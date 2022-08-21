Agricultural Job Fair
Set for Sept. 14 at
San Luis Library
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,217 job seekers during the month of August. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The Yuma County Business Services Team is holding the upcoming recruitment events:
– US Census Bureau Virtual Recruitment Event, Aug. 31, at 12 p.m. Individuals can register via events.ypic.com.
– 2022 Agricultural Job Fair which will take place on Sept. 14 at the San Luis Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
– 2022 Yuma Community Job and Education Fair, in collaboration with the DREAM Fair and the Center for the Future of Arizona, will be taking place Oct. 5 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma. From 10-11 a.m. will be priority admission for veterans, spouses, family members and transition service members. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be general public admission.
Employers interested in attending this event may email the business team at bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990. For job seekers interested in more information regarding this event, call 928-329-0990.
KYMA nominated
for Emmy Award
The news team at Yuma’s television KYMA has been nominated for a Rocky Mountain Emmy Award in the Daytime/Evening Newscast-Medium or Small Market for the story “Yuma Doctor Dies in Neighborhood Plane Crash.”
The nominated KYMA team consists of Jenny Day, Adonis Albright, Vince Ibarra, Chris Hayton and Ernesto Romero.
Free pesticide applicator
training coming to Yuma
Registration is now open for the Pesticide Applicator Pre-Certification Core Training in Yuma. The free course will be presented in-person for two full days on Sept. 15 and 22.
Attendees will receive a copy of the National Pesticide Applicator Certification Core Study Guide and other materials to assist them in preparing for the agricultural and structural (PMD) core exams.
For more information, contact Jennifer Weber at jennyweber@arizona.edu or 602-827-8222.
Virtual panel to focus
on cross-border workforce
requirements on Sept. 1
A virtual panel titled “Working Across the Borders in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion” will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m., via Zoom. The panelists will talk about visa requirements to be part of a binational cross-border workforce.
Panelists will include Laura L. Biedebach, U.S. consul general based in Nogales, Sonora, and Jose A. Larios, consul of Mexico based in Yuma. Adriana Llorenz, executive director of Mexicali Economic Development Corp., will be the moderator.
The bilingual event will be open to the public. For registration and more details about the event, go to tinyurl.com/52p3rsy6.
Binational Workforce
online event set
for Thursday
Arizona Town Hall will hold an online event titled “Cross-Border Connecting: Binational Workforce Development” on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through Zoom.
Noting that a strong, educated workforce attracts business and industry, panelists will share how their agencies have helped create more resources to strengthen both sides of the border.
Panelists will include Reetika Dhawan, vice president of workforce and career and technical education at Arizona Western College; Mario A. Guevara, director of the Office of Economic Development in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; Karime Hayer, business coordinator at Greater Yuma Economic Development; Nidia Herrera, executive director at Arizona@Work Yuma County; and Edna Cordova, career center manager of Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona
To register, go to aztownhall.org/event-4897856.
Small Business Boot Camp:
How to Skyrocket Growth
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
• Aug. 23: How to Create a Marketing Strategy to Skyrocket Growth: Implementing strategic marketing can take a company from startup to success, and with the overflow of marketing tips for your business, it can feel complicated and pricey. Join Nicole Zeno from Clever Cow Media to hear how she successfully scaled and sold companies to her current role as an agency owner growing businesses from the ground up through marketing. She will help you determine what to consider when creating a marketing plan, when your business should hire a marketing agency, how to create a goals-first strategy that hits growth KPIs, and more.
• Aug. 30: Navigating Arizona’s Changing Online Retail Tax Laws: The Arizona Department of Revenue will discuss the history of the remote seller and marketplace facilitator laws known as Arizona’s Out-of-State Economic Nexus. In this webinar, attendees will learn how Arizona tax laws can impact retail businesses and receive the resources needed to become experts on tax matters when selling in and outside Arizona.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
