3-4 hours. For reference, one MW is about enough to power 160 homes in Arizona.
On top of that, 13 more energy storage systems are planned in the next two years through power purchase agreements. Those systems will bring more than 2,000 additional megawatts to the grid, supplying another 320,000+ homes with electricity.
The other APS solar power plants and energy storage facilities follow Chino Valley, 17MW, north of Prescott; Cotton Center, 17MW, north of Gila Bend, Desert Star, 10MW, south of Buckeye, Gila Bend, 32MW; Hyder I and II, 30MW; Paloma, 17MW, north of Gila Bend; and Red Rock, 41MW.
ABWA presents vision
board workshop Aug. 22
Special guest Ada Arviso will lead a vision board workshop presented by the Territorial Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The workshop will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center. The cost is $20 and includes board materials.
No early registration needed; simply pay at the door.
For more information on the event, email ABWAyuma@YumaABWA.org. For more information on ABWA, go to www.abwayuma.org or follow the chapter on Facebook.
Computer basics,
resume workshop
The San Luis Library offers the following classes for adults this month:
• Resume Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.: Are you job hunting and need help creating a resume? Have a resume but need to update it? Drop by and learn how to put together a new resume, polish your current one or have one reviewed by a librarian.
There is no charge to attend the classes. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Chamber to hold next
breakfast event Sept. 14
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a program on dementia awareness presented by Carol Brown with the Western Arizona Council of Governments.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Paradise Event Center, 450 Quechan Drive. It is sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
Register by 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for an early bird price of $30 for members and $50 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Budgeting basics
on Tuesday
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career class have been scheduled:
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Brand Authenticity
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Aug. 22: Embracing Brand Authenticity Amidst Copycat Culture - In a world saturated with uniformity, the key to standing out lies in promoting what makes an individual unique. This webinar will empower participants to redefine their brand identity and distinguish themselves. By learning how to effectively communicate their attributes, attendees will be equipped to excel in their work while attracting their preferred clientele.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Peter Piper Pizza
celebrates 50 years
Peter Piper Pizza is celebrating 50 years of food, family and fun with new menu items and a pizza and play value deal in honor of its 1973 debut. The limited-time $19.73 deal includes a large one-topping pizza and 20 game-point funpass card, equaling about 10 game plays.
“For 50 years, our guests have made Peter Piper Pizza a family tradition–from generation to generation–as their go-to place for great pizza, games and making memories together,” said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. “Our $19.73 special emphasizes the value our brand has always been known for as we look forward to the next 50 years of food, family and fun.”
Founded in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza has remained true to its roots, serving high-quality, made-from-scratch pizza in a family-friendly atmosphere. In 1980, the pizzeria grew beyond the Phoenix area, opening its first restaurant in Tucson and adding games to the restaurant experience. Now there are over 110 corporate and franchise-owned locations nationwide.
The 50th birthday celebration at Peter Piper Pizza also includes the return of a fan-favorite pizza and a new permanent menu item. Available through Sept. 24, the Double Pepperoni Parmesan Pizza is back, featuring twice the pepperoni plus mozzarella, parmesan and a garlic butter crust. Peter Piper is also introducing Lemon Pepper Wings, which come in traditional or boneless styles and are tossed in savory garlic butter and lemon pepper seasoning, starting at $9.99.
To continue the fun, Peter Piper has invested more than $500,000 to upgrade all game rooms with innovative game enhancements throughout corporate-owned restaurants, including new games, new layouts, and multiplayer gaming options.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.